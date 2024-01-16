Barley and Pie 1605 County Rd 220 #145,
Food
Appetizers
- Garlic Bread Pizza
Garlic Cream, mozzarella, sharp provolone, parmesan, Romano, Sicilian oregano, fresh parsley. Served with Vodka sauce for dipping. Shareable$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Hand Breaded Daily, Fried and Served with Ranch or Fancy Sauce$14.00
- Bacon Carbonara
Fresh Made and Hand Breaded, Fried Bacon Carbonaro Balls, Served with Garlic Aioli$14.00
Pizzas
- Bacon Mac and Cheese
Creme Fraiche, elbow pasta, Nueske's Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, chives$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch, Buffalo sauce, Chicken thighs, red onion, Celery, Sharp Provolone$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, grated Pecorino Romano$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Farm Pesto
Mozzarella, Pesto, pickled jalapenos, roasted corn, Aleppo pepper, shaved parmesan, sour cream$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Margherita
Fresh Bianco DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano Cheese finished with Fresh Basil$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pepperoni hot honey
Honey red sauce, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, Mikes hot honey, Sicilian oregano$18.50OUT OF STOCK
- Quattro Fromaggi White
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, pecorino romano, fresh pepper, oregano, finished with lemon juice and zest$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sausage, Peppers, Onions
Red sauce, mozzarella, shaved asiago, sausage crumbles, red bell peppers, pickled red onion$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shiitake Mushroom
Fontina cheese, egg white drizzle, Shiitake mushrooms (truffle salt and oregano), Caramelized red Onions, Neuske's Bacon, finished with an egg yok drizzle$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vodka Ravioli
Vodka sauce, mozzarella, shaved asiago, parmesan cheese, topped with cheese raviolis$19.00OUT OF STOCK