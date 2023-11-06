Barrio
Food
Starter
- Guca Guca$10.00
Traditional Guacamole, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, lime
- Street Corn$9.00
Traditional Street Corn On the Cob, three chili aioli, parm manchego cheese blend, tajin, lime
- Ques-A-Dilla$13.00
Crispy, three cheese blend, Grilled Onion&Poblano/ Add Protein $
- Calamari$15.00
Crispy and seasoned to perfection, onions, poblanos, with a Jalapeno Remoulade
- Nacho$15.00
House made chips, beans, jalapeno cheese sauce, pico, guac, chorizo, pineapple salsa
- Agua Chili$15.00
Shrimp, red onion, avocado, cucumber, serrano lime, served with tostadas
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Signature three cheese blend , roasted onions and poblanos, chorizo, served with your choice of tortillas
Salads
- El Chopo Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine tossed in a cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gio, spiced pepitas, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, pickled red onion
- El Garden$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, orange segments, candied spiced pepitas, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, goat cheese, microgreens, lemon honey epazote vinegret
Tacos
- (3) Taco Dinner$20.00
Choice of three tacos, served with rice and beans
- Gone Fishing Taco$7.00
beer battered fish, cilantro ginger aioli dressed slaw, roasted chili salsa, pico de gio, micro cilantro
- Rocket City Taco$7.00
Marinated grilled steak, rolled in cotija cheese, topped three chili aioli, guac and pickled red onion
- Prawn To Be Wild Taco$7.00
Marinated shrimp, three chili aioli dressed slaw, topped with a mango salsa, micro cilantro
- Piglet Taco$7.00
Crispy pork belly, tossed in salsa negra, lime garlic dressed slaw, topped with roasted pineapple salsa
- The Free Ranger Taco$7.00
Achiote Marinated Chicken, roasted corn black bean slaw, tossed in lime garlic dressing pickled red onion
- Grilled Steak Street Taco$5.00
Marinated steak, red salsa, onions, cilantro
- Grilled Chicken Street Taco$5.00
Marinated Chicken, green salsa, onions cilantro
Mains
- Carnitas$19.00
Slow roasted pork, rendered to a crisp, Served in Colorado sauce topped with green onions, served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Pescado De Dia$26.00
Pan seared fresh fish, topped with signature chimichurri, served with Calabacitas, and cilantro lime rice
- Asada$25.00
marinated , grilled steak, served with roasted peewee potatoes and grilled onions and poblanos, topped with a chipotle cream sauce
- Pole Mole$20.00
achiote marinated grilled chicken breast, served with sweet plantains, and poblano mole sauce
- Suiza Chicken Enchilada$17.00
Marinated and cooked to perfection, topped with our poblano cream sauce and three cheese blend
- Crab & Shrimp Enchilada$19.00
Crab and Shrimp, topped with poblano cream sauce, and three cheese blend
- Queso Enchilada$15.00
Three cheese blend, choice of sauce
Sides
- Cilantro Rice$4.00
- Red Rice$4.00
- Black Beans$4.00
- Calabacitas$6.00
- Roasted Sweet Plantains$7.00
- Tortillas Corn$3.00
- Tortillas Flour$3.00
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce$4.00
- Pineapple Salsa$3.00
- Pico De Gio$3.00
- Guajillo Sauce$3.00
- Mole Sauce$3.00
- Poblano Sauce$3.00
- Chipotle Sauce$3.00
- Red Salsa$3.00
- Green Salsa$3.00
- Crudite$5.00
- Chips$5.00
- Crema$2.00
- Aioli$2.00
- Dressing$2.00
- Solo Corn$3.00
- Guac$4.00
Sweets
- Coconut Tres Leches$7.00
sponge cake, whipped cream frosting, toasted coconut
- Flan$7.00
Classic flan, with a canal of whipped cream, and seasonal berries
- Churros$7.00
Crispy fried to perfection churros, served with cajeta caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream
- Streeet Fruit$7.00
Seasonal fruit tossed in lime juice and tajin
- Ice Cream$4.00
Seasonal Flavors
Kids
- Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
cheese blend, rice, beans, flour tortillas , with watermelon slice
- Kids Nacho$5.00
Fresh made tortilla chips, three cheese blend, black beans, crema, tomato, avocado
- Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla, filled with cheese or chicken & cheese
- Kids Chicken Taco$6.00
Chicken, cheese, corn tortilla, served with rice and beans
- Kids Watermelon Slices$5.00
Three slices of watermelon