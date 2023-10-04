Wing Wednesday

Wing Wednesday Specials

$.85 Chicken Wings

$0.85

$6 Burgers

$6.00

Oktoberfest Menu

Oktoberfest Appetizers

KK Mac Bombs

$8.95

Bavarian Pretzels

$12.00

Two large salted pretzels served with beer cheese dip sauce, pub sauce and dark ale mustard

Das Poutine

$13.00

One pound of waffle fries topped with a generous amount of beer cheese sauce, three mini brats chopped, drizzled with out pub sauce and topped with fried sauerkraut.

Oktoberfest Sandwiches

Mushroom Burger

$11.00

Southern Bell

$9.25

Oktoberfest Entrees

Brat Trio

$11.75

Three mini brats smoked and simmered in a beer and onions, served on pretzel rolls with pub sauce and dark ale mustard on the side.

Schnitzel Dinner

$14.95

Taste one of the most popular German Dishes ever! Select either chicken or pork schnitzel that is sourced from Steve's Meat Market and hand breaded in house. Then select German potato salad (served hot) or spaetzle with mushrooms. Finally top this amazing dish off with your choice of either a lemon curd cream or Creamy Mushroom Gravy.

Beer Cheese Mac

$13.25

Little smokies, slow smoked, tossed in beer cheese sauce, topped with our three-cheese blend, crispy pretzel pieces with a pub sauce drizzle.

Oktoberfest Sides

German Potato Salad

$6.75

Potatoes chopped, mixed with onions, vinegar, oil, bacon and seasoning, served warm.

Spaetzel with Mushrooms

$6.75

Spaetzel (egg noodle dumplings) tossed with sauteed sliced mushrooms, salt and pepper, finished with a lemon curd cream sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

$8.75

Roasted, fried, tossed in garlic butter and bacon pieces

Haricot Vert

$4.75+

French green beans tossed in garlic butter and bacon, topped with almond slices.

Oktoberfest Desserts

Fruit Crisp with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$7.50

Faux German Chocolate Cake

$5.50
Black Forest Cake

Black Forest Cake

$5.50

Rich chocolate cake with whipped frosting and chocolate shavings, topped with cherry filling

Oktberfest Drinks

Kc Bier Co. Festbier

$6.50

Oktoberfest vienna-style lager

Full Menu

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

County Fair Lemonade

$3.25

Hot Beverages

Juice

$3.25

Kid Slushy

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

No Beverage

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Fresh brewed orange pekoe cut black iced tea and sweet iced tea

Water

Sharin

Barbwire Nachos

$8.00

Barbwire Quesadillas

$7.50

Pepper Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and choice of meat. Served with chipotle sour cream and salsa

Barnyard Bash (full)

$10.75

Fries topped with queso and pulled pork

Barnyard Bash (half)

$5.50

Fries topped with queso and pulled pork

BBQ Poutine

$12.00

Cajun curly fries topped with house-made white gravy, pulled pork, fried garlic cheese curds, and drizzled with BBQ sauce

1/2 dozen Chicken Wings

$11.25

Enjoy 6 slow-smoked, lightly fried jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of sauce

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Enjoy six traditional deviled eggs with a slight sweet and spicy kick

Fried Deviled Eggs

$7.75

Fried Green Beans

$8.50

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Jalapeño Bottlecaps

$7.00

Bottle caps

Fried Onion Straws

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.50

Just imagine having fried cheesy garlic bread, served with your choice of dipping sauce

KK Mac Bombs

$8.95

Nachos

$8.00

House-seasoned chips with smoked queso, shredded lettuce, housemade salsa, chipotle sour cream, and pepper Jack cheese

Pretzels

$9.00

Share these pretzel bites with the group, with queso

Smoked Meatballs

$11.50

8 slow smoked pork and beef meatballs, caramelized with BBQ sauce

Stampede (full)

$10.75

Fries topped with queso, pit beans, and onion straws

Stampede (half)

$5.50

Fries topped with queso, pit beans, and onion straws

From the Garden

Side Salad

$3.50

Iceberg and spring mix with shredded carrots, Cheddar cheese, croutons, and tomatoes

Wedge Salad

$5.25

A quarter head of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, bacon, grape tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles

Chef Salad

$12.50

Iceberg and spring mix blend tossed in ranch dressing, topped with grape tomatoes, corn, hard-boiled egg, diced smoked ham, onion straws, and Cheddar cheese blend, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Seasonal Salad

Ask our team members what our current market offering is

Traditional BBQ Sandwiches

Slider Pulled Pork

$4.00

Slider Pulled Turkey

$4.00

Slider Chunked Brisket

$5.00

Regular Pulled Pork

$7.00

Regular Pulled Turkey

$7.00

Regular Sliced Sausage

$7.00

Regular Butcher Cut Ham

$7.00

Regular Chunked Brisket

$8.75

Jumbo Pulled Pork

$9.00

Jumbo Pulled Turkey

$9.00Out of stock

Jumbo Sliced Sausage

$9.00

Jumbo Butcher Cut Ham

$9.00

Jumbo Chunked Brisket

$10.75

Signature Sandwiches

Ham Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Slow-smoked ham, garlic aioli, and American cheese on sourdough bread

