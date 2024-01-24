Bari Sushi & Breakfast 961 Liberty Ave
Updated menu
Appetizers
- Cajun Spiced Corn$6.00
Corn on cob spiced with Cajun spices
- Calamari Rings, cocktail sauce$10.00
- Chicken Nuggets$7.00
All house made chicken nuggets, comes with ketchup
- Chicken tenders, honey mustard$10.00
House cut and house breaded chicken tenders, comes with ketchup
- Fried Breaded Zucchini Sticks$7.00
Fresh cut zucchini, house breaded and served with our house made sauce for dipping.
- Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce$8.00
Fried house battered shrimp with our special cocktail sauce for dipping
- Home Fries large$6.99
- Home Fries small$4.99
- Chicken Deli Salad$6.00
- CheeseSteak 8 inch$10.99
- Fries With Cheese$8.00
- Gyro Limp$12.00
- Cheesestak$10.99
- Non$3.00
Burger
Chicken Specialties
- Breaded Wings (6)$11.00
Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!
- Breaded Wings (12)$18.00
Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!
- Breaded Wings (18)$26.00
Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!
- Fried Chicken Whole, coleslaw, corn, fries$22.00
Whole Fried chicken, comes with cole slaw, fries, and corn.
- Fried Chicken Half, coleslaw, corn, fries$13.00
Half Fried chicken, comes with cole slaw, fries, and corn.
- Chicken Hoagie$11.00
Chicken tenders in 6" hoagie bun, comes with tomatoes and lettuce, mozzarella cheese and mayo
- Chicken Wrap$11.00
Lavas flat bread filled with chicken gyro, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
- Sandwich Chicken$6.00
Fish Specialties
- breaded Cod$14.00
Hand breaded filet of cod, pick 2 sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad
- grilled salmon$14.00
Filet of grilled salmon, comes with two sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad
- Battered Tilapia$15.00
Battered filet of tilapia fish, fried and comes with pick 2 sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad
- Fish hoagie$12.00
6' hoagie bun with your choice of cod or tilapia fish, comes with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and tartar sauce
- Fish Wrap$12.00
Flat bread lavash filled with your choice of fish: cod or tilapia. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mozzarella cheese.
- Shrimp Hoagie$11.00
- Shrimp Wrap$11.00
- Salmon Hoagie$12.00
- Salmon Wrap$12.00
Salad
Desserts
Drinks
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Coffee$2.00
- Coke Can$1.50
- Diet Coke Can$1.50
- Dr Pepper Can$1.50
- fountain LG$2.99
flavors: coke, diet coke, sprite, iced tea
- fountain MD$2.49
flavors: coke, diet coke, sprite, iced tea
- Iced Tea Can$1.50
- Mt Dew Can$1.50
- Ayran Yogurt$3.00
- Tea$1.75
- Soda$2.99
- San Peligrino$2.00
- Powerade$3.00
- Compote$3.00
- San Peligrino+$3.00
- Draft Soda$2.00
- Pot Of Tea$3.00
Extras
Kebab
- Beef$9.99
Beef kebab - one skewer of charcoal grilled beef meat, comes with fresh sliced red onions dressed with vinegar
- Lamb$9.99
- Veal Liver$9.99
- KUFTA (Ground Beef)$8.99
- Lamb Chop$24.00
- Lamb Short Ribs$9.99
- Chicken Kebab$8.99
- Chicken Wings Kebab$8.99
- Sea Bass$14.99
- Salmon$13.99
- Grilled Vegetables$7.99
- Combo Platter$19.99
- Rolls$17.00
- Rolls10$10.00
- Kalbi Bef$23.99
- Qozon Kabob$17.00
- Norin$18.00
- Cheburak$4.00
Sushi
- Avocado Rolls$6.00
- Cucumber Rolls$6.00
