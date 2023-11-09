Barcellos Fusion 636 Hwy 6 #100
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Signature Beef Burger$16.99
Fresh double beef patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Barcellos signature sauce.
- Smokey Burger$16.99
Fresh double beef patty with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
- Mushroom Burger$16.99
Fresh double beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom, sautéed onion, and mayo.
- Veggie Burger$12.99
Meatless patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, jalapeno, mayo, and ketchup.
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.99
Breaded Chicken, melted Mozzarella Cheese, lettuce, tomato and Marinara.
- Gyro Pita with Taziki$14.99
Gyro Pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
HOT & COLD SUBS
PERI PERI FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN
- 1/4 Chicken with 1 side$10.99
- 1/2 Chicken with 1 side$17.99
- Peri Chicken Wings (8) with 1 side$15.99
- Peri Chicken Rice Plate with 1 side$13.99
- Peri Chicken Burger with 1 side$15.99
- Espetada with 2 sides$19.99
- Chicken Livers with Pita$12.99
- Family Platter (1 full chicken with 2 sides)$31.99
- Wing Platter (24 wings with 2 sides)$39.99
- Mixed Platter (1/2 Chicken, 8 Wings, 2 Sides)$31.99
BROAST CHICKEN
- 2 Piece Meal (Regular or Spicy)$10.99
Served with Mashed Potatoes and Biscuit.
- 4 Piece Meal (Regular or Spicy)$15.99
Served with Mashed Potatoes and 2 Biscuits.
- 8 Piece Meal (Regular or Spicy)$29.99
Served with Mashed Potatoes and 4 Biscuits.
- 12 Piece Meal (Regular or Spicy)$45.99
- 16 Piece Meal (Regular or Spicy)$57.99
Served with Mashed Potatoes and 8 Biscuits.
BARCELLOS IN HOUSE SPECIALS
- ADANA KEBAB PLATE$19.99
Two Skewers of Minced Beef Mixed with Turkish Spices.
- CHICKEN SHEESH KEBAB PLATE$19.99
Two Skewers of Chicken pieces marinated in Turkish Spices.
- BEEF SHEESH KEBAB PLATE$19.99
Two Skewers of Tenderloin Meat marinated in Turkish Spices.
- MIXED KEBAB PLATE$27.99
Mixed Plate of Kebabs with one skewer of each; Adana, Chicken, and Beef Sheesh marinated in Turkish Spices.
PASTA
SIDES
GOURMET PIZZA
- 12" Garden Pie Pizza$15.99
Spinach, mushroom, onion, black olives, and tomatoes
- 14" Garden Pie Pizza$18.99
Spinach, mushroom, onion, black olives, and tomatoes
- 12" Deluxe Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green peppers
- 14" Deluxe Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green peppers
- 12" Barbeque Pizza$17.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing on top
- 14" Barbecue Pizza$20.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing on top
- 12" The Supreme Pizza$19.99
Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, beef, black olive, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
- 14" The Supreme Pizza$22.99
Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, beef, black olive, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
- 12" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza$15.99
- 14" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza$18.99
- 12" Meatball Pizza$15.99
Meatballs, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro
- 14" Meatball Pizza$18.99
Meatballs, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro
- 12" Meat-Lover Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, meatball, beef, and chicken
- 14" Meat-Lover Pizza$22.99
Pepperoni, meatball, beef, and chicken
- 12" Chicken Tikka Pizza$18.99
- 14" Chicken Tikka Pizza$21.99
- 12" Beef Kebab Pizza$19.99
- 14" Beef Kebab Pizza$22.99
- 12" Bihari Kebab Pizza$21.99
- 14" Bihari Kebab Pizza$24.99
- 12" Desi Veggie Pizza$15.99
- 14" Desi Veggie Pizza$18.99