Haystack

$11.00

Pulled pork, pulled turkey, chunked brisket, and onion straws stacked high on top of our toasted bun

Konza Po' Boy

$9.25

Hoagie roll topped with rib meat marinated in our steamy BBQ sauce and caramelized onions. Served with a pickle and topped with onion straws

Out of the Chute

$12.25

Toasted sourdough bread with chunked brisket, smoked Gouda cheese, and caramelized balsamic onion jam

Pork Burrito

$9.00

Tortilla stuffed with pulled pork, fries, BBQ pit beans, and queso. Served with queso

Pork Tenderloin

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions., and pickles on our toasted bun

Southern Bell

$9.25

Southwest Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken, black beans, roasted seasoned corn, pepper Jack cheese, and chili lime sauce. Served with smoked queso

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Breaded and fried spicy chicken breast topped with Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted bun with traditional fixings

Squealer

$9.50

Pulled pork on a toasted bun with our house-made chipotle mayo and queso

The Spaz

$11.25

Spicy andouille sausage and chunked brisket on a toasted bun

1/2 Order of Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.75Out of stock

Full Order of Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.25

Tossed in our buffalo chicken dip sauce, topped with bleu cheese sauce and fried onions, then drizzled with our housemade steamy sauce

Maui Mac

$13.25

Diced ham sauteed in a teriyaki glaze with sliced seared pineapples, topped with our housemade steamy barbecue sauce

Rack & Cheese

$13.25

With rib meat, topped with garlic cheese curds, onion straws, and drizzled with our house-made sweet barbecue sauce

Tony's Loaded

$13.25

Cream cheese, jalapeños, brisket, bacon, and sausage, topped with pepper Jack cheese, and panko breadcrumbs and then drizzled with our house-made steamy barbecue sauce

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$13.25

Chorizo tossed in our house-made mac sauce and buffalo dip, topped with jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese, chili lime, and onion straws. Served with a side of fire-roasted salsa

Gourmet Burgers

Quarter Pound Sale Barn Burger

$7.00

The flavor reminds Jay and Jason of the good ole days when they went to the market and sold livestock and got the best dang burgers around!

Sale Barn Burger

$9.00

The flavor reminds Jay and Jason of the good ole days when they went to the market and sold livestock and got the best dang burgers around!

The Modern Burger

$10.00

We love our neighbors from modern! Requested too many times to count, so why not name it after them? With caramelized onion jam and smoked gouda

Bacon the Blue

$11.25

We love the men and women in blue! So why not back them up with an awesome burger in their honor? With bacon, bleu cheese sauce, onion straws, and pepper Jack cheese

Station 12

$11.25

We love the men and women on the big red trucks, so we honor them and our hometown with this burger! With jalapeño slices, buffalo dip, and pepper jack cheese. Topped with jalapeño bacon

The Nicky Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheeseburger with Texas toast, American cheese, caramelized onions, and ketchup

The Stack

$12.00

With American cheese and bacon, topped with Cajun curly fries and BBQ sauce

The Haus

$13.00

Quarter-pound cheeseburger with lettuce and 1000 Island dressing, topped with chunked brisket, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Mushroom Burger

$11.00

Build Your Own Traditional BBQ Platter

Half Pound of Meat and 1 Side

$13.00

1/2 Pound of Meat (Choose any 2) and 1 Side

$13.00

Choose any two meats

Three-Quarter Pound of Meat and 2 Sides

$18.25

Choose any three meats

Barbwire Specialty Platters

Farmer's Platter

$35.00

A quarter pound of pulled pork, chunked brisket, pulled turkey, and sliced sausage, with 1/3 slab of ribs and two sides

Fair Feast

$70.00

Half a pound of pulled pork, chunked brisket, pulled turkey, and sliced sausage, with 1 slab of ribs, and two sides

Ribs & Meat Platters

1/3 Slab & 1/4 Pound of Meat and 1 Side

$16.75

1/3 Slab, 1/2 Pound of Meat (Choose 2) and 1 Side

$18.75

1/3 Slab, 3/4 Pound of Meat (Choose 3) and 2 Sides

$25.00

Rib Platters

1/3 Slab and 1 Side

$13.25

1/2 Slab and 1 Side

$17.25

Full Slab and 2 Sides

$29.50

Housemade Sides

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.75+

Mayo, vinegar, celery seed, and sugar

Pit Beans

$4.75+

Baked, black, and red kidney beans slow-smoked with our regular barbecue sauce and daily choice of smoked meat

Potato Salad

$4.75+

Eggs, mayo, mustard, gherkins, onions, and our secret ingredients give this amazing side dish a touch of sweetness

Cream Cheese Corn

$4.75+

Heavy whipping cream, cream cheese, and that awesome butter!

