BARTLETT HOUSE
Specials
- Crispy Chickpea Burger$16.00
House chickpea & grain patty, goat cheese, pickled onions, tzatziki, pickles, greens on pain au lait bun
- BH Burger$17.00
7 oz local grass-fed beef, house cheese blend, aioli, pain au lait bun, house pickle
- Steak Salad$22.00
Local hanger steak, farm greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, toasted pecans, lemon vinaigrette
Breakfast (all day)
- 'Classic' Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, on house-made English muffin (Please select BACON, etc. to add it to your sandwich)
- 'Farmhouse' Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Fried farm egg, housemade maple & sage pork sausage, sauteed onions, cheddar, on house-made English muffin
- 'Forester' Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Fried farm egg, seared mushrooms, sauteed onions, gruyere cheese, on house-made English muffin
- 'Lure' Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Local smoked salmon, hard egg, capers, shaved red onion, cream cheese, on house-made English muffin
- 'Chorizo' Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Fried farm egg, house chorizo sausage, smashed pinto beans, cheddar, cotija cheese, avocado, salsa, cilantro, on house-made English muffin
- 'Avo' Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Avocado, goat cheese, harissa, cucumbers, fried farm egg, on house-made English muffin
- The Big Hashbrown$8.00
Russet potatoes, sea salt
- Yogurt, Granola & Jam$9.50
Housemade yogurt, BH granola & jam *contains nuts
- Apple Bowl$12.00
Local apples, coconut milk, maple syrup, lemon juice, crispy sunflower seeds, cinnamon
- Eggs Benedict$18.00
Two poached eggs, griddled ham, velvety hollandaise over house English muffin, field greens with tahini dressing *dressing contains sesame
- Frittata$16.00
Farm eggs, roasted seasonal vegetables, goat cheese, field greens with tahini vinaigrette *frittata contains dairy *dressing contains sesame
- Breakfast Quesadilla$18.00
Twice cooked pinto beans, avocado, queso Oaxaca, scrambled farm egg, jalapeño & tomato salsa
- Breakfast Porridge$8.00
Rolled oats, chia seeds, flax seeds, pepitas, and cranberries; made with steamed milk of your choice
Lunch (all day)
- Green Salad$15.00
Seasonal local greens, avocado, candy cane beets, lemon vinaigrette on side
- Steak Quesadilla$20.00
Local hanger steak, queso Oaxaca, avocado, smashed pinto beans
- Mushroom, Bacon & Swiss Sandwich$18.00
Seared oyster mushrooms, bacon, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, mushroom aioli, toasted sourdough
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried chicken, Calabrian chili honey hot sauce, chipotle mayo, house-made pickles, garlic slaw, pain de mie *contains dairy *contains gluten
- Turkey Sandwich$16.00
House roasted turkey, greens, fried onions, acorn squash aioli, on sourdough
- Ham & Cheese Baguette$14.00
Ham, gruyere, cultured butter, grainy mustard
- Hot Chicken Wrap$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, BH garlic buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, house ranch dressing
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Fontina, gruyere & cheddar on pain de mie
- Tuscan Lentil Soup$13.00
Roasted vegetables, tomato, Calabrian chili oil, toasted baguette (vegan)
- Chicken & Rice Soup$13.00
Braised chicken, rice, bell pepper, onion, carrot, garlic, lemon, toasted baguette *dairy-free
- Butternut Squash Soup$13.00
Butternut squash, coconut milk, apple, sage, cayenne pepper, pomegranate seeds (vegan)
Sides
Beverages
- Natalie's Orange Juice$5.00
16 oz
- Carrot Ginger Orange Juice$7.50
16 oz
- Cold Apple Cider$5.00
Local cold-pressed apple cider, 16 oz
- Hot Cider$5.50
12 oz local cold-pressed cider, served hot
- Iced Black Tea (16oz)$3.50
Bartlett Breakfast tea, poured over ice
- Hot Cocoa$3.95+
House hot cocoa mix with your choice of milk
- The Bartlett Hot Chocolate$6.95
Valrohna 68% dark chocolate, extra dark cocoa powder, sea salt, vanilla, cane sugar served in 12oz cup with housemade marshmallow
- The Oaxacan Hot Chocolate$7.50
(spicy) Toasted sesame, chipotle moringa, cinnamon served in 12oz cup with a housemade marshmallow
- The Caramel Hot Chocolate$7.50
Salted caramel, served in 12oz cup with housemade marshmallow
- Alima Cuisine Hibiscus Mint$6.00
Fresh hibiscus mint iced tea from Alima Cuisine (sweetened), 16 oz
- Saratoga Sparkling Bottle (12oz)$2.50
- Yesfolk Kombucha$5.50
- Spindrift$2.50
Lemon or Grapefruit - seltzer with no added sugar
- Cola$4.25
Specialty organic cola, 12 oz (caffeine-free)
- Root Beer$4.25
Jones root beer, 12 oz (caffeine-free)
- Dairy-Free Milkshake$11.00
Made with local oat milk ice cream. Available in Vanilla, Espresso, or Matcha.
