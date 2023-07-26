Bartels Red Bluff 723 Walnut Street
Breakfast
Cowboy Breakfast
Eggs, red potatoes or tots, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties, toast, or biscuit
Cowgirl Breakfast
Eggs, red potatoes or tots, one slice of bacon, one sausage patty, toast or biscuit
Ranch Hand Burrito
Our breakfast burrito, loaded with red potatoes, eggs, meat option, cheese, salsa, and sour cream on the side
Homemade Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade Biscuits & Gravy. Fluffy and light sweet biscuits with our delicious Above Board sausage gravy
Smothered Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade Biscuits & Gravy. Fluffy and light sweet biscuits with our delicious Above Board sausage gravy, smothered with a meat option, cheese, egg and taters
Chuckwagon Breakfast Sandwich
Our Sandwich Comes on a round bun grilled perfectly with your choice of egg, cheese, and meat option. A side of red potatoes tops it off
Half Order Flap Jacks (2)
Flapjacks or as some of you call em pancakes! Come with eggs the way you like them and a meat option
Full Order Flap Jacks (4)
Flapjacks or as some of you call em pancakes! Come with eggs the way you like them and a meat option
Fruit Crêpes (2)
Filled with whip cream, your choice of strawberry, blueberry, or banana and drizzled with sauce
Belly Robber Scramble
Sautéed onions and bell pepper, jalapeños, red potatoes, pepper jack cheese, chorizo all scrambled with our farm fresh eggs
A Day in the Garden Scramble
Our garden scramble comes with our farm fresh eggs, choice of cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and zucchini. Served with a side of red potatoes and toast or biscuit
Three Amigos!
Three egg omelette, made just the way you like it. Comes with red potatoes, toast, or biscuit. Choose from add on options
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak and eggs comes smothered in our delicious gravy. A side of our fancy red potatoes, & toast or biscuit
Victorian Stuffed French Toast
A delectable French toast stuffed with strawberry whipped cream cheese, and topped with whip cream and blueberries, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, one of our favorites!
Sides
Lunch
Burgers and Sandwiches
Regular Burger
Regular Burger Meal
Giant Burger
Giant Burger Meal
Garden Burger
Garden Burger Meal
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger Meal
Polish Dog
Polish Dog Meal
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Meal
Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips Meal
Large Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Meal
Sautéed Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed Mushroom & Swiss Burger Meal
Breakfast Burger
Breakfast Burger Meal
Sauce on the Side
Delicious Appetizer's and Sides
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken salad on a bed of lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, cucumber, corn, black beans and avocado make this salad a healthy alternative. Comes with a whole wheat roll
Balsamic Steak Salad
Steak cooked to order and served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and blue cheese crumbles and tossed in a delicious balsamic vinaigrette dressing and a whole wheat roll
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad
Candied walnuts, apples, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, red onions and apple dressing, whole wheat roll make this salad so scrumptious
Green Side Salad
Small salad with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
Ahi Nachos
Crispy fried wontons, topped with seaweed salad, seared ahi tuna, tomatoes, avocado, sesame seeds and drizzled with wasabi, mayo and sriracha
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, green onions, parmesan cheese, croutons and classic Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla paired with our cowboy caviar
Southwest Crunchy Chicken Wrap
Red onion, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, black beans, corn, shredded cheese with a southwest dressing paired with cowboy caviar
Veggie Spinach Wrap
Lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, chickpeas, avocados, spinach and tossed with our creamy avocado dressing and paired with our cowboy caviar
Bowls
California Grain Bowl
Brown rice and quinoa, lettuce greens, chickpeas, avocado, feta cheese and ranch dressing. Make this a heathy vegetarian option
Chipotle Brown Rice Grain Bowl
Grilled chicken cooked to perfection, kale, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro, topped with a basil cilantro dressing
Ahi Grain Bowl
Ahi tuna seared to perfection atop a brown rice and quinoa bed and loaded with cucumber, carrots, mango, ginger, arugula, sesame seeds and avocado
Kid's Lunch
Wet Your Whistle
Coffee & Tea
Just Desserts
Grab & Go
Parfait Grab And Go
Greek yogurt, granola and fruit in a cup
Fruit Cup Grab And Go
Loaded with seasonal fruit
Turkey Sandwich Grab and Go
Cold sandwich with all the fixings in a to go container
Roast Beef Sandwich Grab And Go
Cold sandwich with all the fixings in a to go container
Ham Sandwich Grab And Go
Cold sandwich with all the fixings in a to go container
Turkey Wrap Grab And Go
Cold wrap with all the fixings in a to go container
Roast Beef Wrap Grab And Go
Cold wrap with all the fixings in a to go container
Ham Wrap Grab And Go
Cold wrap with all the fixings in a to go container
Apples & Peanut Butter Grab And Go
Keto Box Grab And Go
Cheese, deli, meat, olives and veggies
Veggie Cup Grab And Go
Carrots, celery, bell pepper with ranch