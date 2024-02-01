Barhos Wynwood
From our kitchen & bakery
All Day Brunch
- Sunrise$15.95
Avocado halves topped with two poached pasture raised eggs, smoked eggplant sauce, seeds and sprouts
- Barhos Breakfast$15.95
Two pasture raised eggs served with avocado, chia seeds, artisan bread, butter, house made marmalade - Upgrade with Almond Butter or Bacon $1.95
- Omelete$15.95
Four pasture raised eggs omelete served with three of the following: Spinach - Peppers - Onions - Tomato - Mushrooms - Mozzarella - Ham - Upgrade with Bacon $1.95
- Truffle Omelete$16.95
Four pasture raised omelette served with brie cheese, portobello mushroom, sprouts, spinach and truffle oil
- Braised Short Rib Benedict$16.95
English muffin topped with 24 hours slow cooked short rib, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts
- Salmon Benedict$16.95
English muffin topped with smoked eggplant sauce, smoked salmon, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts
- Avocado Toast$10.95
Multigrain toast topped with ripe avocado, cream cheese, radish, extra virgin olive oil, sprouts - Upgrade with Pasture Raised Egg $1.99 - Smoked Salmon* $7.95
- Smoked Salmon Toast$16.95
Whole wheat or multigrain topped with avocado hummus, pasture raised scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, seeds and sprouts
- High Protein Toast$13.95
Whole wheat or Multigrain bread topped with beet hummus, pasture raised scrambled egg white, honey smoked turkey, seeds and sprouts
- Avocado Bagel$13.95
Multigrain bagel topped with avocado hummus, radish, cucumber, sprouts and extra virgin olive oil
- Salmon Bagel$16.95
Multigrain Bagel topped with whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado hummus, fresh arugula, spices and citrus vinaigrette
- Oatly Pancakes$15.95
Oats Pancake filled with mashed banana, fresh fruits and honey
Açai Bowls
- Açai Bowl$15.95
Blended raw organic Brazilian açai, banana and oat milk blended topped with granola, banana, pineapple, strawberries and coconut flakes
- PB Bowl$15.95
Blended raw organic Brazilian açai, banana, peanut butter and oat milk blended topped with granola and blueberries - Upgrade with Maca $1.95
- Fruit Bowl$9.95
Seasonal fresh fruit mix.
Healthy Sandwiches & Wraps
- Soup of the day$5.99
- Hummus Chicken$15.95
Toasted French Baguette or spinach wrap, homemade beet hummus, mozzarella, all natural chicken, arugula and tomato
- Tuna Flute$15.95
Toasted French Baguette or spinach wrap, house made tuna mousse, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce and roasted pepper mayo
- Vegan Burger$16.95
Your choice of lentil, beet & beans or our signature plant based burger (+$1.95), served with sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, smoked eggplant sauce over vegan brioche bun
- Falafel Wrap$15.95
Falafel, quinoa, hummus, arugula, spinach, tomato, cucumber baked in a spinach tortilla
- Club$14.95
- Nova Egg Sandwich$16.95
Artisan toasted bagel, pasture raised whole eggs, brie cheese, arugula, avocado hummus, tomato, olive oil and pink himalayan salt
Healthy Salads & Bowls
- Salmon Bowl$23.95
Oven roasted salmon, quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled radish, mango, seed mix, balsamic reduction and citrus vinaigrette
- Wild Ahi Tuna Bowl$22.95
Wild seared ahi tuna, thasmin rice, avocado, cucumber, radish, scallions, sesame seed, soy sauce and roasted pepper mayo
- Vegan Garden Bowl$16.95
Housemade falafel cucumber, mushrooms, onion, cherry tomatoes, arugula, quinoa, avocado, sprouts, radish, carrot, seeds and tahini sauce
- Natural Chicken Bowl$18.95
Grilled all natural chicken breast crusted with panko and seed mix, kale, thasmin rice, avocado, pineapple, carrot, onion, roasted peppers and roasted pepper mayo
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine or kale, croutons, crispy parmesan served with homemade caesar dressing
- Warner Salad$18.95
Organic crispy kale, tomato, avocado, red onions, chickpeas, crispy parmesan cheese, cucumber, and kalamata olives served with citrus vinaigrette.
- Build your own bowl$5.95
Bakery
- Empanadas$4.50
- Bagel Cream Cheese$3.95
- Croissant$3.95
- Ham & Mozzarella Croissant$5.95
- Chocolate croissant$4.50
- Medialuna Pastry$2.25
- Banana Sweet Loaf (Gluten Free)$6.95
- Carrot Sweet Loaf (Gluten Free)$6.95
- Chocolate & Beet Loaf (Gluten Free)$6.95
- Apple & Cinnamon Loaf (Gluten Free)$6.95
- Matcha Alfajor$4.95
- Oat Alfajor$3.95
- Carrot Alfajor$3.95
- Strawberry Cookie$2.95
- Side Toast$2.95
Coffee, Beverage & Juices
Organic Coffee
- Expresso$4.75
100% organic from Peru.
- Machiatto$4.50
Organic coffee with milk foam.
- Cortado$4.75
Organic coffee with milk.
- Americano$3.75
- Flat White$3.50
Ristretto shots with steamed milk to create just the right flavor.
- Capuccino$5.95
The same as the latte but with more frothy milk.
- Latte$5.95
Espresso shot with foamed milk at 150 ° f.
- Caramel Latte$6.50
- Mocha Latte$6.50
Espresso shot with milk steamed at 150 ° f and lots of milk foam.
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Golden Milk$6.50
- Iced Latte$6.95
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.95
- Iced Mocha Latte$6.95
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.95
- Iced Golden Milk$6.95
- Iced American Coffee$4.95
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Hot Tea$3.99
- Colada$3.50
Smoothies, Juices & Protein Shakes
- ORANGE JUICE$6.50
Always fresh squeeze
- WATERMELON PARADE$10.50
Watermelon, Strawberries, Cucumber, Lemon, Rose Water
- KALE IT CRAZY$10.50
Kale, Lemon, Pineapple, Ginger, Apple
- VITAMIN SEA$10.50
Kiwi, Pineapple, Turmeric, Goji Berries, Orange
- CHIA POWER$10.50
Passion Fruit, Active Chia Seeds, Mango, Banana, Orange, Agave
- DETOX$10.50
Pineapple, Spinach, Apple
- AGELESS$10.50
Cucumber, Celery, Ginger, Lemon, Apple
- CLEMENTE$10.50
Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Apple
- MALIBU$10.50
Passion fruit, Pineapple, Mango, Orange
- LET IT BEET$10.50
Lemon, Beet, Spinach, Celery, Apple
- CALA$10.50
Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Apple
- 3O5$10.50
Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Lemon & Orange
- C-POWER$10.50
Carrot, Pineapple, Orange, Apple
- NAMAS$10.50
Açai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Orange, Agave
- PEANUT BOOST$12.95
Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk, Organic Vegan Protein
- MOCHA BOOST$12.95
Expresso Shot, Banana, Almond Butter, Cacao, Milk, Organic Vegan Protein
- RECOVERING$12.95
Strawberry, Blueberries, Banana, Milk, Organic Vegan Protein
- AÇAI BEAST$12.95
Açai, Strawberries, Banana, Oats, Organic Vegan Protein, Milk
- CHOCOBANA$12.95
Bananas, Granola, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Milk
- GINGER SHOT$4.25
- TURMERIC SHOT$5.25
- Make Your Own Juice or Smoothie$9.50