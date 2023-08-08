DRINKS

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.

Cold Brew

$5.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso + Milk

$4.75+
Americano

$4.50+

Hot Water + Espresso

Espresso + Tonic

$6.00

Espresso / Jack Rudy Tonic / Lemon

Honey Lavender

$6.50+
Mocha

Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache

Whiskey Caramel

Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce

Bourbon Vanilla

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

SEASONAL

Shoeless Joe

$7.00

Espresso / Black Cherry Syrup / Lime / Coca Cola

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$7.00

Coffee Concentrate / Lemongrass / Ginger / Cardamom / Sweetened Condensed Milk

TEA

Matcha Usucha

$4.50

a traditional style matcha tea.

Strawberry Oat Milk Matcha

$7.00+

Matcha + Milk

$5.50+

Rishi Chai Latte

$5.25+

SANS COFFEE

Steamer

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Milk

$3.00

PASTRY MENU

PASTRY

Croissant - Traditional

$3.50

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.00

Croissant - Almond

$5.00

Coffee Cake - Blueberry Lime

$3.50

Danish - Blueberry Lavender

$5.00

Danish - Kouign-Amann

$4.00

Cookie - Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Hand Pie - Peach Bourbon

$5.00

Bake - Lemon Cinnamon

$4.00

RETAIL MENU

READY TO DRINK

Perrier

$3.25
KOMBUCHA / Blueberry Jasmine

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Cucumber Melon

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Ginger

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA / Citrus

$5.50

Coffee Kombucha

$5.50

RECESS \ Blood Orange

$5.50

RECESS / Pomegranate Hibiscus

$5.50

RECESS / Blackberry Chai

$5.50

RECESS / Strawberry Rose

$5.50

RECESS / Black Cherry

$5.50

RECESS / Peach Ginger

$5.50

BP Water

$2.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.00

Life Water

$3.25

BREWING

Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle

$155.00
Fellow Stagg Kettle

$75.00Out of stock
Acaia Pearl Scale

$200.00
Third Wave Water

$15.00

V60 Glass Dripper

$18.00
V60 Decanter

$27.00
V60 Filters

$7.50
Chemex

$40.00
Chemex Filters

$15.00

Kalita Filters

$15.00Out of stock

Fellow Clara French Press

$110.00
Ode Grinder

Ode Grinder

$299.00

DRINKWARE

Created Co Tumbler

$30.00
Created Co Camp Mug

$30.00

Not Neutral Vintage Mug

$20.00+

APPAREL

BP Black Tee

$30.00

BP Grey Tee

$30.00

Black Anniversary Tee

$30.00

BP Logo Hat

$25.00

Grand Prix Hat

$25.00

BP Pride Tee

$30.00

Turtle Hat

$30.00

Trail Tee Green

$30.00

Trail Tee Black

$30.00

World Tee

Car Hat

$25.00

STICKERS/PINS

BP STICKER

$2.00

BP Pin

$6.00

GRAB AND GO

Grab the Gold - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.00

Grab the Gold - Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.00

Kate's Bars - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Kate's Bars - Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond

$4.00

Kate's Bars - Lemon Coconut & Ginger

$4.00

Kate's Bars - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Kate's Bars - Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond

$4.00

Kate's Bars - Lemon Coconut & Ginger

$4.00

COFFEE MENU

RETAIL COFFEE

Copilot / Blend

$18.00+

Daredevil / Blend

$18.00+

Decaf / Colombia

$18.00+

La Estrella / Colombia

$27.25+

La Sierrita / Colombia

$21.25+

Trail Mix / Summer Seasonal

$27.25+

Linarco / Colombia (12oz)

$25.25

CHOCOLATE MENU

RETAIL CHOCOLATE

BP Black Lava Salt

$5.00

BP Salted Toffee

$5.00

BP Peanut Butter Creme

$5.00

BP Golden Sound Caramel

$5.00

BP Almond Crunch

$5.00

BP Corn Flake & Maple

$5.00

BP Daredevil Strawberry

$5.00

BP Lavender

$5.00

BP Popping Peppermint

$5.00

