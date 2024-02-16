Barroco - Crocker Park 287 Crocker Park Blvd
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bacon Maduritos$16.00
Bacon wrapped maduros
- Barroco Picada$63.00
Feeds 6-8 people
- Ceviche De Chicharron$16.00
Crispy pork belly, lime, and veg
- Cheesy Corn$16.00
Corn, and queso with tortilla chips
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
Tortilla chips & Fire roasted salsa
- Classic Ceviche$18.00
- Condado Cheese Dip$16.00
Chorizo, queso, salsa, and crema
- Empanadas$16.00
Beef and potato with Aji salsa
- Guacamole$11.00
Creamy avocado, cilantro, and lime
- Maduros Con Queso$12.00
Sweet plantains, queso, and feta
- Queso$8.00
Creamy melted cheese
- Tostadas con Todo$60.00
Feeds 6-8 people
- Quesabirria con beef$18.00
- Quesabirrie con pollo (chicken)$18.00
Arepas
- Birriarepa Arepa$18.00
Consome grilled arepa,Birria beef, curtido slaw, guacamole, mozz
- Braised Beef Arepa$18.00
Beef, green peppers, onion, corn, and mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Arepa$18.00
Buffalo sauce, braised chicken, tomatoes, mozz, mixed greens
- Carnitas Arepa$18.00
Roasted pork, green peppers, onion, corn, and mozzarella
- Chicken Arepa$18.00
Braised chicken, green peppers, onion, corn, and mozzarella
- Chorizo Arepa$18.00
Crumbled chorizo, green peppers, onion, corn, and mozzarella
- Hawaiian Arepa$18.00
Ham, bacon, chicken, pineapple and mozzarella
- La Gringa Arepa$18.00
Braised beef, guac, feta, mozz, and mixed greens
- La Mexicana Arepa$18.00
Chorizo, chili, jalapeno, guac and
- La Reina Aprepa$18.00
Braised chicken, red peppers,
- La Sucia Arepa$18.00
Carne asada, garlic aioli,corn, red peppers, potato chips, mozz
- Llanera Arepa$18.00
Avocados, sweet plantains, black beans, white rice, and slaw
- Perico Arepa$18.00
Scrambled egg, chorizo, green peppers, grilled onion, mozz
- Pernil Arepa$18.00
Pork, slaw, fresh chimi, mozz
- Ropa Vieja Arepa$18.00
Braised beef, maduros, feta, black beans, red peppers, and mozz
- Veggie Arepa$18.00
Sofrito potatoes, onion, peppers, corn, tomatoes, mozz and greens
Tacos
- Adobo Chicken Tacos (3)$16.00
Chicken, pickled slaw, crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro
- Birria Tacos (3)$16.00
Chili braised beef, chihuahua cheese, seared corn tortillas
- Carne Asada Tacos (3)$16.00
Butterflied strip steak, aji salsa, red beans & rice, cheese arepa
- Freegan Tacos (3)$14.00
Corn, black beans, avocado, fajita peppers, pickled slaw
- Shrimp Tacos (3)$16.00
Pickled slaw, buffalo sauce, crema, and feta
- Tacos Sucia (3)$15.00
Chorizo, corn, queso, onion, and cilantro
Entree
- Bandeja Paisa$36.00
Braised beef, Colombian chorizo, chicharrones, red beans & rice, avocado, sweet plantains, fried egg, and cheese arepa
- Barroco Sancocho$18.00
Chicken stew with potato, yuca, and plantains. Served with avocado, white rice and fried egg
- Bistec Caballo$32.00
12 ounce New York strip, sofrito onions and tomatoes, fried egg, white rice, and tostones
- Carne Asada$30.00
Butterflied strip steak, aji salsa, red beans & rice, cheese arepa
- Chicken Anticuchos$26.00
Peruvian aji amarillo rubbed chicken skewers, white rice, and french fries
- Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Chicken breast, fajita veg, guac, white rice, black beans, crema, and arepa
- Chicken Tostones$20.00
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onion, sofrito and melted mozzarella
- Chorizo Maduro$18.00
Carmalized plantain, crumbled chorizo, fajita veg, sofrito, black beans, feta, and queso
- Chorizo Patacon$18.00
Tostones with queso, crumbled chorizo, chicken, guacamole, and aji salsa
- Churrasco$32.00
12 ounce New York strip steak, chimi fresco, white rice, fries, and salad
- Cocacola Rice$24.00
Chorizo, chicken, ham, veggies, cocacola fried rice, teriyaki glaze with tostones
- Combo Fajitas$28.00
- Hawaiian Maduro$18.00
Carmalized plantain, bacon, ham, chicken, pineapples, and queso
- Lomo Saltado$34.00
Medallions of filet sauteed in latin soy with onion, and tomatoes. Served on bed of fries with white rice
