Barrio Queen Surprise AZ (6509)
Take Home Specials
- Mexican Dinner Package$69.00
6 Enchiladas, 6 Tamales & 2 Sides! Includes 6 Churros | Barrio Signature Guacamole, Chips & Salsa | 6 Enchiladas – 3 Cheese & 3 Chicken | 6 Tamales – 2 Veggie, 2 Chicken & 2 Pork | 32oz of each (2) Sides (Serves 4-6)
- Small Taco Package$59.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides! (Serves 3-4) Includes 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes | 4 Churros
- Large Taco Package$115.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides! (Serves 6-8) 1lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 24 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 32oz each of (2) Sides | 2 Large bags of chips & 24oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes | 8 Churros
Holiday Specials
Appetizers
- Grilled Quesadillas$8.75
Oaxaca cheese, flour tortilla, avocado crema, molcajete salsa
- Barrio Guacamole$15.00
The Queen's signature guacamole. Fresh avocado, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Mixed to order and topped with pomegranate seeds. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips.
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$15.50
Gulf shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lime juice, pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips
- Chips & Salsa$5.00+
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.
- Coctel de Elote$8.50
corn, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, Tajín, cilantro.
- Nachos Chingones$16.75
Homemade corn tortilla chips layered with tender pork green chile, melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted red onions and topped with our traditional pico de gallo.
- Nachos Chingones 1/2$11.50
(Half Order) Homemade corn tortilla chips layered with tender pork green chile, melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted red onions and topped with our traditional pico de gallo.
- Queso Fundido$15.00
Melted Oaxaca cheese topped with chorizo, sauteed mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers. Served with hand pressed tortillas.
- Roasted Elote$8.50
Whole grilled corn topped with butter, mayo, aged cotija cheese and dusted with Tajin.
Entrees
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$24.25
Guayma style shrimp sautéed with garlic, fresh cilantro, poblano peppers and chile de arbol sauce. Served with Mexican-style rice and calabacitas.
- Carne Asada Entrada$32.00
Marinated grilled arrachera served over onions sautéed in soy & lime, topped with a Oaxaco stuffed roasted Anaheim chili. Served with a chorizo quesadilla, chorizo refried beans, Mexican style rice and flour tortillas.
- Carnitas Michoacanas Entrada$23.25
Slow-cooked pork marinated in Coca-Cola ™ and orange rind with red chile sauce, epazote black beans, Oaxaca cheese, sautéed onions. Served with fresh hand-pressed corn tortillas, Mexican-style rice, pico de gallo and calabacitas.
- Molcajete Mixto$30.50
Traditional dish from Sonora, Mexico. Puerco verde, roasted tomatillo salsa, rice, charro beans, soy-lime sautéed poblanos and onions, grilled nopales, queso fresco, carne asada, pollo asada, garlic shrimp, grilled jalapeno, avocados, radishes, cilantro and lime. Served with fresh hand-pressed corn tortillas.
- Chile Relleno de Vegetales$18.75
Roasted poblano pepper filled with mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, red peppers, tomatoes, onions, fresh cilantro, grilled corn cut from the cob, Oaxaca and cotija cheese. Topped with a zesty tomato white wine sauce. Served with epazote black beans.
- Chile Verde Entrada$18.75
Slow-cooked tender pork in a poblano pepper and tomatillo sauce. Topped with diced red onions and fresh cilantro. Served with fresh hand-pressed corn tortillas, Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
- Chiles en Nogada$26.00
Ppoblano pepper, chicken, queso fresco, apple, pear, dried apricot, golden raisin, walnut, almond cream sauce, pomegranate, almond, cilantro, served with Mexican rice and calabacitas
- Cochinita Pibil Entrada$23.00
The Queen's acclaimed pork is marinated in sour orange and achiote paste, wrapped in a banana leaf and slow-cooked all night long. Topped with pickled red onions and homemade pico de gallo. Served with fresh hand-pressed corn tortillas, Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
- Pollo en Mole Poblano$19.75
Pan-seared chicken breast topped with our authentic mole poblano sauce, toasted sesame seeds, diced red onions, homemade pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Served with epazote black beans and Mexican-style rice.
- Pescado Paraíso$32.00
Barramundi, cilantro chile Anaheim cream sauce, pickled red onion, served with sautéed red peppers-mushrooms-zucchini, Mexican rice
Burritos
- *Arizona Burrito$17.25
Tender slow-cooked green chile pork. Topped with homemade green tomatillo sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese, diced red onions, crema fresco and fresh cilantro.
