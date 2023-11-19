Barcellos Fusion 636 Hwy 6 #100
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Signature Beef Burger$16.99
Fresh 5 oz beef patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Barcello's signature sauce.
- Smokey Burger$16.99
Fresh 5 oz beef patty with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
- Mushroom Burger$16.99
Fresh 5 oz beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom, sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Crispy Chicken Burger$16.99
Crispy chicken burger with Coleslaw and Signature sauce.
- Peri Chicken Burger$15.99
Gyro Pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Veggie Burger$12.99
Meatless patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, jalapeno, mayo, and ketchup.
SIDES
PERI PERI FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN
- Espetada with 2 sides$19.99
- Chicken Livers with Pita$12.99
- Peri Chicken Rice Plate with 1 side$13.99
- 1/4 Chicken with 1 side$10.99
- Double Leg with 1 side$15.99
- 1/2 Chicken with 1 side$17.99
- Peri Chicken Wings (8) with 1 side$15.99
- Family Platter (1 full chicken with 2 sides)$33.99
- Party Platter (2 Full Chicken with 4 Sides)$59.99
- Leg Platter (8 Quarter Legs with 2 Sides)$54.99
- Wing Platter (24 wings with 2 sides)$39.99
- Mixed Platter (1/2 Chicken, 8 Wings, 2 Sides)$33.99
BROAST CHICKEN
BARCELLOS IN HOUSE SPECIALS
- ADANA KEBAB PLATE$21.99
Two Skewers of Minced Beef Mixed with Turkish Spices.
- SPICY CHICKEN ADANA KEBAB PLATE$21.99
Two Skewers of Minced Chicken mixed with Turkish Spices.
- CHICKEN SHEESH KEBAB PLATE$21.99
Two Skewers of Chicken pieces marinated in Turkish Spices.
- BEEF SHEESH KEBAB PLATE$21.99
Two Skewers of Tenderloin Meat marinated in Turkish Spices.
- MIXED KEBAB PLATE$27.99
Mixed Plate of Kababs with 3 skewers of your choice.
PASTA
GOURMET PIZZA
- 12" Garden Pie Pizza$15.99
Spinach, mushroom, onion, black olives, and tomatoes
- 14" Garden Pie Pizza$18.99
Spinach, mushroom, onion, black olives, and tomatoes
- 12" Deluxe Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green peppers
- 14" Deluxe Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green peppers
- 12" Barbeque Pizza$17.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing on top
- 14" Barbecue Pizza$20.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing on top
- 12" Supreme Pizza$19.99
Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, beef, black olive, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
- 14" Supreme Pizza$22.99
Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, beef, black olive, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
- 12" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza$15.99
- 14" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza$18.99
- 12" Meatball Pizza$15.99
Meatballs, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro
- 14" Meatball Pizza$18.99
Meatballs, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro
- 12" Meat-Lover Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, meatball, beef, and chicken
- 14" Meat-Lover Pizza$22.99
Pepperoni, meatball, beef, and chicken
- 12" Chicken Tikka Pizza$20.99
- 14" Chicken Tikka Pizza$24.99
- 12" Shami Kebab Pizza$20.99
- 14" Shami Kebab Pizza$24.99
- 12" Bihari Kebab Pizza$21.99
- 14" Bihari Kebab Pizza$24.99
- 12" Chapli Kebab Pizza$20.99
- 14" Chapli Kebab Pizza$24.99