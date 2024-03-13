Bat City Pies #2 Liberty
Bites
- Hill Country Salad$13.00
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Artichokes, Peppadew Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Salami, Mozzarella, served with a Lemon Vinaigrette.
- Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, served with Marinara
- Meat Balls$12.00
Three hand made meatballs from scratch served on marinara topped with parmesan and a sprig of basil
- Bat Bites$8.00
Peppadew peppers stuffed with gorgonzola, wrapped in prosciutto, topped with breadcrumbs & balsamic drizzle.
- Side of Ranch$2.00
- Sinatra On SoCo$14.00
Three of our scratch made meatballs smothered in house made marinara baked to perfection in a sub roll, topped with mozzarella cheese & parmesan
Pizza
- Classic Cheese$12.00
Crispy golden edges served with marinara
- Classic Pepperoni$13.00
crispy golden edges served with classic cupping pepperonis and marinara
- Hawaiian Ryan$14.00
Ham, Pineapple, Marinara
- The KB Special$15.00
pepperoni, peppadew, pineapple, marinara, balsamic drizzle
- Sunkissed Sweetheart$17.00
honey crust, prosciutto, pear, arugula tossed in lemon & balsamic, oil & parmesan. (white pie)
- Barton Springs Supreme$16.00
pepperoni, sausage, roasted red pepper, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, olives, marinara
- The Pennybacker$16.00
ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, marinara
- Go Back To Cali$14.00
vegan cheese, artichokes, bell pepper, red onion, black olives, roasted red peppers, marinara
- Don't Call Me Darlin'$16.00
rosemary, pistachio, red onion, olive oil & parmesan (white pie)
- The Frank$15.00
pepperoni, Frank's red Hot, orange bell pepper, marinara, arugula, bacon
- The Lil Mama$16.00
gorgonzola, chicken, red onion, in house made sweet & spicy pickles, ranch drizzle
- Build Your Own$12.00