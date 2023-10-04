Barbwire Barbecue 601 E 10th St.
Wing Wednesday
Wing Wednesday Specials
Oktoberfest Menu
Oktoberfest Appetizers
KK Mac Bombs
Bavarian Pretzels
Two large salted pretzels served with beer cheese dip sauce, pub sauce and dark ale mustard
Das Poutine
One pound of waffle fries topped with a generous amount of beer cheese sauce, three mini brats chopped, drizzled with out pub sauce and topped with fried sauerkraut.
Oktoberfest Sandwiches
Oktoberfest Entrees
Brat Trio
Three mini brats smoked and simmered in a beer and onions, served on pretzel rolls with pub sauce and dark ale mustard on the side.
Schnitzel Dinner
Taste one of the most popular German Dishes ever! Select either chicken or pork schnitzel that is sourced from Steve's Meat Market and hand breaded in house. Then select German potato salad (served hot) or spaetzle with mushrooms. Finally top this amazing dish off with your choice of either a lemon curd cream or Creamy Mushroom Gravy.
Beer Cheese Mac
Little smokies, slow smoked, tossed in beer cheese sauce, topped with our three-cheese blend, crispy pretzel pieces with a pub sauce drizzle.
Oktoberfest Sides
German Potato Salad
Potatoes chopped, mixed with onions, vinegar, oil, bacon and seasoning, served warm.
Spaetzel with Mushrooms
Spaetzel (egg noodle dumplings) tossed with sauteed sliced mushrooms, salt and pepper, finished with a lemon curd cream sauce.
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted, fried, tossed in garlic butter and bacon pieces
Haricot Vert
French green beans tossed in garlic butter and bacon, topped with almond slices.
Oktoberfest Desserts
Oktberfest Drinks
Full Menu
Drinks
Sharin
Barbwire Nachos
Barbwire Quesadillas
Pepper Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and choice of meat. Served with chipotle sour cream and salsa
Barnyard Bash (full)
Fries topped with queso and pulled pork
Barnyard Bash (half)
Fries topped with queso and pulled pork
BBQ Poutine
Cajun curly fries topped with house-made white gravy, pulled pork, fried garlic cheese curds, and drizzled with BBQ sauce
1/2 dozen Chicken Wings
Enjoy 6 slow-smoked, lightly fried jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of sauce
Deviled Eggs
Enjoy six traditional deviled eggs with a slight sweet and spicy kick
Fried Deviled Eggs
Fried Green Beans
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Jalapeño Bottlecaps
Bottle caps
Fried Onion Straws
Fried Pickle Chips
Garlic Cheese Curds
Just imagine having fried cheesy garlic bread, served with your choice of dipping sauce
KK Mac Bombs
Nachos
House-seasoned chips with smoked queso, shredded lettuce, housemade salsa, chipotle sour cream, and pepper Jack cheese
Pretzels
Share these pretzel bites with the group, with queso
Smoked Meatballs
8 slow smoked pork and beef meatballs, caramelized with BBQ sauce
Stampede (full)
Fries topped with queso, pit beans, and onion straws
Stampede (half)
Fries topped with queso, pit beans, and onion straws
From the Garden
Side Salad
Iceberg and spring mix with shredded carrots, Cheddar cheese, croutons, and tomatoes
Wedge Salad
A quarter head of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, bacon, grape tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles
Chef Salad
Iceberg and spring mix blend tossed in ranch dressing, topped with grape tomatoes, corn, hard-boiled egg, diced smoked ham, onion straws, and Cheddar cheese blend, drizzled with BBQ sauce
Seasonal Salad
Ask our team members what our current market offering is
Traditional BBQ Sandwiches
Slider Pulled Pork
Slider Pulled Turkey
Slider Chunked Brisket
Regular Pulled Pork
Regular Pulled Turkey
Regular Sliced Sausage
Regular Butcher Cut Ham
Regular Chunked Brisket
Jumbo Pulled Pork
Jumbo Pulled Turkey
Jumbo Sliced Sausage
Jumbo Butcher Cut Ham
Jumbo Chunked Brisket
Signature Sandwiches
Ham Grilled Cheese
Slow-smoked ham, garlic aioli, and American cheese on sourdough bread
Haystack
Pulled pork, pulled turkey, chunked brisket, and onion straws stacked high on top of our toasted bun
Konza Po' Boy
Hoagie roll topped with rib meat marinated in our steamy BBQ sauce and caramelized onions. Served with a pickle and topped with onion straws
Out of the Chute
Toasted sourdough bread with chunked brisket, smoked Gouda cheese, and caramelized balsamic onion jam
Pork Burrito
Tortilla stuffed with pulled pork, fries, BBQ pit beans, and queso. Served with queso
Pork Tenderloin
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions., and pickles on our toasted bun
Southern Bell
Southwest Chicken Burrito
Tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken, black beans, roasted seasoned corn, pepper Jack cheese, and chili lime sauce. Served with smoked queso
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried spicy chicken breast topped with Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted bun with traditional fixings
Squealer
Pulled pork on a toasted bun with our house-made chipotle mayo and queso
The Spaz
Spicy andouille sausage and chunked brisket on a toasted bun
1/2 Order of Chicken Salad Sandwich
Full Order of Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mac & Cheese
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Tossed in our buffalo chicken dip sauce, topped with bleu cheese sauce and fried onions, then drizzled with our housemade steamy sauce
Maui Mac
Diced ham sauteed in a teriyaki glaze with sliced seared pineapples, topped with our housemade steamy barbecue sauce
Rack & Cheese
With rib meat, topped with garlic cheese curds, onion straws, and drizzled with our house-made sweet barbecue sauce
Tony's Loaded
Cream cheese, jalapeños, brisket, bacon, and sausage, topped with pepper Jack cheese, and panko breadcrumbs and then drizzled with our house-made steamy barbecue sauce
Chorizo Mac & Cheese
Chorizo tossed in our house-made mac sauce and buffalo dip, topped with jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese, chili lime, and onion straws. Served with a side of fire-roasted salsa
Gourmet Burgers
Quarter Pound Sale Barn Burger
The flavor reminds Jay and Jason of the good ole days when they went to the market and sold livestock and got the best dang burgers around!
