Battr 910 Literary Rd
Gelato Cups
Lemon Sorbetto Small
$6.00
Lemon Sorbetto Large
$10.00
Coconut Sorbetto Small
$6.00
Coconut Sorbetto Large
$10.00
Flavor of the Day Small
$6.00
Flavor of the Day Large
$10.00
Lemon Pie Small
$6.00
Lemon Pie Large
$10.00
Banana Fosters Small
$6.00
Bananas Foster Large
$10.00
Cookies/Cream Small
$6.00
Cookies/Cream Large
$10.00
Salted Caramel Small
$6.00
Salted Caramel Large
$10.00
Raspberry Small
$6.00
Raspberry Large
$10.00
Strawberry Swirl Small
$6.00
Strawberry Swirl Large
$10.00
Birthday Cake Small
$6.00
Birthday Cake Large
$10.00
PIstachio Small
$6.00
Pistachio Large
$10.00
Chocolate Small
$6.00
Chocolate Large
$10.00
Vanilla Small
$6.00
Vanilla Large
$10.00
Bubble Waffles and Crepe Cones
Specialty Crepes Cones
Liege Waffles
Fruit Teas and Drinks
House Coffee Drinks
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Battr 910 Literary Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 523-0665
Closed