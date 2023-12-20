Peppers
SOUPS
- Tomato Soup$6.49
Soup flavoured with coriander,Tomato, cumin and other spices
- Veg Clear Soup$6.49
Thin soup made with chopped vegetables.
- Veg Corn Soup$6.49
Thin soup made with sweet corn kernels & vegetables.
- Chicken Sweet Corn Soup$6.99
Soup made with Sweet corn & Chicken
- Hot and Sour Soup (Vegetable)$6.49
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar
- Hot and Sour Soup (Chicken)$6.99
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar
- Sambar$6.49
Soup made with lentils and variety of vegetables
- Weekend Special Buffet$21.99
- Weekends Special Kids Buffet$12.99
APPETIZERS
VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS
- Samosa (2)$6.99
Minced potatoes & peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried
- Cut Mirchi$9.99
Japapenos deep fried with spiced chickpeas flour
- Chilli Gobi$13.99
Fried cauliflower sautéed with onions & green chilies
- Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Fried cauliflower cooked in Indo Chinese style
- Baby Corn Manchurian$13.99
Fried baby corn sauteed with sweet & hot chilli sauce
- Samosa Chole Chat$13.99
Lip Smacking popular Indian street food with Samosa, Chole, Mint
- Paneer 555$13.99
Fried paneer cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
- Chilli Paneer$13.99
Fried paneer sauteed with onions & green chilies
- Podi Idli$13.99
Steamed Lentil cakes tossed in spiced lentil powder and ghee
- Avakai Idli$13.99
A House Special dish fried idli covered in avakai sauce and sauteed with herbs and spices
- veg kottu parota$13.99
- egg kothu parota$14.99
- onion samosa$5.99
- paneer samosa$6.99
NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS
- Guntur Chicken$15.99
Boneless chicken Sauteed with Spicy dry red Chillies and Curry leaves
- Chilli Chicken$15.99
Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
- Chicken 65 (Dry)$14.99
Spring chicken marinated with ginger, garlic & fried
- Chicken 555$15.99
Fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
- Kothimeera Kodi (Cilantro Chicken)$15.99
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, cilantro & spices
- Kaarampodi Kodi$15.99
Aromatic Chicken seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes
- Curry Leaf Chicken$15.99
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with Curry leaves ,spices & Special Chilly powder
- Cashew Chicken$15.99
Chicken dish with flavors of cashews, spring onions
- Mutton Roast Bone-IN$18.99
- Mutton Roast Boneless$17.99
Boneless goat fried and tossed with green chillies, curry leaves & spices
- Goat Chukka Varuval$17.99
Boneless goat meat cooked with onions and Indian spices
- Gongura chicken wings$16.99
- Chicken lollipop 5_ pc$15.99Out of stock
- Chicken kothu parotta$14.99
- Mutton kothu parota$18.99
SEAFOOD APPETIZERS
- Chilli Fish$16.99
Fish spiced with green chili sauce & curry leaves
- Apollo Fish$16.99
Fried fish cooked in manchurian style with special sauce
- Andhra Masala Fish Fry$16.99
Fried fish tossed in Indo chinese sauce
- Chilli Shrimp$16.99
Shrimp spiced with green chili sauce & curry leaves
- Guntur Shrimp$16.99
Fried shrimp tossed in spicy red chilli paste and BawarchiSpecial Sauce
TANDOORI (CLAY OVEN) SIZZLERS APPETIZERS
- Paneer Tikka Kabab$14.99
Paneer Cubes marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven
- Malai Tikka Kabab$15.99
Boneless chicken marinated in creamy garlic sauce & grilled in clay oven
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$15.99
Boneless chicken marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven
- Tandoori Chicken (4 pcs)$15.99
Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven
- Tandoori Chicken (8 pcs)$19.99
Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven
- Tandoori Mix Platter$19.99
Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka & grilled in clay oven
- Mutton Chops (Goat)$19.99
one - in goat chops marinated in spices & grilled in clay oven
- Tandoori Machi (Pomfret)$19.99Out of stock
Pomfret fish marinated in chef's secret sauce and grilled in clay oven
ENTREES
ENTREES - VEGETARIAN
- Dal Tadka$12.99
Yellow lentils sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices
- Channa Masala$12.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes
