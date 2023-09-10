Basquenese Food Truck 4427 S Cochees Way
Drinks
Extras
Mains
VEGAN Banh Mi
Our signature Vietnamese banh mi with perfectly marinated Tofu for our plant-based eaters, vegan soy mayo, cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled onions and carrots, and cilantro on an 8" french classic baguette.
Banh Mi
Our signature Vietnamese banh mi with perfectly marinated char-siu (BBQ pork), soy mayo, cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled onions and carrots, and cilantro on an 8" french classic baguette.
Solomo Sando
Marinated pork, roasted bell peppers, garlic aioli on a toasted 8" demi baguette
Chorizo Sando
Grilled Basque chorizo on toasted 5" french roll with toppings of choice (mustard or pickled onions)...or NO TOPPINGS! (Like a true Basquo)
Starters
Croquetas
Deep fried creamy bechamel fritters with chopped ham and pimento filling (8)
Mama's Chicken
Bite-sized chunks of crunchy chicken goodness! Fried chicken thighs with Asian spices and basil leaves. Served in a paper bag with wooden skewers
Cha Gio (Egg roll)
Pork and shrimp filling with crystal noodles, woodear mushrooms, green onions, jicama, eggs, and spices. Comes with nuoc cham (garlic dipping sauce)