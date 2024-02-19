Barrio Columbia, SC
Barrio To Go-Yo!
Barrio Box
Appetizers
- Ballpark Nachos (D, GF)$11.00
tortilla chips, queso, chicken, chihuahua cheese. pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde, chipotle crema
- Tres Amigos$15.00
choose your favorite 3 appetizers, served with Chips
- Queso Blanco + Chips$8.00
- Queso Elote + Chips$8.50
corn salsa + spices
- Queso Stoner + Chips$8.00
cilantro-lime white rice
- Queso Chorizo + Chips$9.00
housemade spicy, Spanish sausage
- Queso Buffalo Chicken + Chips$9.00
blue cheese, hot sauce, celery
- Traditional Guacamole + Chips$8.00
housemade guacamole
- Tuscan Guacamole + Chips$9.00
chévre cheese, basil, balsamic, pepitas
- Pineapple Guacamole + Chips$8.50
pickled red onion + chipotle honey bbq
- Pico De Gallo + Chips$5.00
tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime
- Pineapple Salsa + Chips$6.00
sweet + mild
- Salsa Verde + Chips$5.00
medium
- Salsa Roja + Chips$2.50
house salsa
- Corn Salsa + Chips$5.50
with Peppers, mild
- Bag of Chips$2.00
house made tortilla chips
El Jefe Selecciones
- Al Pastor Bowl$7.75
pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce
- El Vegano$5.25
lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde
- El Sully$5.25
dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce
- Bomba De Tocino$5.25
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños
- Camarone Agrietado$5.25
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
- La Tierra$6.25
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
- El Gringo$4.75
flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema
- El Jefe Loco$5.25
stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja
Build Your Own Tacos + Bowls
- Flour Shell$3.95
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
- Corn Hard Shell$3.95
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
- Bombshell$4.95
Flour + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
- Stoner Shell$4.95
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
- Green Goddess Shell$4.95
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
- Corn Soft Shell$3.95
One taco on a soft corn tortilla (V, GF)
- Bowl Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro-Lime Rice (V,GF)
- Bowl Cauliflower Rice$8.00
Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)
Specials
- Taco of the Month$5.50
BOURBON STREET TACO flour shell, creole aioli, cilantro lime rice, chorizo, red beans, cajun fried shrimp
- Queso of the Month$9.25
CREOLE QUESO queso blanco, cilantro lime rice, red beans, creole aioli, cajun seasoning
- Guacamole of the Month$10.25
MUFAFALETTA GUACAMOLE traditional guacamole, giardiniera, diced ham, chihuahua cheese
Sides
- Side Cilantro-Lime Rice (V, GF)$1.00
- Side Cauliflower Rice (V, GF)$1.50
- Side Sour Cream (D, VG)$1.00
- Side Queso Blanco (D, VG)$2.00
- Side Black Beans (V, GF)$1.50
- Side Traditional Guacamole (V, GF)$2.00
- Side Thick Cut Bacon (GF)$2.50
- Side Pickled Jalapenos (V, GF)$1.00
- Side Reaper Sauce (V)$0.50
HOT HOT HOT!!!
- Side Salsa Roja (V, GF)$0.50
- Side Salsa Verde (V, GF)$0.50
- Side Cilantro Pesto (D, VG, GF)$0.50
- Side Cilantro Lime Aioli (VG, GF)$0.50
- Side Chipotle Crema (mild, VG, GF)$0.50
- Side Chipotle Honey BBQ (VG, GF)$0.50
- Side Mango Habanero Sauce (VG, GF)$0.50
- Side Crack Sauce (Spicy Ranch, D, VG, GF)$0.50
- Side Barrio Secret Sauce (Spicy, V, GF)$0.50
- Side Dirty Sauce (Sweet + Spicy, V, GF)$0.50