Shareables

Chicharrones

$3.00

House Chicarrones, nashville-hot seasoning

Roasted Green Chili Queso

$7.00

House blue corn chips, cotija, hot sauce, cilantro, crema

Queso Stuffed Wagyu Meatballs

$14.00

hand stuffed local wagyu beef, panko breadcrumbs, house queso, bacon-chile jam, thousand island, fried parsley.

Pig Wings (3)

$11.00

duck fat confit pork foreshank, cornstarch, soga (soy honey garlic glaze), scallion.

Pig Wings (6)

$20.00

duck fat confit pork foreshank, cornstarch, soga (soy honey garlic glaze), scallion.

Sweet Tea Chicken Nuggets

$11.00

10 pc sweet tea brined chicken thigh nuggets. hand cut & hand breaded. Choose 2 sauces.

Battered Fries

$6.00

Beer battered & long cut. Choose 2 sauces

Loaded Fries

$12.00

battered fries, house queso, crispy bacon, crème fraîche, scallion.

Ice Cream

$5.00

Rotating fresh seasonal fruit, sweet cream semifredo, shortbread

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Housemade sauce selection

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Breaded & fried white chedder cheese curds. Choose 2 sauces.

Mains

Blazin' Beef Taco

$12.00

3 piece, sliced ribeye, Korean wing sauce, red cabbage-jalapeno slaw, micro cilantro.

Blazin' Trumpet Taco

$12.00

Korean wing sauce, red cabbage-jalapeno slaw, micro cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$12.00

Fried chichen thigh, buffalo sauce, danish blue cheese, mozzarella, roasted garlic creme fraiche, scallion.

Power Bowl

$11.00

Warm rice, seasonal ingredients, house pickled veggies, house vinaigrette.

Nawlin's Crawfish Roll

$16.00

blackened crawfish, mayo, celery, Bell Pepper, Onion, , Crème Fraîche, cracklins', Scallions, split-top roll.

Classic Burger

$9.00

1/4 lb local wagyu, arugula, tomato, onion, choice pepper-jack or cheddar cheese.

Barley Burger

$11.00

1/4 lb local wagyu, caramelized onion, pickle, tomato, arugula, chicharrones.

Classic Dog

$9.00

1/4 lb local Wagyu Beef dog, ketchup, mustard.

The D.A.D.

$11.00

1/4 lb local wagyu beef dog, local jalapeño cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, tx pete hot sauce, white onion, micro cilantro.

Pork Belly Sandwich

$13.00

duroc pork belly, gochujang glaze, pickled cucumber, shredded Iceburg lettuce, kewpie mayo.

Beers for the Crew

$5.00

This is a tip that 100% goes to the people that make your food. All other tips through 3rd party delivery services go to the drivers / companies. Please consider showing some love to the Barley crew!

Soda

Root Beer

$3.00

Ice cold bottle of Weinhard's craft Root Beer.

Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Ice cold bottle of Weinhard's craft Orange Cream Soda.

Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.00

Ice cold bottle of Weinhard's craft Black Cherry Cream Soda.

Lemon-Lime Soda

$3.00

Ice cold bottle of Betty Buzz's craft Lemon-Lime Agave Soda.

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Ice cold bottle of Betty Buzz's craft Grapefruit Soda.

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00