- *Azteca Burrito$18.75
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and Mexican-style rice. Covered with half and half both our homemade green tomatillo and red sauces. Topped with diced red onions, crema fresco and fresh cilantro.
- *Barrio Pollo Burrito$18.50
Spiced-rubbed chicken, caramelized onions and roasted poblano peppers in our spicy cream sauce. Topped with homemade green tomatillo sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese, red onions, crema fresco and fresh cilantro.
- Carne Asada Burrito$22.00
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic with epazote black beans, Oaxaca cheese, homemade pico de gallo and avocado. Topped with crema fresco and fresh cilantro.
- Baja Shrimp Burrito$18.00
Negra Modelo™ beer-battered Gulf shrimp, Mexican rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
- Vegetariano Burrito$15.00
vegetable medley, Oaxaca cheese, al pastor sauce
Enchiladas
- Azteca Enchiladas$20.75
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese. Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
- California Enchiladas$15.75
Creamy Oaxaca and cotija cheese blend. Topped with our homemade three-chile red sauce, black olives, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
- Queen Enchiladas$16.75
A rich blend of Oaxaca, cotija and goat cheese mixed with sauteed spinach, shallots and garlic. Topped with our homemade subtly spicy cream sauce, cotija cheese and crema.
- Suizas Enchiladas$18.75
Tender pulled chicken and creamy Oaxaca cheese. Topped with our homemade tomatillo sauce, chorizo, diced red onions, fresh cilantro and crema.
- Enchilada Trio$19.00
Pulled chicken and Oaxaca cheese with tomatillo sauce; Oaxaca, cotija and goat cheese, spinach with creamy Queen sauce; carne asada and Oaxaca cheese with green tomatillo and red sauce; all topped with cotija cheese and crema fresca
- Black Mole Enchilada$18.00
Chicken, Oaxaca cheese, black mole, sesame seeds, crema, served with black beans and calabacitas
Tacos
- 2 Premium Tacos$13.00
Choose 2 Tacos
- 2 Tacos$11.00
Choose 2 Tacos
- 3 Premium Tacos$18.00
Choose 3 Tacos
- 3 Tacos$15.00
Choose 3 Tacos
- Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork marinated in chile and spice. Topped with diced red onions, fresh cilantro, pineapple and our homemade red sauce.
- Alambre Beef Taco$6.50
Skirt steak marinated in our homemade three peppers red sauce and spices. Topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, poblano peppers and onions sautéed in soy sauce and lime juice. Served on a blue Corn tortilla.
- Barrio Pollo con Chorizo Taco$5.50
Spice-rubbed chicken, caramelized onions and roasted poblano peppers in a subtly spicy cream sauce. Topped with queso fresco.
- Barrio Pollo Taco$5.50
Spice-rubbed chicken, caramelized onions and roasted poblano peppers in a subtly spicy cream sauce. Topped with chorizo, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.
- Camaron Asado Taco$5.50
Marinated grilled shrimp. Topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, queso fresco and Barrio aioli sauce.
- Carne Asada Chorizo Y Queso Taco$5.50
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic. Topped with chorizo and queso fresco
- Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic. Topped with diced red onions, fresh cilantro and avocado.
- Carne Asada Y Chile Relleno Taco$5.50
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic. Served over a roasted jalapeno and melted Oaxaca cheese. Topped with diced red onions, avocado and fresh cilantro.
- Carne Asada Y Huevo Taco$5.50
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic. Topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
- Carnitas Taco$5.50
Slow-cooked pork marinated in Coca-Cola and orange rind. Topped with diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
- Chorizo Taco$5.50
Chorizo topped with diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
- Cochinita Pibil Taco$5.50
The Queen's acclaimed pork marinated in sour orange and achiote paste. Topped with pickled red onions and home-made pico de gallo.
- Fried Camaron Taco$5.50
Negra Modelo beer-battered shrimp. Topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, queso fresco and Barrio aioli sauce.
- Fried Pescado Taco$5.50
Negra Modelo beer-battered fish. Topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, queso fresco and Barrio aioli sauce.
- Gringas Taco$6.50
Open faced quesadilla, topped with Oaxaca cheese, tender Puerco al pastor, roasted pineapple, red onions, fresh cilantro and queso fresco.
