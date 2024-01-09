Quiche of the Day Slice

$7.85

One deep dish slice of our house-made quiche. Our all butter biscuit dough serves as the delicious crust to our traditional French style silky quiche. QOTD is always vegetarian. Call or check social media for which variety we have from the list below: Everything but the bagel seasoning + cheddar cheese Cheddar + Scallion (green onion) Cheddar + Garlic