Basic Burger - Lenfant
BASIC BURGER MENU
Combo Meals
- Hamburger Combo$13.99
- Cheesburger Combo$14.49
- Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$15.49
- BBQ Bacon Combo$15.79
- Big Double Cheeseburger Combo$16.99
- Big Double Bacon Cheesburger Combo$17.99
- Veggie Burger Combo$13.99
- Beyond Plant Based Burger Combo$15.99
- Ground Turkey Burger Combo$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Combo$14.69
- Basic Dog Combo$11.49
- Signature Dog Combo$12.99
- Chicago Dog Combo$12.99
Basic Burgers - 100% Beef
- Basic Hamburger - No Cheese$8.99
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
- Basic Cheeseburger$9.49
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
- Basic BACON Cheeseburger$10.49
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
- BBQ BACON Cheeseburger$10.69
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, fried onion ring, and our tangy House BBQ sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
- Big Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Two 5oz beef patties grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
- Big Double BACON Cheeseburger$12.99
Two 5oz beef patties seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Veggie, Plant Based & Turkey Burgers
- Veggie Burger$8.99
Artisan veggie patty made of barley, carrots, mushroom, and celery. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for Vegan option.
- Beyond Plant Based Burger$10.99
Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option
- Ground Turkey Burger$8.99
1/3lb ground turkey patty grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken & Hot Dogs
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.69
Char-grilled herb vinaigrette marinated chicken breast topped with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Basic Dog - All Beef$6.49
1/4lb all beef hot dog served on a toasted buttery roll.
- Signature Dog - All Beef$7.99
1/4lb all beef hot dog topped with American Cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, and our signature Basic sauce served on a toasted buttery roll.
- Chicago Dog - All Beef$7.99
1/4lb all beef hot dog topped with sweet relish, sliced tomatoes, chopped red onion, dill pickles, banana peppers, and yellow mustard served on a toasted buttery roll.
Salad
Sides and Appetizers
- Thin cut french fries - small$3.49
Thin cut french fries cooked crispy with your choice of our house seasoning or sea salt.
- Thin cut french fries - large$5.75
Thin cut french fries cooked crispy with your choice of our house seasoning or sea salt.
- Sweet Potato Fries - small$3.99
Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.
- Sweet Potato Fries - large$6.50
Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.
- Onion Rings App$7.49
Crispy breaded and fried onion rings served with our signature Basic sauce.
- Fried Pickles App$8.99
Beer battered dill pickle slices served with our signature Basic sauce.
- Side Caesar Salad$2.99