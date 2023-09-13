2x points now for loyalty members
Barley - Food Truck 220 South Sylvania Avenue
Shareables
Chicharrones
House Chicarrones, nashville-hot seasoning
Roasted Green Chili Queso
House blue corn chips, cotija, hot sauce, cilantro, crema
Queso Stuffed Wagyu Meatballs
hand stuffed local wagyu beef, panko breadcrumbs, house queso, bacon-chile jam, thousand island, fried parsley.
Pig Wings (3)
duck fat confit pork foreshank, cornstarch, soga (soy honey garlic glaze), scallion.
Pig Wings (6)
duck fat confit pork foreshank, cornstarch, soga (soy honey garlic glaze), scallion.
Sweet Tea Chicken Nuggets
10 pc sweet tea brined chicken thigh nuggets. hand cut & hand breaded. Choose 2 sauces.
Battered Fries
Beer battered & long cut. Choose 2 sauces
Loaded Fries
battered fries, house queso, crispy bacon, crème fraîche, scallion.
Ice Cream
Rotating fresh seasonal fruit, sweet cream semifredo, shortbread
Extra Sauce
Housemade sauce selection
Cheese Curds
Breaded & fried white chedder cheese curds. Choose 2 sauces.
Mains
Blazin' Beef Taco
3 piece, sliced ribeye, Korean wing sauce, red cabbage-jalapeno slaw, micro cilantro.
Blazin' Trumpet Taco
Korean wing sauce, red cabbage-jalapeno slaw, micro cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Taco
Fried chichen thigh, buffalo sauce, danish blue cheese, mozzarella, roasted garlic creme fraiche, scallion.
Power Bowl
Warm rice, seasonal ingredients, house pickled veggies, house vinaigrette.
Nawlin's Crawfish Roll
blackened crawfish, mayo, celery, Bell Pepper, Onion, , Crème Fraîche, cracklins', Scallions, split-top roll.
Classic Burger
1/4 lb local wagyu, arugula, tomato, onion, choice pepper-jack or cheddar cheese.
Barley Burger
1/4 lb local wagyu, caramelized onion, pickle, tomato, arugula, chicharrones.
Classic Dog
1/4 lb local Wagyu Beef dog, ketchup, mustard.
The D.A.D.
1/4 lb local wagyu beef dog, local jalapeño cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, tx pete hot sauce, white onion, micro cilantro.
Pork Belly Sandwich
duroc pork belly, gochujang glaze, pickled cucumber, shredded Iceburg lettuce, kewpie mayo.
Beers for the Crew
This is a tip that 100% goes to the people that make your food. All other tips through 3rd party delivery services go to the drivers / companies. Please consider showing some love to the Barley crew!
Soda
Root Beer
Ice cold bottle of Weinhard's craft Root Beer.
Orange Cream Soda
Ice cold bottle of Weinhard's craft Orange Cream Soda.
Black Cherry Cream Soda
Ice cold bottle of Weinhard's craft Black Cherry Cream Soda.
Lemon-Lime Soda
Ice cold bottle of Betty Buzz's craft Lemon-Lime Agave Soda.
Grapefruit Soda
Ice cold bottle of Betty Buzz's craft Grapefruit Soda.