Barcena Mexican Grill#2- Pearland 1930 Pearland Parkway
Daily Special
Soups and Salads
- Ensalada Cancun$17.99
Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and bell pepper on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado
- Small Chicken Soup$12.99
With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla
- Large Chicken Soup$13.99
With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla
- Azteca Soup$13.99
Traditional red chicken soup, white cheese, avocado slices, crispy corn tortilla, and chipotle slices
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.50
Spicy Acapulco style
- Small Guacamole Salad$8.50
- Large Guacamole Salad$10.50
- Josie's Taco Salad$18.50
Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita, cheese
- Julie's Taco Salad$15.99
Ground beef or ranch chicken, cheese
- Small Pozole Verde$12.50
Hominy soup with shredded chicken
- Large Pozole Verde$13.99
Hominy soup with shredded chicken
Dinner
Combination Plates
- Alexis$16.50
1 crispy beef taco, 1 chile con queso puff, 1 chicken enchilada, 1 tamale, and guacamole salad
- Tia Luz$16.50
Stuffed bell pepper, 1 tamale, 1 chile con queso puff, beef enchilada, and guacamole salad
- Valerie$16.50
1 chicken chalupa, 1 stuffed bell pepper, 1 cheese enchilada, 1 chile con queso puff, and guacamole salad
- Taxco$15.50
2 cheese enchiladas, 1 chicken taco, and 1 chicken tostada
- Iguala$15.50
2 tamales, 1 beef tostada, and guacamole
- Jeanie's Plate$15.50
1 cheese enchilada, 1 tamale, and 1 crispy taco
- Ed's Mini Changas$13.50
(6) mini changas with chile con queso
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos Plato$16.99
Served with charros, rice, and pico de gallo
- Fish Tacos Plato$15.99
Served with charros, rice, pico de gallo, & tartar sauce
- Tacos Al Pastor Plato$16.50
Tacos filled with special marinated pork served with charros and rice
- Tacos BBQ Plato$16.50
Mexican barbacoa. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos Suaves Plato$14.50
(Soft tacos). Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Crispy Tacos Regulares Plato$14.50
Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Crispy Tacos Fajita Plato$15.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos De Carnitas Plato$16.50
Deep-fried pork tenderloin. Served with rice, charros, and guacamole
- Tacos Al Carbon Plato$17.99
Served with rice, charros, pico, and guacamole
- Tacos De Birria Plato$17.50
Los Quesos
- Queso Flameado$15.50
Melted white cheese with chorizo
- Queso Parrilla$16.50
Melted white cheese with beef or chicken fajita
- Queso Acapulco$16.50
Melted white cheese with shrimp, bell pepper, and onions
- Queso Vegetable$15.50
Melted white cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions
- Queso Poblano$15.50
Melted white cheese with grilled poblano pepper and onions
Burritos
- Burrito Fajita$17.99
Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Azteca$17.50
Chicken fajita. Topped with chipotle sauce and melted white cheese
- Burrito "Gabriel's" Style$16.50
Filled with Carnitas and topped with special green sauce and white cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito De Carne Guisada$16.50
Filled with carne guisada. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans
- Burrito "Chris" Style$16.50
Filled with carnitas, rice, and beans. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
- Burrito Texano$15.50
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Beans$12.99
Filled with beans and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice
Fajitas Al Carbon & Parilladas
- Beef Fajitas For One$22.99
- Beef Fajitas For Two$45.50
- Chicken Fajitas For One$18.50
- Chicken Fajitas for Two$36.50
- Fajita Mix for One$20.99
- Fajita Mix For two$41.50
- For One Camarones a La Plancha$19.99
- For Two Camarones a La Plancha$39.50
- Parrillada Dos Hermanos For 1$29.50
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions
- For Two (10) Shrimp Parrillada "Los Dos Hermanos"$58.50
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions
- For One (4) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes$32.00
Chicken & beef fajitas
- For Two (8) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes$63.50
Chicken & beef fajitas
Quesadillas
- Quesadillas De Espinacas$13.99
Spinach and white cheese
- Quesadillas Poblanas$13.99
Grilled poblano pepper strips
- Quesadillas Rancheras$13.99
Ranch chicken or ground beef