- Huevo Con Chorizo Taco$5.50
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
- Mar Y Tierra Taco$6.50
Surf and turf taco. Topped with roasted shrimp, carne asada, avocado crema, pickled onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served on a blue corn tortilla.
- Nopalitos Taco$5.50
Tender sauteed cactus, jalapeno peppers, red onions and tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco.
- Pescado Asado Taco$5.50
Grilled fish topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, queso fresco and Barrio aioli sauce.
- Pollo Deshebrado Taco$5.50
Seasoned pulled chicken topped with Oaxaca cheese and home-made pico de gallo.
- Pork Chile Verde Y Rajas Taco$5.50
Slow-cooked tender pork, poblano peppers and green tomatillo sauce. Topped with red cabbage, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
- Quesabirrias$6.50
Hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Oaxaca cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro & onions, served with birria au jus
- Suadero Azteca Taco$5.50
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib topped with red onions and fresh cilantro.
- Tacos de Tinga$6.50
Shredded chicken sauteed with onions, roasted tomatoes and chipotle sauce. Topped with cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro and crema fresca. Served on a blue Corn tortilla.
- Vegetariano Taco$5.50
Mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, red peppers, tomatoes, diced red onions and grilled corn cut from the cob. Topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
Bowls / Salads
- Carne Asada Salad$20.00
Grilled steak tossed with a warm flavorful tocino vinaigrette and placed on a bed of mixed field greens. Topped with tomatoes, crumbled bacon, goat cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds and homemade fried onions
- Chopped Salad$15.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips. Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
- Vegetable Bowl$12.00
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Sautéed Mushrooms, Avocados, Cucumbers and Radishes. Topped Housemade Tortilla Strips Seasoned with Tajin.
Tortas
- Al Pastor Torta$15.50
Tender pork pastor topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted pineapple, avocado, tomatoes and a refried black bean spread. Served on a toasted telera roll with a side of Barrio seasoned fries and spicy ketchup or a casa salad.
- Azteca Torta$17.00
Slow-roasted beef short rib in a blend of chiles and spices topped with mayo, crema fresco, melted Oaxaca cheese, tomatoes, avocados and romaine lettuce. Served on a toasted telera roll with a side of Barrio seasoned fries and spicy ketchup or a casa salad.
- Carne Asada Torta$22.00
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic. Topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions, sliced avocados and aioli. Served on a toasted telera roll with a side of Barrio seasoned fries and spicy ketchup or a casa salad.
- Short Rib Birria Grilled Cheese$15.00
carnitas, Oaxaca cheese, cotija cheese, Noble country sourdough, served with cream of tomato basil soup
Soups
- Caldo Tlalpeno Bowl$10.00
Chicken breast, vegetables and rice in a chipotle infused chicken broth. Topped with avocado, fresh cilantro and homemade Barrio spiced corn tortilla strips. Served with 3 warm corn tortillas.
- Pozole Verde Bowl$10.00
Pork green chile and hominy soup. Topped with cabbage, diced red onions, radishes, fresh cilantro and a pinch of Mexican oregano. Served with 3 warm corn tortillas.
- Tomato Basil Soup Cup$8.00
tomato, cream, artichoke, basil
- Tomato Basil Soup Bowl$11.25
tomato, cream, artichoke, basil
Desserts
- Churros$9.50
Four homemade caramel-filled churros dusted in cinnamon sugar topped with cajeta, Mexican chocolate sauce, pecans and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.
- Flan$9.50
Custard with caramelized syrup, pecans and a homemade Kahlua sauce. (Does not contain alcohol)
- Pastel de Chocolate$9.50
Mexican dark chocolate cake, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries
- Tres Leches$9.50
Homemade vanilla bean cake soaked in three milk blend. Topped with a fresh berry compote, whipped cream, toasted coconut and pecans.
Kids
- Chicken & Steak Tacos Kids$7.00
One steak and one chicken taco. Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
- Chicken Tacos Kids$7.00
2 chicken tacos. Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
- Steak Tacos Kids$7.00
2 steak tacos. Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
- Bean & Cheese Kids$7.00
Black bean and Oaxaca cheese burrito. Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
- Cheese Quesadilla Kids$7.00
Oaxaca cheese quesadilla. Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
- Chicken Fingers Kids$7.00
Classic American style chicken fingers. Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla Kids$7.00
Chicken and Oaxaca cheese quesadilla. Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
Drinks
- Horchata Fresca$6.00
Because Spanish conquistadors didn't bring tiger nuts with them to “The New World”, this variety of horchata is rice-based, and also known as "horchata de arroz" or "agua de horchata", flavored with cinnamon and vanilla.
