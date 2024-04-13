Barrio Joliet 1003 Essington Road
Food
Tacos
- Asada$5.00
Skirt steak seasoned to perfection grilled to a medium well level garnished with avocado sauce and queso cotija
- Chicken Tinga$4.00
Chicken in chipotle tomato sauce Topped with romaine, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado
- Grilled Chicken$4.00
Grilled Chicken Caramelized with Onion and Chile Serrano topped with melted chihuahua cheese
- Cochinita Pibil$4.00
Smoked achiote marinade pork shoulder pulled and topped with pickled habanero onion
- Al Pastor$4.00
Smoked achiote, guajillo marinated pork shoulder with cilantro, red onion, and grilled Fresh pineapple
- Queso Birria$9.00
2 Corn tortilla quesadillas painted inside and out. Filled with juicy stewed chuck beef ready to be dipped in our delicious consomé
Botanas(Apps)
- Carne Fries$14.00
Fries topped cheese chipotle aoli, carne asada, cilantro, sour cream, pico and pickled onions
- Elotitos$5.00
Sweet corn off the Cobb with a generous spread of house mayo, coated with queso cotija, drizzled with butter and a touch of powdered chili
- Cheesy Quesadilla$9.00
loaded with juicy Chihuahua and Oaxaca cheese with choice of steak or chicken
- Guacamole$8.00
Michoacán avocado mashed and mixed with diced tomato, onion, cilantro and lime, served with fresh tortilla chips
- Nachos$10.00
Fresh made tortilla chips covered with jalapeño nacho cheese, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeño , sour cream drizzle and guac Add protein: Carne Asada+5 grilled chicken +3
- Birria Egg Rolls$16.00
Birria stuffed egg roll with cheese and served with a side of consumè and lime crema
Tengo Hambre(Entrees)
- Chicken Burrito$12.00
flour tortilla stuffed with Chicken and wrapped with rice, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Your choice of protein, and finally covered with sizzling melted chihuahua cheese.
- Steak Burrito$14.00
flour tortilla stuffed with Steak and wrapped with rice, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Your choice of protein, and finally covered with sizzling melted chihuahua cheese.
- Hot Cheeto Burrito$14.00
Hot Cheeto Flour Tortilla, Carne Asada, Queso Chihuaha, Guacamole, Sour Cream Pico Rice and Beans
- Cali Burrito$14.00
Carne Asada, Fries, Queso chihuahua, Pico, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Chicken Pasta Poblana$13.00
Creamy Poblano Peppered Fettuccine and Grilled Range Chicken Cutlet
- Veggie Burrito$8.00