- Milkshake: Vanilla (Miss Deyo's)$8.50
Made with local ice cream and farm fresh milk
- Milkshake: Chocolate (Cornelius)$8.50
Made with local ice cream and farm fresh milk
- Milkshake: Espresso (Owl's Howl)$9.75
Made with local ice cream, farm fresh milk, and a shot of Sightglass espresso
- Milkshake: Matcha (Make it Matcha)$9.25
Made with local ice cream, farm fresh milk, and Japanese ceremonial matcha
- Milkshake: Strawberry (Augusta)$8.50
Made with local ice cream and farm fresh milk
- Cup of Milk$1.50
Coffee
- Daily Roast$2.75+
Banner Dark Roast Coffee
- Cold Brew$4.75
Blueboon Blend coffee brewed in cold water for 16 hours. Known for its lack of acidity and higher caffeine content. Served over ice in a 16oz cup.
- Espresso$3.00
Double ristretto shot of our Owl's Howl espresso. 2oz shot.
- Cafe Au Lait$4.50
One part house drip Banner Dark Coffee, to one part steamed milk of your choice. Served in a 16oz cup.
- Americano$3.25
6-8oz of hot water with a double ristretto shot of espresso poured over it so that crema floats on the surface. Served in a 10oz cup.
- Latte$4.50
Double ristretto shot of espresso with 10oz of milk with thin layer of microfoam. Served in a 12oz cup.
- Cappuccino$4.50
Double ristretto shot of espresso with 4-6 ounces of the milk of your choice. More foam than a latte or flat white. Served in an 8oz cup.
- Cortado$3.75
Double ristretto shot of espresso with 2-4 ounces of steamed milk of your choice.
- Flat White$4.50
Double ristretto shot of espresso with 6oz of steamed milk. Microfoam is the same consistency as a latte, but with even less foam on top. Served in an 8oz cup.
- Macchiato$3.50
Double ristretto shot of our Owl's Howl espresso with a dollop of steamed milk of your choice.
- Cafe Mocha$5.75
Double ristretto shot of espresso blended with 70% cocoa powder. Steamed milk of your choice. Served in an 8oz cup. (lightly sweetened)
- Blueberry Rose Latte$5.50
Double ristretto shot of espresso blended with blueberry rose syrup made from our house Blueberry Rose Jam. Steamed milk of your choice. Served in a 12oz cup. (lightly sweetened)
- Maple Cortado$4.25
Double ristretto shot of espresso blended with local maple syrup and 2-4 ounces of steamed milk of your choice.
- Honey Latte$5.50
Double ristretto shot of espresso blended with local honey and 10oz steamed milk of your choice.