- Quesadillas Vegetable$13.99
Mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions
- Quesadillas De Birria$14.50
Slow cooked marinated beef
- Quesadillas Fajita$17.50
Chicken or beef fajita
- Quesadillas Shrimp$15.50
Shrimp and Spanish sauce
- 1/2 Fajita Quesadilla$15.50
- 1/2 Shrimp Quesadilla$13.50
- 1/2 Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- 1/2 Ranchera Quesdilla$10.50
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Chalupas
- Chalupas Regulares Plato$13.50
Ground beef or ranch chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese
- Chalupa Dailey Style Plato$13.99
A large fried flour tortilla topped with CCQ, beans, beef or chicken fajita, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños
- Chalupas Especiales Plato$13.99
Beef or chicken fajita, beans, lettuce, served with tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese
Specialties of the House
- Las Campanitas$15.99
Two stuffed fried bell peppers with picadillo, chile con queso, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chile Relleno$17.50
Ground beef (picadillo) or white cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Carnitas De Puerco$15.50
Tender pieces of deep-fried pork. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- 10 Camarones Al La Española, Con Nopales$18.99
Served with rice, charros, and tortillas
- Bistek Ranchero$20.99
Chopped beef fajita steak fried with chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Stuffed Avocado$20.99
With chicken, beef fajita or shrimp and, cheese dip on top. Served with rice, charros, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Tilapia Empanizada$15.99
Breaded fish fillet served with rice, salad, and bread
- Tilapia Ranchera$15.99
Fish fillet topped with salsa ranchera served with rice, salad, and tortillas
- Camarones Empanizados$21.50
Ten breaded and fried jumbo shrimp, served with french fries, rice, and fresh salad
Enchiladas
- 3 Enchiladas Al Carbon$19.50
Chicken or beef fajita. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
- 3 Enchiladas "Laurita"$17.50
Chicken fajita. Topped with a special green sauce and melted white cheese
- 3 Enchiladas Mexicanas$16.50
Carnitas topped with our special extra spicy red sauce and melted white cheese
- 3 Enchiladas Aztecas$17.50
Chicken fajita with chipotle sauce and white cheese on top
- 3 Shrimp Enchiladas$17.50
Shrimp. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted white cheese
- 3 Enchiladas Enfrijoladas$17.50
Chicken fajita with our special bean and chipotle sauce and white cheese on top served with one puff chile con queso
- 3 Enchiladas Suizas "Mel's" Style$15.50
Ranch chicken. Topped with our special sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese
- 3 Enchiladas Tex Mex$15.50
Ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
- 3 Enchiladas De Pollo$15.50
Ranch chicken. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted cheese
- 3 Enchiladas De Mole$15.50
Ranch chicken. Topped with a spicy gravy and Parmesan cheese
- 3 Enchiladas Cheese$15.50
Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
- 3 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso$15.50
Melted cheese. Topped with cheese dip
- Enchiladas "Trio"$15.50
(1) chicken, (1) beef, and (1) cheese
- 3 Enchilada De Espinacas$15.50
Fresh spinach topped with sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese
- 3 Enchiladas Yucatan$15.50
Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and salsa chipotle on top
- 3 Homero's Favorite Enchiladas$15.99
Three barbacoa enchiladas with our special super hot jalapeño salsa or mild green salsa laurita, white cheese on top served with rice and beans
Antojitos De Mexico
- Carne Guisada$16.50
Beef tips with brown sauce and spices. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- 3 Flautas$15.50
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
- Carnitas en Salsa Roja$16.50
With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde$16.50
With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot
- Chimichanga Fajita$16.50
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga Ranchera$15.50
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with ranch chicken or ground beef. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans
- 3 Tamales$13.99
With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Mexican BBQ Plate$16.99