- Tuna Rolls$6.00
- Salmon Rolls$6.00
- Eel Rolls$6.00
- Scallop Rolls$6.00
- Spicy Crunchy Salmon$9.00
- Spicy Crunchy Tuna$9.00
- Spicy Crunchy Eel$9.00
- Spicy Crunchy Crab$9.00
- Spicy Crunchy Scallop$9.00
- California Rolls$9.00
- Mexican Rolls$9.00
- Smocked Philadelphia Rolls$9.00
- Philadelphia$12.00
- Canada$12.00
- Crispy Shrimps$12.00
- Blue Fin$12.00
- Green Dragon$12.00
- Shrimp Tempura$12.00
- Crab Hot Rolls$12.00
- Tanuki Furai Hot Rolls$12.00
- Salmon Tacos$12.00
- Shrimp Tacos$12.00
- Crab Tacos$12.00
- Eel Tacos$12.00
- Vegetable Rice$9.00
- Seafood Rice$14.00
- Chicken Rice$12.00
- Noodle Soba With Vegetables$9.00
- Noodle Soba With Seafood$14.00
- Noodle Soba With Chicken$12.00
- Tar-Tar Salmon$12.00
- Tar-Tar Tuna$12.00
- Crab Salad$10.00
- Tom Yam Chicken$12.00
- Tom Yam Seafood$14.00
- Ramen Chicken$12.00
- Ramen Shrimp$14.00
- Miso Soup$5.00
- Miso Soup Salmon$9.00
Lunch Specials
- Burger with Fries,Mdrink$12.00
Your choice of protein: beef, chicken, veggie, tilapia or cod fish. Comes with lettuce, tomato and a side of our home made fries.
- Shrimp w/ Fries,Mdrink$12.00
Shrimp battered or breaded, fried and served with our house sauce and a side of home made fries.
- 6Chicken Wings w/ Fries,Mdrink$12.00
6 wings prepared your preferred way: battered or breaded. Pick your flavor and sauce, comes with a side of fries.
- 3Chicken Tenders w/Fries, Mdrink$12.00
Main menu food
Sushi Rolls
Spicy Roll
- Spicy curunchy salmon$9.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab
- Spicy curunchy tuna$9.00
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab
- Spicy curunchy eel$9.00
EEL, avocado, Cucumber, Crab, Tobiko
- Spicy curunchy crab$9.00
Crab, Avocado, Cucumber,
- Spicy curunchy scallop$9.00
Scallop, Crab ,Avocado, Cucumber,
- California Rolls$9.00
Crab,Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko
- Mexican Rolls$9.00
Spicy Sauce, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Tobiko
- Smoked Philadelphia Rolls$9.00
Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumber
Special Rolls
- Philadelphia$12.00
Cucumber, Philadelphia Cheese,Avocado, Tobiko Salmon
- Canada$12.00
Cucumber Philadelphia Cheese, Avocado, Eel, Sesame
- Crispy Shrimp$12.00
Shrimp, Philadelphia Chese, Avocado, Spicey Sauce, guacamole, sweet chili
- Blue Fin$12.00
tuna, avocado , spicy sauce, crab, sweet chili, tobiko
- Green Dragon$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, eel
- Shrimp Tempura$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, tobiko, unagi
Hot Rolls
Hot Tacos
Sushi Combos
- Combo 1$30.00
Salmon Roll California Roll Smoked Philadelphia Roll Mexican Roll
- Combo 2$40.00
Tuna Roll Cucumber Roll Green Dragon Roll Canada Roll California Roll
- Combo 3$65.00
Avocado Roll Cucumber Roll Mexican Roll California Roll Smoked Philadelphia Roll Green Dragon Roll Philadelphia Roll Shrimp Tempura Roll
Breakfast
Sandwich
Toast
Platter
- Bari Platter$11.99
2 Grilled Eggs Cream Cheese Toast Spinach Roasted Tomato Avocado
- Salmon Toast Platter$11.99
Tomato Cucumber Scrambled Eggs Salmon Guacamole Onion
- Egg Platter$10.99
2 Fried Eggs Avocado bread Toast Cherry Tomato Avocado Onion
- Veggie Omelette$14.99
2 Fried Eggs Tomato Green Pepper Onion Feta cheese Mixed Salad
- Steak Omelette$15.99
2 Fried Eggs Steak Tomato Green Pepper Onion Cheese
- Build Your Own Platter