Sale Barn Burger
The flavor reminds Jay and Jason of the good ole days when they went to the market and sold livestock and got the best dang burgers around!
The Modern Burger
We love our neighbors from modern! Requested too many times to count, so why not name it after them? With caramelized onion jam and smoked gouda
Bacon the Blue
We love the men and women in blue! So why not back them up with an awesome burger in their honor? With bacon, bleu cheese sauce, onion straws, and pepper Jack cheese
Station 12
We love the men and women on the big red trucks, so we honor them and our hometown with this burger! With jalapeño slices, buffalo dip, and pepper jack cheese. Topped with jalapeño bacon
The Nicky Cheese
Grilled cheeseburger with Texas toast, American cheese, caramelized onions, and ketchup
The Stack
With American cheese and bacon, topped with Cajun curly fries and BBQ sauce
The Haus
Quarter-pound cheeseburger with lettuce and 1000 Island dressing, topped with chunked brisket, drizzled with BBQ sauce
Mushroom Burger
Build Your Own Traditional BBQ Platter
Barbwire Specialty Platters
Ribs & Meat Platters
Housemade Sides
Creamy Coleslaw
Mayo, vinegar, celery seed, and sugar
Pit Beans
Baked, black, and red kidney beans slow-smoked with our regular barbecue sauce and daily choice of smoked meat
Potato Salad
Eggs, mayo, mustard, gherkins, onions, and our secret ingredients give this amazing side dish a touch of sweetness
Cream Cheese Corn
Heavy whipping cream, cream cheese, and that awesome butter!
Cheesy Potatoes
Hashbrowns baked with cream of mushroom, sour cream, rib seasoning, butter, and Monterrey and Colby Jack cheese blend
Barbwire Mac & Cheese
A blend of American and smoked Gouda cheese with our pigtail pasta
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted, fried, tossed in garlic butter and bacon pieces
Haricot Vert
French green beans tossed in garlic butter and bacon, topped with almond slices.
On the Crispy Side
Fries
Beer-battered thin fries
Onion Rings
Thin-cut from jumbo fancy sweet onions enrobed in a beer batter
Curly Fries
Tossed in Cajun seasoning
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Thin waffle-cut, served with house-made marshmallow dip
Jalapeño Hush Puppies
Eight Southern-fried cornmeal dumplings with jalapeños
Fried Onion Straws (side)
Youngin' Plates
Delicious Desserts
Carrot Cake
Sourced locally from Golden Boy Pie company
Cinnamon Churros
Fried Cheesecake
Tossed with cinnamon sugar
Fruit Crisp with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Funnel Cake Fries
Black Forest Cake
Rich chocolate cake with whipped frosting and chocolate shavings, topped with cherry filling
Faux German Chocolate Cake
Float
A-La Carte Meats
A-La Carte Sauces
A-La Carte Fixins'
Bar
Domestic
Craft/Import
Ciders / Seltzers
Wine
Cocktails
Adult Slushy
Monthly rotation of flavors
Bloody Mary
CPA
Most wanted vanilla vodka with a choice of red cream soda or root beer
F5
Don't let this tornado cocktail take you away! Blend of rum, blue curacao, and pineapple juice with a float of hurricane-proof rum
Margarita Sampler
Mix and match 4 flavors of our Margaritas
Margaritas
Rocks with monthly rotation of flavors
Mimosa
Orange, cranberry or pineapple juices
Moonshine
Monthly rotation of flavors
Moonshine Sampler
Mix and match 4 flavors of our moonshine
Pascal's Punch
Bourbon, orange, lime and lemon juices with blueberry syrup, a splash of soda
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Mimosa
Summer Brew
Outlaw, raspberry vodka, and raspberry purée
Wakarusa Tea
Vodka, gin, tequila, bourbon, rum, lemonade, and splash of Coke