- Aloo Gobi Masala$13.99
Potato and cauliflower cooked with spices
- Vegetable Korma$14.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in a delicious creamy gravy
- Dal Makhani$13.99
Whole black lentils cooked with red kidney beans, butter and cream
- Bhagara Bhaigan$14.99
Eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt blended gravy
- Aavakai Vegetable Curry$13.99
Vegetables cooked with avakai and house special spices
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Vegetable balls cooked with creamy special sauce
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce
- Saag Paneer$14.99
Fresh spinach cooked with homemade cheese cubes & spices
- Shahi Paneer$14.99
Pieces of paneer cooked in delicious creamy gravy with cashew paste
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream
- Kadai Paneer$14.99
- Gongura Paneer$14.99
ENTREES - NON-VEGETARIAN
- Amaravati Chicken Curry$16.99
Tender Chicken cooked with spicy Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
- Chicken Haseena$15.99
Chicken cooked & simmered with spices in traditional north Indian style with a boiled egg & touch of cream
- Karaikudi Chicken$16.99
Chicken cooked in curry leaves, onion & special spices, Origin: Tamilnadu
- Chicken Tikka Saag$15.99
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with fresh spinach leaves paste, herbs, spices & rich buttery sauce
- Butter Chicken$15.99
Chicken cooked with spices, herbs and butter sauce
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, cream & special spices
- Chicken Jalfrezi$15.99
Boneless Chicken tossed with bell peppers for a superior north Indian experience
- Chicken Mughalai$15.99
Pieces of chicken in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander
- Miryala Kodi Vepudu(Chicken)$15.99
Pieces of chicken cooked with black peppar and fried in south Indian style with spices
- Chicken Shahi Khorma$15.99
A true Mughalai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with flavor of cardamoms
- Hyderabad Chicken Curry$16.99
Nizam Special dish, bone-in chicken finished with homemade curry sauce
- Kadai Chicken$16.99
A northwest frontier specialty; chicken cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices
- Ulavacharu Chicken Curry$16.99
Chicken cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
- Avakai Chicken Curry$16.99
Tender chicken cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices
- Gongura Chicken$16.99
Andhra delicacy...chicken cooked with Gongura leaves (Red Sorrel) & spices
- Chicken Chettinadu$16.99
Chicken cooked with onions and spices in a sauce
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.99
ENTREES - MUTTON(GOAT)
- Mutton Masala$17.99
Tender pieces of goat cooked in freshly ground spices with onions
- Mutton Mughalai$17.99
Pieces of goat in delicious creamy gravy with eggs and coriander
- Goat Mandakini$17.99
Marinated goat cooked in spicy, tasty kolhapuri gravy topped with boiled eggs
- Mutton Pepper Fry$17.99
Goat Served dry with green Chillies, curry leaves & special spices
- Gongura Goat Curry$17.99
Traditional goat cooked with gongura (Red sorrel) leaves & special spices
- Amaravati Mutton Curry$17.99
Tender Goat cooked with spicy Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
- Ulavacharu Goat Curry$17.99
Goat cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
- Karaikudi Goat Curry$17.99
Aromatic Goat meat seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes
- Goat Saag$17.99
Tender pieces of bone-in goat meat and grounded spinach with herbs and spices
- Kadai Goat$17.99
- Chettinad Goat Curry$17.99
- Lamb Khorma$17.99Out of stock
Diced lamb cooked in a mild cashew nut sauce flavored with fresh herb & spices and a touch of cream
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.99Out of stock
Diced lamb flavored in vinegar and hot spices
- Lamb Saag$17.99
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in grounded spinach with herbs and spices
ENTREES - SEAFOOD
- Andhra Chepala Pulusu (Fish)$17.99
Fried fish cooked with Andhra spices made with a Guntur chilli spice mix and a hint of coconut
- Fish Masala$17.99
Fish marinated with grounded spices and cooked in spices with onions and tomato gravy
- Amaravati Royyala Kura$17.99Out of stock
Tender Shrimp cooked with Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
INDO CHINESE SPECIALITIES
