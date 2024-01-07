Bark Social Alexandria
Appetizers + Salads
- Lilly's Impressive 1 LB Pretzel$12.00
A one pound pretzel hot from the oven. Drench it in beer cheese or not -- the choice is yours.
- Theo's Crunchy Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons. Add crispy chicken for $6
- Big Jack's Famous Chili$10.00
Beef, black + pinto beans, veggies, tortilla chips, cheddar, sour cream
- Nalah's Berry Healthy Salad$12.00
Fresh blueberries and strawberries over a bed of arugula. Goat cheese, and italian dressing.
- North's Asian Chicken Wings$13.00
Bark Social's korean sauce, housemade lemongrass ranch
Entrees
- Noe's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken with our korean sauce, housemade ranch, and crunchy coleslaw. Served with a size of fries.
- Sampson's Simple Chicken Tenders$9.00
It's simple, but hits the spot: chicken tenders + fries, with a side of ketchup
- Arnie's Double Bacon Egg Cheeseburger$16.00
Double smash patties, cheddar, two slices of bacon, and an egg to top it off.
- Freddy's Fancy Grilled Cheese$12.00
It's sweet! Brioche bread, brie, berry jam, and apple slices
- Echo's Marvelous Meatballs$13.00
Three huge meatballs drenched in a zesty tomato sauce with mushrooms
- Frankie's Steak Flatbread$16.00
Goat cheese melted on flatbread, covered in arugula, topped with steak and two eggs