- Pernil Encebollado$25.00
Roasted pork, grilled onions, white rice, and sweet plantains
- Ropa Vieja$26.00
Braised beef, sweet plantains, white rice, and black beans
- Shrimp Fajtas$24.00
Shrimp, fajita veg, guac, white rice, black beans, crema, and arepa
- Steak Fajitas$26.00
Steak, fajita veg, guac, white rice, black beans, crema, and arepa
- Steak Maduro$22.00
Carmalized plantain, braised beef, guacamole, queso, and aji salsa
- Steak patacon$22.00
Tostones with queso, braised beef, guacamole, and aji salsa
- Veggie Fajitas$20.00
Sandwich
- Barroco Burger$18.00
8 ounce beef patty with bacon, grilled onion, chimichurri, crushed potato chips, ranchero, mozz, lettuce, and tomato, garlic ailoi, fresh chimichurri
- Birria Torta$18.00
Consomme grilled baguette, sriracha aioli, tomatoe, avocado, birria beef, wrapped in melted chihuahuha
- Chimi-Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, melted mozz, tomato, garlic ailoi, fresh chimichurri
- Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Smoked ham, pulled pork, garlic aioli, mozzarella, and tomato
- Hawaiian Sandwich$17.00
Smoked ham, caramalized pineapple, garlic aioli, tomato, & mozzarella
Salads
Dessert
- Almond Cake$10.00
- Chocolate Cake$10.00
- Chocolate Lovers Merengada$12.00
Vanilla ice cream, cookies, M&M's, fudge brownie, marshmallows, and chocolate syrup
- Flan (quesillo) PLAIN$7.00
- Flan (quesillo) w/ chocolate$7.00
- Flan (quesillo) w/caramal$7.00
- Latin Banana Split$10.00
Carmalized plantain, cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie crumbles, carmalized pineapple, strawberries, caramel & chocolate syrup
Kids Menu
- Cheeseburger$9.00
Beef patty, cheddae cheese, french fries
- Chicken strips$9.00
White meat chicken & french fries
- Grilled cheese$7.00
House hoagie, cheddar cheese, and french fries
- Kids steak$15.00
Diced carne asada, white rice, yellow corn, and cotija
- Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Corn tortillas, chicken, sour cream
- Salchipapa$9.00
French fries and hot dog bites
- Kid Hot Dog$9.00
Sides
- Aji side$1.00
- Arepa Fries$4.00
- Arepa NO Cheese$3.00
- Arepa with cheese$4.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Black Bean Bowl$8.00
- Black Bean Cup$5.00
- Braised Beef Side$5.00
- Calentado$5.00
- Carnitas Side$5.00
- Cheese$1.00
- Chicharrones$6.00
- Chicken$6.00
- Chicken & Rice (Sancocho) Cup$5.00
- Chicken & Rice Bowl (Sancocho)$10.00
- Chili Bowl$9.00
- Chili Cup$5.00
- Chips
- Chorizo$5.00
- Consomme$2.00
- Curtido Slaw$1.50
- Egg$1.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Guacamole Large (4 ounce)$4.00
- Guacamole small (2 ounce)$2.00
- Hamburger Patty$5.00
- Jar chimi$12.00
- Jar garlic$12.00
- Jar peanut$12.00
- Jar pineapple$12.00
- Jar ranchero$12.00
- Maduro's Large$8.00
- Maduro's Small$5.00
- One Egg$2.00
- Queso Large$4.00
- Queso Small$2.00
- Rice$3.00
- Shrimp$7.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side tortillas de tacos$1.00
- Sofrito Hash$6.00
- Sofrito Side, Cold (4 ounce)$3.00
- Sofritos Side, Hot (4 ounce)$3.00
- Sour cream$1.00
- Steak$9.00
- Styled Eggs$4.00
- Tostones, Large (8)$12.00
- Tostones, small (4)$6.00
- Yellow potatos side
- Yuca Fries$5.00
Specials
To Go Sauces (Cup, Not Jar)
Liquor/Cocktails Menu
Cocktails
- Agua De Panela$13.00
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
- Black Russian$13.00
- Blood and Sand$13.00
- Bloody Caesar$9.00
- Bloody Maria$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Buttery Nipple$13.00
- BYO Bloody Mary$9.00
- Caiprinha$11.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cocaine Lady$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Dark and Stormy$13.00
- French 75$14.00
- Fruit Beer$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Golden Cadillac$13.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$15.00
- Mint Julep
- Mojito$13.00+
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Mudslide$13.50
- Negroni$13.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Pink Paloma$10.00
- Purple Hooter$15.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Rusty Nail$13.00
- Sangria Red$6.00
