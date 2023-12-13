Batch Cookie Shop - Power Rd 5221 S Power Rd Ste 102
COOKIES
Cookie Batches
Individual Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.64
A thick, buttery cookie filled with oversized milk chocolate chips
- Cranberry Walnut Oatmeal$4.64
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookie$4.64
Huge dark chocolate cookie topped in peppermint frosting and sprinkled with crushed candy cane
- Nutty Toffee$4.64
A vanilla cookie filled with toffee pieces, pecans and semi sweet mini chocolate chips
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar (Gluten-Friendly)$5.15
A soft and chewy cookie bar (made with gluten-free ingredients) loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chips and oats. Additional $.50 each
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie$4.64
A soft cake-like pumpkin cookie topped in rich cream cheese frosting
- Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.64
This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor
- Semi-sweet Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.64
A thick, buttery cookie filled with oversized semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$4.64
Huge chewy cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon roll filling and surrounded by a slightly crunchy outer layer of cinnamon sugar
- Sugar Cookie$4.64
Thick, buttery sugar cookie topped with rich buttercream frosting
- Sugar Cookie Bar (Gluten-Friendly)$5.15
Soft and buttery sugar cookie bar (made with gluten-free ingredients) topped in Batch’s signature buttercream frosting. Additional $.50 each
DRINKS
Water
Fresh Lemonade
Packaging
