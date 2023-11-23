The Basin Grill
TODAY’s FEATURES
- Buffalo Califlower$9.00
Deep fried cauliflower tossed in our house buffalo sauce sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles and serve with blue cheese dipping sauce
- Cheese Board$13.00Out of stock
Monterrey Jack, Aged Swiss, Aged Cheddar, Salami, Black pepper crusted Salami, Prosciutt, Spicy Cashews,Dried berries, Toasted baguette
- French Dip$16.00Out of stock
Shaved steak, provolone cheese, horseradish cream sauce on a hoagie roll served with Au Jus on the side
- 3 Sliders$12.00Out of stock
3 Baguette style slider buns,shaved steak,provolone cheese, horseradish cream sauce
- Smoked Burger$18.00
BraveHeart beef patty, Bacon-Onion jam, cheddar cheese, shaved romaine, smoked pepper sauce
- Honey Salmon$28.00
Honey Broiled-Salmon,purée cauliflower,roasted root vegetables finished with maple glaze
STARTERS
- Fried Calamari$16.00
Long Island Calamari, sliced peppadews, fresh lemons, sweet pepper sauce
- Salt N Vinegar Sprouts$12.00
Crispy brussels, chopped bacon & cranberries tossed in balsamic vinegar & finished with balsamic glaze
- Chicken Wings$18.00
Always extra crispy wings with choice of sauce, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Deep friend mozzarella sticks served with your choice of marinara or Melba sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$20.00
Colossal white Panama shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon
- Burrata$14.00
Fresh mozzarella infused with butter and cream served with heirloom tomatoes, sweety drops, basil & fig glaze served with garlic bread.
- Tater Kegs$13.00
Oversized tots stuffed with bacon and cheddar, served with jalapeño ranch
- Garlic Clams$16.00
Sauteed Littleneck Clams with garlic, lemon & white wine sauce served with garlic bread
- Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
Jumbo soft pretzel hot from the oven, salted and served with beer cheese and honey mustard
SOUPS & SALADS
- Soup of the Day$8.00
Please contact us at 518-695-2073 for today’s feature
- French Onion Soup$9.00
Onions simmered with garlic, finished with a sheet beef stock, house crouton, melted Swiss and provolone
- Small Garden Salad$7.00
Field greens, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes & carrots with white balsamic vinaigrette.
- Large Garden Salad$11.00
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions with white balsamic vinagrette.
- Small Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, smashed croutons tossed in Tuscan style Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, smashed croutons tossed in Tuscan style Caesar dressing-full portion
- Small Pear & Walnut$9.00
Arcadian greens, Bosc pears, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, with maple vinaigrette dressing
- Large Pear & Walnut$13.00
Arcadian greens, Bosc pears, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, with maple vinaigrette dressing
- Small Kale Salad$8.00
Fresh hearty kale, carrots, red cabbage, red onions, spicey cashews, dried cranberries, topped with sesame seeds, served with honey Dijon dressing
- Large Kale Salad$12.00
Fresh hearty kale, carrots, red cabbage, red onions, spicey cashews, dried cranberries, topped with sesame seeds, served with honey Dijon dressing
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Basin Burger$15.00
Braveheart blend ground beef served on toasted brioche bun, served with choice of side. Add lettuce, tomato, onion if you would like. Add toppings for additional charge: cheese, bacon, crispy onions, applewood bacon, or egg.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, & buffalo aioli on a toasted brioche bun, served with your choice of side
- Cheesesteak$18.00
Shaved rib eye steak, melted cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, on a New England brioche roll, served with your choice of side.
- The Henry$16.00
Fried chicken breast, house bread and butter pickles, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, smoked pepper sauce & pickled onions on a toasted brioche bun, served with your choice of side.
- The Jeffery$18.00
Shaved rib eye steak, beer cheese, smoked pepper sauce & crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun, served with choice of side.
PASTA & ENTREES
- NY Strip Steak$38.00
Served with yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and truffle mushrooms.
- Pot Roast$24.00
Slow braised beef with port wine and mirepoix. Served with burnt sprouts, mashed potatoes, crispy onions and gravy
- Chicken Madeira$24.00
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, garlic, splash of Madeira wine, topped with melted mozzarella, served with red mashed potatoes & asparagus
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer battered white fish deep fried, served with fries, slaw, & tarter sauce
- Linguine Alle Vongole$22.00
Sautéed littleneck clams, chopped clams, white wine, lemon, & butter tossed with linguine. Served with grilled bread
- Chicken Parm$22.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, over linguine
- Short Rib Ravioli$23.00
Ravioli stuffed with short ribs, tossed in a shallot sherry mushroom cream sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Sautéed shallots, basil, crushed tomatoes, vodka cream sauce
- Basin Mac N Cheese$14.00
Classic sharp cheddar, cream, shells, toasted panko crumbs
- Bacon Mac N Cheese$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, cream, shells, toasted panko crumbs
- Lobster Mac N Cheese$28.00
Cavatappi pasta, lobster meat, cream, tomatoes, spinach, garlic, basil, breadcrumbs, parmigiano reggiano
SIDES
- ROUND FOR KITCHEN! ❤️$7.00
Show the boys in the back some LOVE
- French Fries$7.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Onion Straws$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
- 1 Bread$0.75
- 4 Bread$2.50
- Side Parm Cheese$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Garlic Mayo$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Jalapeno Ranch$0.75
- Marinara$0.75
- Mayo Side$0.75
- Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Smoked Pepper Sauce$0.75
- Coleslaw$2.00
- Side Potato Chips$2.00
- Side Burnt Sprouts$7.00
- Side Of Gravy$1.50
- Avocado Side$2.00Out of stock
- Sweety Drop Side$1.00
- Beer Cheese 4oz$1.25
- Butter Side Clarified$0.75
- Vodka Sauce Pint$8.00
- Vodka Sauce Small 9oz$4.50
- French onion Dip$1.25
- Side Of Bacon Bits$0.75
- Side Of 2 Bacon Slices$2.00
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
- Cheeseburger & Fries$8.00
All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12
- Chloe's Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12
- Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.00
All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12
- Mozzarella Sticks & Fries$8.00
All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12
- Pasta N Butter$8.00
All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12