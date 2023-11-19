Skip to Main content
7400 W County Road 116
Chair Seat
Merchandise
Chair Seat
$15 Per Hour
$15.00
50 Hour Special
$500.00
8 Hour Special
$100.00
Membership Fee Daily
$10.00
Membership Fee Monthly
$59.00
Annual Membership
$500.00
Application Fee
$10.00
End of Year Special
$50.00
Wednesday Play All Day Special
$75.00
Red Bull & Monster
$4.00
Merchandise
V-neck tshirts
$25.00
Hoodies
$45.00
Caps
$25.00
T-shirts
$25.00
Basin Bar & Grill LLC 7400 W County Road 116 Location and Ordering Hours
(432) 618-0166
7400 W County Road 116, Midland, TX 79706
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
