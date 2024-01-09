Basic Biscuits Kindness & Coffee 1160 Goodale Blvd
Sandwiches
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$5.78
All butter buttermilk biscuit, freshly cracked egg, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack cheese & our hand pattied custom sausage blend from local Falter's Fine Meats.
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$5.78
All butter buttermilk biscuit, freshly cracked egg, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack cheese & thick cut bacon from Falter's Fine Meats
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$4.73
All butter buttermilk biscuit, freshly cracked egg, your choice of cheddar or pepper jack cheese.
- Feature of the Day$8.35
Call or check social media for feature of the day- but typically: Tuesday- Chorizo, Cheddar Jalapeño biscuit & pepper jack cheese Wednesday- bacon, egg, cheddar & hash brown and honey drizzle Thursday- German bologna, egg, pepper jack cheese Friday, sausage, egg, goat cheese & jam Saturday- chorizo, cheddar jalapeño biscuit, cheddar cheese, hot honey drizzle Sunday, fried chicken, buttermilk biscuit, honey or maple syrup drizzle (no egg)
- Dr. Mari Kay Dono (Just Egg on a Biscuit)$3.95
Quiche, Gravy, Cinnamon Roll & Specials
- Biscuits & Housemade Sausage Gravy$10.50
Our housemade sausage gravy and five mini biscuits. Choose any five mini-biscuits (we reserve the right to substitute if a flavor is unavailable)
- Quiche of the Day Slice$7.85
One deep dish slice of our house-made quiche. Our all butter biscuit dough serves as the delicious crust to our traditional French style silky quiche. QOTD is always vegetarian. Call or check social media for which variety we have from the list below: Everything but the bagel seasoning + cheddar cheese Cheddar + Scallion (green onion) Cheddar + Garlic
- Cinnamon Roll$6.25
Rich, sweet and delicious! Our flaky all butter biscuit dough all rolled up with brown sugar and gourmet cinnamon. Topped with house made vanilla bean glaze.
Just Biscuits
- 3 Mini Biscuits$3.90
- Baker's Dozen Mini Biscuits$15.49
One dozen (+1) of our almost too cute to eat mini donut hole sized biscuits. Select up to four different flavors. Call or email us to ask about seasonal or featured flavors available
- Second Chance Dozen$10.00
- One Dozen Big Biscuits$25.20
One dozen of our made from scratch and by-hand fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Choose from our classic buttermilk biscuit, Cheddar jalapeño, or Cheddar garlic
- One Dozen Gluten Friendly Biscuits$35.70
Our gluten friendly biscuits are made exactly the same way as our other biscuits but with a gluten free flour blend. *Please note this item is not suitable for those with severe gluten/flour allergy
- Single Big Buttermilk Biscuit$2.65
- Single Big Flavored Biscuit$2.95
- Single GF Buttermilk Biscuit$3.40
- Single GF Flavored Biscuit$3.90
Extras & Add-Ons
- Combo Deal- Coffee & Hashbrown$5.25
Save when you add a Staufs coffee and air fried hashbrown to your order!
- Honey Cup$0.79
- Mike's Hot Honey Packet$2.10
- Hashbrown$2.10
Delicious air-fried to crispy perfection hashbrown.
- Side of Gravy$6.25
- Walking Bacon$2.65
2 slices of Falter's Fine Meats thick cut bacon served in a grease proof sleeve, perfect for walking and snacking...on bacon.
- Single Egg$1.85
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Natalie's Orange Juice$4.70
16oz bottle of gourmet, fresh from Florida, not from concentrate juice.
- Natalie's Orange Pineapple$4.70
16oz bottle of gourmet, fresh from Florida, not from concentrate juice.
- Natalie's Lemonade (seasonal)$4.70
16oz bottle of gourmet, fresh from Florida, not from concentrate juice. Call for availability- Lemonade carried only in the warmer months.
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade (seasonal)$4.70
16oz bottle of gourmet, fresh from Florida, not from concentrate juice. Call for availability- Lemonade carried only in the warmer months.
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Cold Brew$4.20
16oz, made with Staufs Baba Budan bean blend, we craft our cold brew in-house in small batches. Smooth!
- Hot Drip Coffee$3.65
16oz hot coffee, made with Staufs beans we grind in house, fresh for every pot.
- Hot Tea$3.39
- Cold-Brewed Iced Tea (seasonal)$4.00
- Iced Coffee (Staufs)$3.65
16oz iced coffee- made with Staufs beans
- Travel Mug Refill$1.04
- 160oz Big Box of Staufs Coffee$53.00
- Ghiradelli Hot Chocolate$3.15
Alcoholic Beverages
Multiple Portion Items
- Biscuit Cinnamon Roll Pan (6 rolls)$33.60
Our house made biscuit cinnamon rolls are like having a whole pan of just the middle part of the cinnamon roll! Extra gooey and flaky, our cinnamon rolls start with our signature buttermilk biscuit dough that is filled with our own recipe of cinnamon, butt
- Baked French Toast$47.25
Our signature biscuit french toast bake is made from our sweet mini biscuits (peach, vanilla, cinnamon sugar), soaked in a creamy vanilla bean custard, topped with cinnamon sugar and baked to perfection. One pan serves 6-9
- Whole Biscuit Crust Quiche$52.00
We use our buttermilk biscuit dough as the crust on this indulgent silky and creamy brunch staple. Our quiches are made in a 11" deep dish pan which will serve 6-9
- Sausage Gravy (32oz)$43.00
32 oz of gravy with 20 mini biscuits.
- Savory Biscuit Bake$47.50
Serves 6-9