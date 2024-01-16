Barroco - Lakewood -new 12906 Madison Ave
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole$12.95
Creamy avocado, cilantro, and lime
- Cheesy Corn$14.95
Corn, and queso with tortilla chips
- Condado Cheese Dip$16.50
Chorizo, queso, salsa, and crema
- Empanadas$14.50
Beef and potato with Aji salsa
- Maduros Con Queso$12.50
Sweet plantains, queso, and feta
- Ceviche de Maracuya$18.50
Crispy pork belly, lime, and veg
- Barroco Picada$60.00
Feeds 6-8 people
- Tostadas con Todo$42.00
Feeds 6-8 people
Soups & Salads
- Sancocho de Doña Liliana$16.50
- Avocado & Black Bean Soup$12.50
- Cazuela de Frijoles$18.55
- Barroco Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, tostones, and feta. Citrus vinaigrette
- Cucumber Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and citrus vinaigrette
- Avocado & Curtido Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, avocado, corn, pickled slaw, balsamic reduction, and cotija
Arepas
On The Buns
- Barroco Burger$16.95
8 ounce beef patty with bacon, grilled onion, chimichurri, crushed potato chips, ranchero, mozz, lettuce, and tomato, garlic ailoi, fresh chimichurri
- Maduro Burger$16.95
Consomme grilled baguette, sriracha aioli, tomatoe, avocado, birria beef, wrapped in melted chihuahuha
- Chimi-Chicken Sandwich$18.95Out of stock
Grilled chicken breast, melted mozz, tomato, garlic ailoi, fresh chimichurri
- Cuban$16.95Out of stock
Smoked ham, pulled pork, garlic aioli, mozzarella, and tomato
- Birria Torta$18.50Out of stock
Smoked ham, caramalized pineapple, garlic aioli, tomato, & mozzarella
Plantains
Parrilla & Salteados
- Carne Asada & Calentado$28.95
Butterflied strip steak, aji salsa, red beans & rice, cheese arepa
- Bistec Caballo$32.50
12 ounce New York strip, sofrito onions and tomatoes, fried egg, white rice, and tostones
- Grilled Chicken Skewers$26.95
Peruvian aji amarillo rubbed chicken skewers, white rice, and french fries
- Churrasco$30.50
12 ounce New York strip steak, chimi fresco, white rice, fries, and salad
- Fajitas
Steak, fajita veg, guac, white rice, black beans, crema, and arepa
- Ropa Vieja$26.50
Braised beef, sweet plantains, white rice, and black beans
- Bandeja Paisa$34.50
Braised beef, Colombian chorizo, chicharrones, red beans & rice, avocado, sweet plantains, fried egg, and cheese arepa
- Lomo Saltado$32.50
Medallions of filet sauteed in latin soy with onion, and tomatoes. Served on bed of fries with white rice
- Punta e' Carne$31.95
- Cocacola Fried Rice$28.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger$9.00
Beef patty, cheddae cheese, french fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
House hoagie, cheddar cheese, and french fries
- Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Corn tortillas, chicken, sour cream
- Kids Salchipapa$8.00
French fries and hot dog bites
- Kids steak$15.00
Diced carne asada, white rice, yellow corn, and cotija
- Chicken Nuggets$9.00
White meat chicken & french fries
Sides
- Aji side 2oz$1.00
- Arepa Fries$4.00
- Arepa NO Cheese$3.00
- Arepa with cheese$4.00
- Avocado side$2.50
- Bacon 4Pcs$4.00
- Black Bean Bowl$8.50
- Black Bean Cup$6.00
- Calentado$6.00
- Cheese$1.00
- Chili Bowl$8.95
- Chili Cup$6.45
- Chips$1.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Guacamole Large 8onz$9.00
- Guacamole small 2onz$3.00
- Maduro Large$9.00
- Maduro Small$6.00
- Queso 8oz$7.00
- Queso 2oz$3.00
- Rice$4.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Sour cream$1.00
- Tostones side$6.00
- Yuca Fries$6.00
- MEAT SIDE
- Chimichurri Fresco$1.00
- Curtido Saide$1.00
- Jalapeño Side$1.00
- Yellow Potatoes$5.00
- 2 Eggs$4.00
- Sofrito Side$7.00
Dessert
- Chocolate Lovers Merengada$10.00
Vanilla ice cream, cookies, M&M's, fudge brownie, marshmallows, and chocolate syrup
- Flan$8.00
- Latin Banana Split$14.00
Carmalized plantain, cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie crumbles, carmalized pineapple, strawberries, caramel & chocolate syrup
- Ice Cream Cup$5.00
Cocktails
Cocktails
Brunch Cocktail
Spirits
Tequila
- CasaAmigo Blanco$14.00
- CasaAmigo Blanco Double$21.00
- CasaAmigo Reposado$15.00
- CasaAmigo Reposado Double$23.00
- CasaAmigo Anejo$17.00
- CasaAmigo Anejo Double$25.00
- CasaAmigo Mezcal$15.00
- CasaAmigo Mezcal Double$22.00
- Santo Tequila Reposado$11.00
- Santo Tequila Reposado Double$14.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Patron Silver Double$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco Double$21.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado Double$27.00
- Don Julio 70$21.00
- Don Julio 70 Double$31.00
- 1800 Tequila$9.00
- 1800 Tequila Double$16.00
- Tres Agaves$9.00
- Tres Agaves Double$14.00