- Jamaica Fresca$6.00
Tart, slightly sweet, and super refreshing. Jamaica Fresca is an excellent summer beverage, enjoyed daily throughout Mexico.
- Mango Fresca$6.00
This agua fresca is made from fresh sweet mangoes and pure cane sugar, just like the sugarcane state of Michoacán would prepare it.
- Btl Coca Cola$4.00
This Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar while American Coke is made with high fructose corn syrup. Cane sugar provides a superior flavor. (12oz glass bottle)
- Btl Orange Fanta$4.00
Mexican Fanta Orange is a classic orange soda made with real pure cane sugar. (12oz glass bottle)
- Btl Sprite$4.00
Mexican Sprite® glass bottles. This Mexican-made Sprite® is made with cane sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup that gives it a clean, refreshing, lemon-lime flavor and a balanced carbonation. (12oz glass bottle)
- Jarritos Grapefruit$4.00
Experience tart, tangy and a kick of sweetness with every sip. Also, an insatiable need for another sip. (12oz glass bottle)
- Jarritos Lime$4.00
Everyone loves limonadas and sodas, so Jarritos found a way to capture the irresistible mix of citrus and sweetness into a refreshing bottle of goodness. (12oz glass bottle)
- Jarritos Pineapple$4.00
Enjoy the exceptional summery flavor and juiciness of pineapple. Made with 100% real sugar and a whole lot of tropical awesomeness. (12oz glass bottle)
- Jarritos Strawberry$4.00
Nothing is better than taking a bite of a perfectly ripe strawberry. Until you try Jarritos Strawberry soda. Priorities changed. (12oz glass bottle)
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$4.00
You’d never believe fruit could have such a punch until this special blend of fruits with 100% real sugar. (12oz glass bottle)
- Red Bull 12oz$4.00
Gives you wings.
- Red Bull Sugar Free 12oz$4.00
Gives you sugar-free wings.
- Pellegrino LG$5.50
S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps, where it is naturally enriched with mineral salts, calcium, and magnesium. The large glass bottle is the perfect size to share over dinner with friends and compliments the flavors of all foods with its clean taste and crisp carbonation.
- Pellegrino SM$3.00
S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps, where it is naturally enriched with mineral salts, calcium, and magnesium. The large glass bottle is the perfect size to share over dinner with friends and compliments the flavors of all foods with its clean taste and crisp carbonation.
- Purely Sedona Water LG$5.50
(1 Liter) Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water originates from a registered and protected artesian spring in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona. Oak Creek Canyon is a sacred river gorge that runs along the Mogollon Rim in Northern Arizona. From the spectacular rain storms that bring life to the region, to the million delicate waterfalls that ultimately wind their way to the Oak Creek Canyon, the water that emerges is naturally purified. Yet, it retains the trace minerals and electrolytes that set this water apart from all others.
- Purely Sedona Water SM$3.00
(500 ml) Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water originates from a registered and protected artesian spring in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona. Oak Creek Canyon is a sacred river gorge that runs along the Mogollon Rim in Northern Arizona. From the spectacular rain storms that bring life to the region, to the million delicate waterfalls that ultimately wind their way to the Oak Creek Canyon, the water that emerges is naturally purified. Yet, it retains the trace minerals and electrolytes that set this water apart from all others.
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Traditional Iced Tea$3.75
Passport Tradition Tea collect is sourced from the best teas. A cup of tea allows you to slow down and enjoy life. have a cup today.
- Chiapas Coffee$4.00
- Green Tea$3.50
- Passion Fruit Tea$3.75
This smooth refreshing Tropical black tea starts with China black FOP and is infused with passion fruit, pineapple and other tropical fruits.
- Tropical Black Tea$3.75
Sweet dried cranberries, hibiscus flowers, dried berries and infused with mixed berries to finish this layered handcrafted tea. Its rich red look and deep berry flavor gives berry lovers a wonderful tea that is caffeine free.
- Coca Cola$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
- Diet Coke$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
- Dr Pepper$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
- Lemonade$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
- Root Beer$3.75
12oz Fountain Drink.
- Soda Water$1.00