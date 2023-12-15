Baumhower's Victory Grille Foley, AL
DINNER
Appetizers
- Bam-Bam Shrimp App$12.99
Fried Gulf shrimp, Thai Sweet Chili sauce, scratch-made buttermilk ranch
- Chips, Cheese & Salsa$4.50
House-fried tortilla chips, scratch-made blanco cheese, fresh house-made salsa.
- Fried Pickles$3.99
Hand-battered dill pickle planks, scratch-made buttermilk ranch
- Spencer's Gooey Fries$4.99
Curly-q fries, scratch-made blanco cheese, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
- Fried Mozzarella$11.99
Scratch-made Mozzarella (yes, we are actually hand making our own Mozz, too) served with house-made buttermilk ranch.
- Wings Sampler$19.99
Traditional wings served with your choice of three different sauces.
- Boneless Wings Sampler$19.99
Boneless wings served with your choice of three different sauces.
- Sweet Potato Fries App$3.99
With Thai Sweet Chili sauce.
- Triple Play Cheese Fries$9.99
Curly-q fries, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
- Homemade Chili Bowl$6.49
Bob Baumhower's personal recipe. Packed with plenty of flavor, love, hearty beef tips, and ground beef! Even a splash of draft beer is added for flavor! Topped with fresh jalapeño peppers, diced red onions, Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro sour cream.
- Homemade Chili Cup$3.99
Bob Baumhower's personal recipe. Packed with plenty of flavor, love, hearty beef tips, and ground beef! Even a splash of draft beer is added for flavor! Topped with fresh jalapeño peppers, diced red onions, Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro sour cream.
- Dippin' Chicken App$9.99
Fresh mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken breasts seasoned with lemon pepper. Sliced and served with our Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
Salads
- Sideline House Salad$4.49
Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons.
- Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
Our House Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken
- Grilled Fish House Salad$12.99
Our House Blend served with always fresh white fish
- Grilled Shrimp House Salad$13.99
Our House Blend served with always fresh Gulf shrimp
- Sideline Artisan Blend Salad$5.49
A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries.
- Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad$12.99
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken
- Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad$13.99
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh white fish
- Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad$14.99
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp
- Nana’s Chicken Salad$10.99
Nana’s chicken atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester”s Pecans, sweet and spicy Wickles pickles, a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.
- Hot Lips Salad$12.99
Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing.
- Sideline Caesar Salad$4.99Out of stock
Sidelines
- 75¢ Ranch$0.75
- 75¢ 1000 Island Dressing$0.75
- 12 oz Dipping Sauce$2.99
- 12 oz Wing Sauce$2.99
- Curly-Q Fries$3.49
- Black Beans & Rice$3.99
- Green Beans$2.99
- Broccoli$3.99
- Celery Side$1.99
- Cole Slaw$1.99
- Fruit Medley$2.99
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy$2.99
- Grilled Half Potato$2.99
- Cup of Blanco$3.99
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$1.99
- Sliced Avocado$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries Side$3.99
- Garlic Bread$1.99
- Wild Rice$2.99
Hand Helds
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
- Black & White Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, wheat bun, curly-q fries, Bauhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
- Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa. //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
- Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.
- Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
- Chicken Club Wrap$10.49
Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard. //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!
- Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
Burgers
- Tailgate Burger$4.99
⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.
- All-American Burger$10.99
½ pound grind, LTOP, brioche bun.
- Gooey Burger$12.99
½ pound grind, scratch-made blanco cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, LTOP, brioche bun.
- Triple Play Cheese Burger$12.99
½ pound grind, monterey jack, smoked cheddar & American cheeses, LTOP, brioche bun.
- Da Boss Burger$12.99
½ pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, LTOP, onion bun.
- Hangover Burger$13.99
½ pound grind, fried egg avocado, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and onion bun. LTOP available upon request.
- OMG Burger$10.99
½ pound grind, sautéed onion, mushrooms, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, brioche bun.
- Victory Burger$15.99
Double stacked for a full pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheeses, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, onion bun
Bowl Series
- Gooey Wingfinger Bowl$13.99
Our signature Gooey Fries –curly-q fries, scratched-made blanco cheese and bacon– topped with buttermilk-battered fried Buffalo Wingfingers! Served with scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
- Large Pot Roast Bowl$15.99
Our slow-cooked pot roast with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans topped with fried onions. Served with garlic bread.
- Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl$16.99
A coastal classic featuring Alabama Gulf Shrimp over white rice, smothered in a rich Creole gravy with a touch of spice, topped with an over medium egg and a skewer of grilled Alabama Gulf shrimp! Served with a side of garlic bread
Naan Series
- Naan Chicken Philly$11.99
Baumhower's classic – Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautée bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries
- Naan Pot Roast Philly$12.99
A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries
- Naan Ranch BLT$8.99
This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.