(Barbacoa) served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Shrimp Camarones Al Gusto$18.50
(10) grilled shrimp with your favourite sauce chile de arbol, salsa chipotle, ranchero o en mole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Dozen Tamales$35.88
Fajita Steak
- Fajita Steak Jerri's Style$19.50
Grilled fajita steak. Served with fresh salad, rice, and Italian dressing
- Fajita Steak a La Mexicana$19.50
Topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Fajita Poblana$20.50
Slices of poblano pepper, and white cheese on top, served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Fajita Flameada$20.50
Topped with chorizos and white cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Fajita Con Enchiladas$22.99
Fajita steak served with two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Pechugas De Pollo
- Squires Chicken Breast$15.99
With fresh salad, Italian dressing, and rice
- Pechuga Al Comal$15.99
With grilled onions on top, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pechuga with CCQ$16.50
Cheese dip on top, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pechuga Al Gratin$18.50
White cheese on top, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pechuga Vegetable$18.99
Grilled onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and white cheese on top, rice, and beans
- Pechuga Flameada$18.99
Chorizo on top and white cheese, beans, and tortillas
- Pechuga Azteca with Nopales$18.99
Chipotle sauce and cactus with melted white cheese on top, beans, and tortillas
- Pechuga Geo's Style$18.99
Grilled poblano pepper and onions, with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and tortillas
- Pechuga a La Canasta$18.99
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, french fries, and tortillas
Los Pollos
Birria De Res
Cochinita Pibil
Brochette Can-Cun
Childs Plate
Child's Plate
- Kid Cheese Enchilada$7.50
- CCQ Kids Enchilada$7.50
- Kids GB Enchilada$7.50
- Kids Shred Chkn Enchilada$7.50
- Kid Crispy Taco$7.50
With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- Kid Tamale$7.50
- Kid Bean Chalupa$7.50
With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
- Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
- Kid Taco al Carbon$9.50
- 1 Ian's Plate$7.50
(1) chicken mini changa with rice and beans
- Erin's Corn Dog$6.99
Served with french fries only
- Kid Chicken Strips$7.50
Served with french fries only
- Kids Fajita quesadilla$9.50
- $1 Adult Upcharge$1.00
- Kids Taco Suave$7.50
- Kids Enchilada Al Carbon$9.50
Drinks
To go Drinks
Bar
Margaritas
Frozen Cocktails
Martini
To Go's
Guacamole
Salsa Verde Picosa
Breakfast
Breakfast Menu
- Huevos Rancheros$10.50
Two eggs sunny side up, topped with ranchero sauce
- Huevos a La Mexicana$10.50
Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, and hot serrano peppers
- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.50
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage
- Huevos Con Papas$10.50
Two eggs scrambled with potatoes
- Huevos Con Jamon$11.50
Two eggs scrambled with chopped ham
- Huevos Con Tocino$11.50
Two eggs scrambled with chopped bacon
- Huevos Revueltos$10.50
Scrambled eggs
- Chile Con Huevo$10.50
Two eggs scrambled with red sauce
- Migas$11.99
Two eggs scrambled with fried tortillas, hot pepper, tomato, and onions
- Cheese Omelette$11.99
Two eggs scrambled with American cheese inside. Topped with salsa Española
- Huevos Con Nopales$10.50
Two eggs scrambled with cactus
- Vegetable Omelette$11.99
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes
- Pork Chops & Eggs$15.99
Served with potatoes
Tacos Single
La Especialidad
- Small Menudo$12.50
Spicy beef tripe soup served with cilantro, chopped onion, and tortillas
- Large Menudo$13.50
Spicy beef tripe soup served with cilantro, chopped onion, and tortillas
- Small Pozole Verde$12.50
Hominy soup with shredded chicken
- Large Pozole Verde$13.99
Hominy soup with shredded chicken
- Barbacoa De Cachete$16.99
Cheek meat BBQ served with beans, cilantro, onions, tortillas, and rice
- Machacado Con Huevo$13.99
Monterrey style scrambled eggs with dry meat served with refried beans and tortillas
- Apporreado Estilo Guerrero$18.50
Eggs, chopped fried beef fajita, and red sauce served with refried beans and tortillas
- Chilaquiles Con Huevos$10.50
Served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce
- Barcenas Special Breakfast$22.50