- Sangria White$6.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Signature Cocktails
- Tequila Sunrise (traditional)$12.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Casamigo's Blanco$15.50
- Casamigo's Blanco (DBL)$31.00
- Casamigo's Flight$20.00
- Casamigo's Mezcal$16.50
- Casamigo's Mezcal (DBL)$33.00
- Casamigo's Reposado$15.50
- Casamigo's Reposado (DBL)$31.00
- Don Julio Silver$10.50
- Don Julio Silver (DBL)$21.00
- Espolon Blanco$9.50
- Espolon Blanco (DBL)$19.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.50
- Espolon Reposado (DBL)$25.00
- Gold Tequila$9.00
- Gold Tequila (DBL)$18.00
- Herradura Reposado$10.50
- Herradura Reposado (DBL)$21.00
- Jose Cuervo Especial$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Especial (DBL)$18.00
- Milagro Blanco$9.50
- Milagro Blanco (DBL)$19.00
- Milagro Reposado$12.00
- Milagro Reposado (DBL)$24.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Patron Silver (DBL)$22.00
- Pelaton Mezcal$9.00
- Pelaton Mezcal (DBL)$18.00
- Sauvecito Anejo$18.50
- Sauvecito Anejo (DBL)$37.00
- Sauvecito Blanco$13.50
- Sauvecito Blanco (DBL)$27.00
- Sauvecito Reposado$15.50
- Sauvecito Reposado (DBL)$31.00
- Tres Agaves Anejo$13.00
- Tres Agaves Anejo (DBL)$26.00
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
- Bulliet$9.50
- Bulliet (DBL)$19.00
- Chivas Regal$12.00
- Chivas Regal (DBL)$24.00
- Dewars$9.50
- Dewars (DBL)$19.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.50
- Johnnie Walker Black (DBL)$19.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.50
- Johnnie Walker Red (DBL)$17.00
- Macallan 12$17.25
- Macallan 12 (DBL)$34.50
- Maker's Mark$9.50
- Maker's Mark (DBL)$19.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.50
- Woodford Reserve (DBL)$25.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
N/A Bar
Beer/Wine Menu
Draft Beers
Red Wine
White Wine
N/A Drinks Menu
N/A Drinks
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Bottled Water$5.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Cola$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Heck's Blend Coffee$3.00
- Heck's Blend Coffee Bag$11.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Kid Cocktail$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$3.00
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Pop Bottle$3.00
- Roy Roger's$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
Fast Bar
- Agua De Panela$13.00
- Caiprinha$11.00
- Coquito (with alcohol)$14.00
- Corona$5.00
- Cupid's Martini$15.00
- Fruit Beer$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Margarita, Skinny$12.00
- Mistletoe Martini$14.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Mojito$13.00+
- Mojito Monday$12.00
- Negra Modelo$5.00
- Non-Alcoholic Coquito$7.00
- Pacifico$5.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Pink Paloma$10.00
- Pulpo Blonde$8.00
- Pulpo Capocinno$9.00
- Pulpo Seasonal$9.00
- Sangria Red$12.00
- Sangria White$12.00
- Smoked Colada$15.00
- Z Pitcher Agua De Panela$50.00
- Z Pitcher Caipirinha$50.00
- Z Pitcher Fruit Beer Cocktail$50.00
- Z Pitcher Margarita$50.00
- Z Pitcher Mojito$50.00
- Z Pitcher Pink Paloma$50.00
- Z Pitcher Red Sangria$50.00
- Z Pitcher White Sangria$50.00
Happy Hour
Happy Days
- Carlos Serres Tempranillo (HH Wednesday)$36.00
- Hess Select Cabernet (HH Wednesday)$36.00
- Margarita Tuesday (HH)$12.00
- Mojito (HH MONDAY)$13.00
- Pascual Toso Malbec (HH WEDNESDAY)$17.00
- Pina Colada (THURSDAY)$8.00
- Sangria Red (HH WEDNESDAY)$12.00
- Sangria White (HH WEDNESDAY)$12.00
- Santa Julia Chardonnay (HH WEDNESDAY)$29.00
- Sea Pearl (HH WEDNESDAY)$32.00
- Ti Amo Pinot Grigio (HH WEDNESDAY)$28.00
Lunch
Bowls
- Cuban Bowl (L)$18.00
Braised beef, sweet plantains, white rice, and black beans
- Carne Asada Bowl (L)$17.00
Steak with fresh chimichurri, corn, pickled slaw, white rice, and chihuahua
- Carnitas Bowl (L)$16.00
Roasted pork, chili beans, white rice, and yuca fries
- Chorizo & Chicken Bowl (L)$16.00
Chorizo, adobo chicken, rice, corn, queso, cilantro, and cotija
- Veggie Bowl (L)$16.00
Sofrito roasted potatoes, fajita veg, black beans, white rice, guac, and feta