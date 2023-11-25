Bark BBQ Co 231 Chestnut Ave Marlton NJ 08053
Meats
- Whole Brisket$225.00
Roughly 12-15 Pounds Cooked!
- Brisket Burnt Ends$225.00
Whole Brisket. Cubed + sauced with our homemade BBQ Sauce. Tender & Juicy! Roughly 12-15 pounds cooked!
- Pulled Pork$135.00
Smoked, shredded, and sauced with our homemade BBQ sauce. 8-10 Pounds Cooked
- Baby Back Ribs$35.00
Fall off the bone tender!!!
- St Louis Spare Ribs$35.00
Smoked and sauced with our homemade BBQ Sauce.
- Philly Special Half Tray (5 Cheesesteaks)$100.00
5 Smoked Brisket served on fresh liscios seeded rolls topped with cooper sharp cheese sauce. Fried onions on the side.
- Philly Special Half Tray (10 Cheesesteaks)$200.00
10 Smoked Brisket served on fresh liscios seeded rolls topped with cooper sharp cheese sauce. Fried onions on the side.