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.75+

Hashbrowns baked with cream of mushroom, sour cream, rib seasoning, butter, and Monterrey and Colby Jack cheese blend

Barbwire Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

A blend of American and smoked Gouda cheese with our pigtail pasta

Brussel Sprouts

$8.75

Roasted, fried, tossed in garlic butter and bacon pieces

Haricot Vert

$4.75+

French green beans tossed in garlic butter and bacon, topped with almond slices.

On the Crispy Side

Fries

$4.00+

Beer-battered thin fries

Onion Rings

$5.50+

Thin-cut from jumbo fancy sweet onions enrobed in a beer batter

Curly Fries

$4.25+

Tossed in Cajun seasoning

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.50+

Thin waffle-cut, served with house-made marshmallow dip

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

$4.50

Eight Southern-fried cornmeal dumplings with jalapeños

Fried Onion Straws (side)

$4.75

Youngin' Plates

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Toasted with sourdough bread and American cheese

6 Pieces Chicken Nugget

$6.50

Tempura battered and fried until golden brown

12 Pieces Chicken Nugget

$11.50

Tempura battered and fried until golden brown

Delicious Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Sourced locally from Golden Boy Pie company

Cinnamon Churros

$7.75

Fried Cheesecake

$9.50

Tossed with cinnamon sugar

Fruit Crisp with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$7.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.75
Black Forest Cake

Black Forest Cake

$5.50

Rich chocolate cake with whipped frosting and chocolate shavings, topped with cherry filling

Faux German Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Float

$5.95

A-La Carte Meats

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$4.50+

Pulled Turkey by the Pound

$4.75+

Chunked Brisket by the Pound

$5.50+

Sliced Butcher Ham by the Pound

$4.75+

Traditional Sausage by the Pound

$5.00+

Spicy Sausage by the Pound

$5.00+

St. Louis Spareribs

$7.00+

Burnt Ends (When Available) by the Pound

$5.50+Out of stock

A-La Carte Sauces

Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipolte Ranch

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

2 oz. of Queso

$1.25

4 oz. of Queso

$2.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.50

8oz of BBQ Sauce

$2.25

16oz of BBQ Sauce

$4.50

1 Quart of BBQ Sauce

$9.00

A-La Carte Fixins'

Burger Bun

$0.75

Slider Bun

$0.50

Side of Texas Toast

$1.75

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Raw Onions

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Shredded Lettuce

$0.50

Side of Tomatoes

$0.50

Bar

Domestic

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Craft/Import

BLVD Tank 7

$7.50

BLVD Wheat

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat

$6.50

Kc Bier Co. Festbier

$6.50

Oktoberfest vienna-style lager

Guinness Draught

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Ciders / Seltzers

BLVD Quirks

$5.00

Check with our awesome team to see what flavors we have in stock

Black Widow Pineapple

$6.00

Hazy pineapple, blackberry, Mcintosch apple

Black Widow Blackberry

$6.00

Black Widow Apple

$6.00

Wine

Bota Box Mosacato

$6.00

Moscato, chardonnay, and red blend

Bota Box Chardonnay

$6.00

Bota Box Red Blend

$6.00

Wycliff

$5.00

Sparkling

Cocktails

Adult Slushy

$7.00

Monthly rotation of flavors

Bloody Mary

$6.00

CPA

$5.00

Most wanted vanilla vodka with a choice of red cream soda or root beer

F5

$8.00

Don't let this tornado cocktail take you away! Blend of rum, blue curacao, and pineapple juice with a float of hurricane-proof rum

Margarita Sampler

$7.00

Mix and match 4 flavors of our Margaritas

Margaritas

$7.00

Rocks with monthly rotation of flavors

Mimosa

$5.00

Orange, cranberry or pineapple juices

Moonshine

$7.00

Monthly rotation of flavors

Moonshine Sampler

$7.00

Mix and match 4 flavors of our moonshine

Pascal's Punch

$8.00

Bourbon, orange, lime and lemon juices with blueberry syrup, a splash of soda

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Mimosa

$5.75

Summer Brew

$5.00

Outlaw, raspberry vodka, and raspberry purée

Wakarusa Tea

$7.50

Vodka, gin, tequila, bourbon, rum, lemonade, and splash of Coke

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50+

360 BBQ Vodka

$5.50+

Most Wanted Vanilla Vodka

$5.00+

Most Wanted Vodka

$5.00+

Smirnoff Caramel

$5.50+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.50+

Titos

$6.00+

UV Cake Vodka

$5.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Cruzan

$4.75+

Malibu

$5.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50+

Hendricks

$7.00+

Most Wanted Gin

$5.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50+

Don Julio, Blanco

$9.50+

Don Julio, Reposado

$9.50+

Jose Cuervo

$5.50+

Bourbon/Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$4.50+

Basil Hayden

$7.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Crown

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.50+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$5.50+

Riegers

$7.00+

Union Rye

$7.00+

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00+

Liquor

Fireball

$4.75+

Retail

Barbwire Shirt

$15.00

Barbwire Hats

$25.00

Rib Rub

$9.00

Dirty Bird Seasoning

$9.00

Prime Rib Seasoning

$9.00