- Vanilla Bean Latte$5.95
Double ristretto shot of espresso blended with whole vanilla bean, and 10oz of steamed milk of your choice. Served in a 12oz cup. (not sweetened)
- Ginger Turmeric Latte$5.95
Double ristretto shot of espresso blended with fresh blended ginger-tumeric root base and 10oz of steamed milk of your choice. Served in a 12oz cup. (not sweetened)
- Pumpkin Latte$5.95
Double ristretto shot of espresso blended with a pumpkin-puree base, warming spices, and 10oz of steamed milk. Lightly sweetened. Dairy-free option available.
Tea
- Matcha Latte$4.75
Japanese organic ceremonial matcha, carefully whisked into water and blended with 10oz of steamed milk of your choice. Served in a 12oz cup.
- Chai Latte$4.50
Mayan Chai steeped overnight and blended with your choice of 10oz of steamed milk. Served in a 12oz cup. (not sweetened, contains caffeine)
- Bartlett Breakfast Tea$2.50+
Yunnan ceremonial black tea
- Darjeeling Autumnal$2.50+
Final flash from the foothills of Himalayas
- Earl Grey$2.50+
Bergamot scented organic black tea
- Golden Ceylon$2.50+
Full-Bodied Sri Lanka Classic
- Lapsang Souchong$2.50+
A delightfully smoky, black tea consisting of Camellia sinensis leaves that are smoke-dried over a pinewood fire.
- Russian Caravan$2.50+
Melange of Lapsang Souchong, oolong, assam & Pu-erh
- Bartlett Chamomile$2.50+
Whole, flowering herbal tea
- Bartlett Garden$2.50+
Rose hips, chamomile, lavender, rose petals, queen of flowers herbal tea
- Bartlett Mints$2.50+
Sweet notes of spearmint, cooling notes of peppermint balanced with piquant hibiscus
- Chamomile Lavender$2.50+
Aromatic, calming herbal tea
- Fruits & Flowers$2.50+
Rooibos blend of blueberry, raspberry and vanilla with rose petals, lavender and hibiscus
- Ginger Lemon Mint$2.50+
Warming herbal tea with lemon balm
- Hibiscus Blossom$2.50+
Tisane herbal tea
- Honeybush Chai$2.50+
African Honey-like Rooibos Tea with cardamom
- Rose Petals$2.50+
Dried rose buds
- Verbena Lemon Lavender$2.50+
Verbena Lemon Lavender
- Five Peaks Green Jade$2.50+
Smooth breezy green tea from the renowned five peaks mountain in Shandong Provence
- Jasmine Green$2.50+
Jasmine blossom, organic green tea
- Kukicha$2.50+
Japanese tea made from the stems, stalks and twigs of organic tea tree
- Moroccan Mint$2.50+
Green tea blended with spearmint
- Sencha$2.50+
Japanese, organic, steam fired green tea
- Rooibos Green Needle$2.50+
South African, caffeine-free green tea
Pantry
- BH 4Reds Jam$12.95
Made with strawberries, raspberries, red currants and cranberries.
- BH Blackberry Beet Jam$12.95
Made with blackberries, beets, sugar, lime zest
- BH Blueberry Rose Jam$12.95
Made with blueberries, lemon juice and rose water
- BH Carrot Orange Blossom Jam$12.95
Made with carrots, cider vinegar, oranges, lemons, lemon juice, little sugar, orange blossom water, pink peppercorn, saffron, cardamom
- BH Cherry Apricot Jam$12.95
Made with tart cherries and sweet apricots
- BH Strawberry Marigold Jam$12.95
Made with strawberries, marigold petals, a touch of green pepper
- Granola (1 LB)$15.00
Rolled Oats, Pecans, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Gold Flax, Red Flax, Salt, Cinnamon, Honey, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Brown Sugar, Coconut Flakes, Raisins, Cranberries
- Sightglass Coffee Beans$18.00
(12 oz bag) Choice of Banner Dark Roast, Owl's Howl Espresso, or Hunky Dory Decaf