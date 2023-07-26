Beer & Wine

Bottles & Cans

Local beer

$5.50

Beer on Draft

$5.50

Botteld or Canned Domestic \Beer

$5.00

Red Beer

$8.00

Bloody Samurais

$12.00

Wine by the Glass

Champagne Glass

$5.75

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Mimosas

Mimosa

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

Cowboy Breakfast

$17.50

Eggs, red potatoes or tots, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties, toast, or biscuit

Cowgirl Breakfast

$15.50

Eggs, red potatoes or tots, one slice of bacon, one sausage patty, toast or biscuit

Ranch Hand Burrito

Ranch Hand Burrito

$14.50

Our breakfast burrito, loaded with red potatoes, eggs, meat option, cheese, salsa, and sour cream on the side

Homemade Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

Homemade Biscuits & Gravy. Fluffy and light sweet biscuits with our delicious Above Board sausage gravy

Smothered Biscuits & Gravy

Smothered Biscuits & Gravy

$13.90

Homemade Biscuits & Gravy. Fluffy and light sweet biscuits with our delicious Above Board sausage gravy, smothered with a meat option, cheese, egg and taters

Chuckwagon Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

Our Sandwich Comes on a round bun grilled perfectly with your choice of egg, cheese, and meat option. A side of red potatoes tops it off

Half Order Flap Jacks (2)

$12.95

Flapjacks or as some of you call em pancakes! Come with eggs the way you like them and a meat option

Full Order Flap Jacks (4)

$14.95

Flapjacks or as some of you call em pancakes! Come with eggs the way you like them and a meat option

Fruit Crêpes (2)

Fruit Crêpes (2)

$12.95

Filled with whip cream, your choice of strawberry, blueberry, or banana and drizzled with sauce

Belly Robber Scramble

$15.50

Sautéed onions and bell pepper, jalapeños, red potatoes, pepper jack cheese, chorizo all scrambled with our farm fresh eggs

A Day in the Garden Scramble

$14.50

Our garden scramble comes with our farm fresh eggs, choice of cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and zucchini. Served with a side of red potatoes and toast or biscuit

Three Amigos!

$11.25

Three egg omelette, made just the way you like it. Comes with red potatoes, toast, or biscuit. Choose from add on options

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.25

Chicken fried steak and eggs comes smothered in our delicious gravy. A side of our fancy red potatoes, & toast or biscuit

Victorian Stuffed French Toast

Victorian Stuffed French Toast

$17.00

A delectable French toast stuffed with strawberry whipped cream cheese, and topped with whip cream and blueberries, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, one of our favorites!

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Plant Based Sausage Patty

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Ham

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Red Potatoes

$4.50

Tomato

$3.50

Mushrooms

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Fruit

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Side of Gravey

$3.50

Banana Bread

$2.25

Biscuit

$3.00

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes with Toast

$7.50

Kid's Pancakes, Eggs and Bacon

$6.50

Lunch

Burgers and Sandwiches

Regular Burger

$7.99

Regular Burger Meal

$15.45

Giant Burger

$8.85

Giant Burger Meal

$16.35

Garden Burger

$8.90

Garden Burger Meal

$16.50

Beyond Burger

$9.95

Beyond Burger Meal

$17.45

Polish Dog

$7.95

Polish Dog Meal

$15.49

Grilled Chicken

$8.90

Grilled Chicken Meal

$16.50

Chicken Strips

$8.80

Chicken Strips Meal

$16.30

Large Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Cheese Meal

$14.75

Sautéed Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.55

Sautéed Mushroom & Swiss Burger Meal

$19.55

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

Breakfast Burger Meal

$19.99

Sauce on the Side

Delicious Appetizer's and Sides

Small Fries

$4.50

Large Fries

$5.25

Brew City Onion Rings

$6.25

Small Tots

$4.50

Large Tots

$5.25

Cowboy Caviar

$5.95

Black eyed peas, tomatoes, corn, bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, olives, avocado with vinaigrette

Sauce on the Side

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.75

Grilled chicken salad on a bed of lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, cucumber, corn, black beans and avocado make this salad a healthy alternative. Comes with a whole wheat roll

Balsamic Steak Salad

$16.75

Steak cooked to order and served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and blue cheese crumbles and tossed in a delicious balsamic vinaigrette dressing and a whole wheat roll

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

$14.50

Candied walnuts, apples, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, red onions and apple dressing, whole wheat roll make this salad so scrumptious

Green Side Salad

$6.25

Small salad with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons

Ahi Nachos

$16.99

Crispy fried wontons, topped with seaweed salad, seared ahi tuna, tomatoes, avocado, sesame seeds and drizzled with wasabi, mayo and sriracha

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, green onions, parmesan cheese, croutons and classic Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla paired with our cowboy caviar

Southwest Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$15.25

Red onion, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, black beans, corn, shredded cheese with a southwest dressing paired with cowboy caviar

Veggie Spinach Wrap

$13.95

Lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, chickpeas, avocados, spinach and tossed with our creamy avocado dressing and paired with our cowboy caviar

Bowls

California Grain Bowl

$13.95

Brown rice and quinoa, lettuce greens, chickpeas, avocado, feta cheese and ranch dressing. Make this a heathy vegetarian option

Chipotle Brown Rice Grain Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken cooked to perfection, kale, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro, topped with a basil cilantro dressing

Ahi Grain Bowl

$18.00

Ahi tuna seared to perfection atop a brown rice and quinoa bed and loaded with cucumber, carrots, mango, ginger, arugula, sesame seeds and avocado

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Burger

$4.80

Kid's Burger Meal

$12.30

Kid's Chicken Strip

$4.40

Kid's Chicken Strip Meal

$13.40

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

$13.40

Sauce on the Side

Wet Your Whistle

Coffee & Tea

Belly Wash Drip Coffee

$2.50

Verve Coffee Espresso Shot

$2.00

Latte

$4.95

Café Mocha

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.95

Americano

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.75

Red Eye

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Milk

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.95

Apple Juice

$4.25

Fountain Drink

$4.50

Kid's Soft Drink

$2.95

Shakes

Kid's Shake

$3.50

Shake

$5.50

Kid's Float

$3.50

Float

$5.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.50

Infused Red Bull

$5.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Infused Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.50

Just Desserts

Desserts

Raspberry Chimichangas

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Grab & Go

Parfait Grab And Go

$5.95

Greek yogurt, granola and fruit in a cup

Fruit Cup Grab And Go

$6.00

Loaded with seasonal fruit

Turkey Sandwich Grab and Go

$10.25

Cold sandwich with all the fixings in a to go container

Roast Beef Sandwich Grab And Go

$10.25

Cold sandwich with all the fixings in a to go container

Ham Sandwich Grab And Go

$10.25

Cold sandwich with all the fixings in a to go container

Turkey Wrap Grab And Go

$10.25

Cold wrap with all the fixings in a to go container

Roast Beef Wrap Grab And Go

$10.25

Cold wrap with all the fixings in a to go container

Ham Wrap Grab And Go

$10.25

Cold wrap with all the fixings in a to go container

Apples & Peanut Butter Grab And Go

$5.00

Keto Box Grab And Go

$9.50

Cheese, deli, meat, olives and veggies

Veggie Cup Grab And Go

$5.50

Carrots, celery, bell pepper with ranch

Chicken Caeser Wrap Grab And Go

$14.50

Salad Grab And Go

$6.25

Speciales

specials

Daily Breakfast Special

$14.95

Daily Lunch Special

$15.95