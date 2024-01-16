barVino 272 Main St
Food
Soup
Tapas
- cheese & charcuterie board
variety of cheese, meats, fruits, vegetables$19.00
- fried polenta with roasted tomatoes and balsamic reduction
crispy polenta with roasted tomatoes in a balsamic reduction$11.00
- homemade meatball with house-made marinara sauce
delicious and savory, feels like home$10.00
- hummus with paprika bread and carrots$12.00
- pork belly with sticky rice wrapped in nori
pork belly bites served with sticky rice wrapped in nori$15.00
- whipped feta dip with lemon/oregano and bread$13.00
- parmesan frites with aioli$9.00
- asian pulled pork slider$5.00
- chicken wings$14.00
- turkey dumplings$15.00OUT OF STOCK
barVino Location and Ordering Hours
(518) 251-8055
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 3:30PM