Chilaquiles con huevos and fajita served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce
- Molletes De Chorizo$8.99
(4) traditional Mexican open sandwiches
- Birria De Res$15.50
Served with beans, rice, and tortillas
- Macho Omellete$7.50
Side Orders
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- #1 Summer Special$11.99
Bean chalupa, beef crispy taco, guacamole, and Chile con queso puff
- #2 Tacos Suaves$11.99
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans
- #3 Tacos Crispy$11.99
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, & tomatoes
- #4 Tamales$11.99
With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans
- #5 Enchiladas Tex-Mex$13.50
Ground beef. Served with rice & beans
- #6 Enchiladas De Pollo$13.50
Ranch chicken. Served with rice & beans
- #7 Enchiladas Cheese$13.50
Cheese enchiladas with chile gravy. Served with rice & beans
- #8 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso$13.50
Cheese dip on top. Served with rice & beans
- #9 Chalupas Regulares$12.50
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & grated cheese
- #10 Burrito Texano$13.50
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans
- #11 Enchiladas De Mole$13.50
Ranch chicken. Served with rice, beans, & Parmesan cheese
- #12 Tacos Al Carbon$16.50
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, & guacamole
- #13 Tacos Salad$13.50
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & chile con queso
- #14 Enchiladas Al Carbon$16.50
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice & beans
- #15 Quesadillas Fajita$14.99
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, & guacamole
- #16 2 Enchiladas Laurita$14.99
Chicken fajita with our special green sauce and melted with cheese on top. Served with rice & beans
- #17 Enchiladas Mexicanas$14.99
Carnitas, topped with our spicy chile de arbol sauce and melted white cheese on top. Served with rice & beans
- #18 Barcenas' Lunch Special$15.99
Bean burrito with CCQ on top, (2) tamales with chile gravy and CCQ on top. Served with rice & beans
- #19 Lunch Fajitas for One$20.50
Beef, chicken, or mix. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, & tortillas
- #20 Pechuga Al Comal$16.50
Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas
- #21 Flautas De Pollo$14.50
Served with rice, beans, guacamole, & sour cream
- #22 Enfrijoladas$14.50
Enchiladas with chicken fajita and our special beans, chipotle sauce with white cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, and one puff cheese dip
- #23 Enchiladas Homero$15.99
Barbacoa enchiladas with green salsa hot or mild. Served with rice & beans
- #24 Spinach Quesadillas$13.99
Served with sour cream & jalapeños
- #25 Josie's Tacos Salad$16.50
Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita
- #26 2 Enchiladas Yucatan$14.50
Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole
- #27 Plate Birria De Res$15.50
Served with beans, rice, and tortillas
- After 4pm Upcharge$1.00
A la carta
- 1 Taco Al Carbon$7.50
- 1 Crispy Faj Taco$7.50
- 1 Crispy Taco$4.50
- 1 Soft Taco$4.50
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$4.50
- 1 Enchilada Al Carbon BF$6.50
- 1 Enchilada Al Carbon CHKN$5.75
- 1 CCQ Enchilada$4.50
- 1 Tamale$2.99
- Chile Con Queso Puff$2.99
- 1 Enchilada Tex Mex$3.99
- 1 Enchilada Espinaca$4.50
- 1 Echilada Mexicana$4.50
- 1 Enchilada Mole$4.50
- 1 Homero Enchilada$4.50
- 1 Birria Taco$4.99
- 1 Taco Al Pastor$4.50
- Carnitas Taco single$4.99
- 1 Stuffed Bell Pepper$7.50
- 1 Chile Relleno*$10.50
- 1 Chalupa Fajitas$8.50
- 1 Chalupa Ranchera$7.50
- 1 Bean Chalupa$3.99
- 1 Flauta$3.99
- Single Shrimp Brochette$4.50
- Single Setup$6.50
- 1 Taco Carne Guisada$4.50
- 1 Ranch Ckn Enchilada$3.99
- Single Shrimp$2.50
- Enchilada Suiza$4.50
- Single corn dog$1.50
- Single Chicken strip$1.50
Side Orders
- Frijoles a La Charra$2.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Rice$2.99
- Guacamole$2.50
- Pico De Gallo$2.50
- Sour Cream$2.50
- Grated Cheese$3.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Pickle Jalapeños$1.50
- Fresh Jalapeno$1.50
- Tortillas Harina$1.75
- Tortilla Maiz$1.75
- Chile Con Queso$3.99
- Tomatoes$1.99
- Fresh Garden Salad$4.50
- Cactus Nopales$3.50
- Side de Avocado$2.50
- Cilantro
- Cebolla
- Queso Fresco$3.99
- Grilled Veggies$2.99
- Side Lechuga$1.99
- Ccq Cup$0.99
- 3 Chiles Toreados$1.99
- Dozen Tortillas Harina$4.50
- Dozen Tortillas Maiz$4.50
