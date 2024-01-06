Barriba Cantina
Starters and Sides
Starters
Sides
- Street Corn$4.50
Blend of corn, tomatoes, peppers, onion and spices.
- Chipotle Slaw$4.50
A traditional slaw mix blended with a chipotle mayo sauce
- Black Beans$4.00
Black beans spiced up with cotija cheese
- Cilantro Lime Rice$4.00
Rice blended with cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Southwest Rice$4.00
Rice blended with tomatoes and spices
Entrees
- Burrito$11.00
Seared sun-dried tomato tortilla filled with mixed greens, cilantro rice, blacks beans, southwest corn, sour cream and your choice of protein
- Southwest Bowl$12.00
A bowl of mixed greens, southwest rice, black beans, southwest corn, pico de gallo, avocado, sprinkle of cotija cheese and your choice of protein
- Power Bowl$12.00
A bowl of mixed greens, cilantro lime rice, black beans, southwest corn, sour cream, pickle red onion, sprinkle of cotija cheese and your choice of protein
- Fried Chicken Soft Taco$9.50
2 - Fried chicken tenders in flour tortillas with kale slaw and sriracha aioli
- Quesadilla$12.00
Seared sun-dried tomato tortilla with melted cheddar and Monterrey cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, avocado salsa and your choice of protein
Drinks
- Pepsi - 24oz$3.00
24oz glass with crush ice
- Diet Pepsi - 24oz$3.00
24oz glass with crush ice
- Starry - 24oz$3.00
24oz glass with crush ice
- Fresh Lemonade - 24oz$4.00
Made in house Lemonade and served in a 24oz glass with crush ice
- Ice Tea - 24oz$3.00
24oz glass with crush ice
- Sweet Ice Tea - 24oz$3.00
24oz glass with crush ice