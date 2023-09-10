Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda

$2.00
Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Sweetened Thai tea over ice with half & half

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Slow-dripped black coffee, condensed milk, half & half, sugar, and ice

Extras

Garlic Aioli

$0.75
Pickled Carrots

$0.50
Pickled Onions

$0.50

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Soy Mayo

$0.50

Mains

VEGAN Banh Mi

$11.00

Our signature Vietnamese banh mi with perfectly marinated Tofu for our plant-based eaters, vegan soy mayo, cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled onions and carrots, and cilantro on an 8" french classic baguette.

Banh Mi

$11.00

Our signature Vietnamese banh mi with perfectly marinated char-siu (BBQ pork), soy mayo, cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled onions and carrots, and cilantro on an 8" french classic baguette.

Solomo Sando

$11.00

Marinated pork, roasted bell peppers, garlic aioli on a toasted 8" demi baguette

Chorizo Sando

$10.00

Grilled Basque chorizo on toasted 5" french roll with toppings of choice (mustard or pickled onions)...or NO TOPPINGS! (Like a true Basquo)

Sides

Fries

$5.00
Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Chicken Tender Basket (w/ fries)

$10.00

Starters

Croquetas

$8.00

Deep fried creamy bechamel fritters with chopped ham and pimento filling (8)

Mama's Chicken

$8.00

Bite-sized chunks of crunchy chicken goodness! Fried chicken thighs with Asian spices and basil leaves. Served in a paper bag with wooden skewers

Cha Gio (Egg roll)

$2.00

Pork and shrimp filling with crystal noodles, woodear mushrooms, green onions, jicama, eggs, and spices. Comes with nuoc cham (garlic dipping sauce)