- Naan Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
This po’boy is fit for a king! Fried Alabama Gulf Shrimp with shredded lettuce and fresh tomato along with our homemade remoulade sauce all inside a soft, warm naan bread. Served with curly-q fries.
Wings
- Large Wings$15.99
10 of our legendary wings
- XLarge Wings$20.99
14 of our legendary wings
- 8 oz Dipping Sauce$1.99
- 8 oz Wing Sauce$1.99
- 12 oz Dipping Sauce$2.99
- 12 oz Wing Sauce$2.99
- Wings - Reg Party Platter - Catering$35.99
24 of our legendary wings SERVES 4-6
- Wings - Jumbo Party Platter - Catering$69.99
48 of our legendary wings SERVES 8-12
Hot Lips
Main Events
- Allie Marie Platter$14.99
Jumbo char-grilled chicken breast topped with applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, monterey jack and smoked cheddar cheeses with fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice and our scratch-made honey mustard
- Black & White Chicken Platter$12.99
Jumbo lemon-pepper char-grilled chicken breast, fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice, and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ sauce.
- Caribbean Grilled White Fish$13.99
Lemon-pepper & Jamaican jerk-seasoned grilled white fish topped with a tropical mango salsa and served with wild rice and fresh broccoli
- Chicken & Waffles$14.99
A jumbo, honey-glazed fried chicken breast, kicked up with our Baumhower's Legendary Hot Sauce, paired with Herschel's Mama's™ golden-brown fried waffles, topped with a fried egg and paired with a fresh fruit medley
- Fried Chicken Tenders$11.99
Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, coleslaw and our scratch-made honey mustard
- Fried Gulf Shrimp$18.99
Served with curly-q fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and cocktail sauce
- Grilled Gulf Shrimp$18.99
Served with fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice and cocktail sauce
- Hamburger Steak$13.99
1/2 pound grind, garlic mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, green beans and garlic bread Make it a Full Pound for (Extra)
- Pollo A La Cubana$12.99
Flat-grilled chicken, house-recipe black beans, white rice, sautéed onions, avocado, lime
- Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Our fresh, hand-cut and hand-breaded boneless Buffalo wings served with curly-q fries, coleslaw and our scratch-made buttermilk ranch
- Wings Combo$15.99
A basket of your favorite flavor wings with curly-q fries and coleslaw 8 count
- Geaux Fish$15.99
Grilled white fish served over a bed of rice, topped with our signature Shrimp Étouffée and fresh hand-cut broccoli
- The Big Easy Chicken$14.99
Fresh, Creole-seasoned grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, topped with our signature Alabama Gulf Shrimp Étouffée and fresh hand-cut broccoli
- Bam Bam Chicken$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet Thai Chili sauce, served with wild rice, fresh hand-cut broccoli, and scratch-made buttermilk ranch
Desserts
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.99
Buttermilk biscuits covered in fresh, macerated strawberries (seasonal) with vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. Serves 2
- Beignets Ala'bama (4)$3.99
A New Orleans favorite done Alabama-style! Delicate, flash-fried pastry is topped with generous shakes of powered sugar. Four to an order
- Fried Banana Pudding$6.99
Our delicious 'nana pudding, wrapped in pastry and deep fried. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel and crumbled vanilla wafers
- Anne Katherine's Blackberry Cobbler$6.99
Alabama's official state fruit, presented in a cobbler that Mama would be proud of!
- Cheesecake$6.99
Cheesecake topped with our raspberry purée and fresh, macerated strawberries (seasonal)
- Fudge Pie$4.99
A classic fudge pie made with Priester's Pecans — Alabama's largest handmade candy company located in Fort Deposit, AL
DRINKS
NA Bev
- Free Water
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Mt. Dew$2.99
- Diet Mt. Dew$2.99
- Homemade Lemonade$2.99
- Gingerale$2.99
- Sierra Mist$2.99
- Hawaiian Punch$2.99
- Mug Root Beer$2.99
- Shirley Temple$2.99
- Coffee$1.99
- Hot Tea$2.29
- Adult Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Kids Cranberry Juice$1.99
- Adult Grapefruit Juice$2.99
- Kids Grapefruit Juice$1.99
- Adult Orange Juice$2.99
- Kids Orange Juice$1.99
- Adult Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Kids Pineapple Juice$1.99
- Ginger Beer$3.25
- Orange Red Bull$3.95
- Red Bull$3.95
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.95
- Yellow Red Bull$3.95