- Veg Hakka Noodles$12.99
Hakka noodles stir fried with veggies,
- Egg Hakka Noodles$13.99
Hakka noodles stir fried with Egg
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$14.99
Hakka noodles stir fried with Chicken
- Shrimp Hakka Noodles$15.99
- Veg Fried Rice$12.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & veggies
- Egg Fried Rice$13.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Egg
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Chicken
- Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
- Veg Schezwan Fried Rice$12.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers with schezwan spicy sauce
- Egg Schezwan Fried Rice$13.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, schezwan sauce & egg
- Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice$14.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, schezwan sauce & chicken
- Shrimp Schezwan Fried Rice$15.99
BIRYANIS
VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS
- Veg Dum Biryani$13.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Paneer Biryani$15.99
cheese cubes cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Avakai Veg Biryani$15.99
Andhra Special veg Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle
- Gongura Veg Biryani$15.99
- Temper Veg Biryani$15.99
Veg Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
- Ulavacharu Veg Biryani$16.99
Veg Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)
- Veg Keema Biryani$14.99
EGG BIRYANIS
CHICKEN BIRYANIS
- Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Boneless Chicken Biryani$15.99
Curried Boneless chicken and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Avakai Chicken Biryani$15.99
Andhra Special chicken Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle
- Temper Chicken Biryani$15.99
Chicken Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$16.99
Marinate the chicken with the spices,egg cooked in vijayawada style.
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$16.99
Chicken Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$16.99
Marinate the Chicken with spices, egg cooked with Pulav Rice
- Talapakatti chicken$16.99Out of stock
- Chicken Fry Piece Biryani$14.99
GOAT BIRYANIS
- Avakai Goat Biryani$16.99
Andhra Special goat Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle
- Temper Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
- Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$18.99
Goat Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)
- Boneles Goat Biryani$18.99
Curried Boneless Goat and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Goat Keema Biryani$18.99
Kheema cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and Spices.
- Talapakattu goat biryani$17.99Out of stock
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
SEAFOOD BIRYANIS
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(DOSA)
- Paneer Tikka Dosa$13.99
Spicy crepe stuffed with Paneer tikka
- Chicken Dosa$13.99
Spicy crepe stuffed with chicken tikka
- Plain Dosa$9.99
Crepe made with fermented lentil flour
- Onion Dosa$10.99
Savoury crepe stuffed with onions & chilies
- Masala Dosa$12.99
Savoury crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes
- Ghee Dosa$10.99
Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutneys
- Podi Dosa$10.99
Savoury crepe topped with podi made from lentils
- Cheese Dosa$10.99
Savoury crepe topped with cheese
- Chocolate Dosa$10.99
Savoury crepe topped with chocolate sauce
- Guntur Kaaram Dosa$10.99
Savoury crepe topped with Chilli paste
- Egg Dosa$10.99
Savoury crepe topped with egg
- Mysore Masala Dosa$12.99
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(UTHAPPAM)
- Plain Uthappam$9.99
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours
- Onion Uthappam$10.99
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with onions
- Chilli Onion Uthappam$10.99
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with chilies & onions
- Tomato Chilli Uthappam$11.99
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with tomatoes & chilies
- Mix Veg Uthappam$11.99
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with mixed vegetables
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(IDLI&VADA)
- Idli$8.99
Steamed rice and lentil patties served with sambar & chutneys
- Sambar Idli$9.99
Steamed rice and lentil patties served in Sambar
- Babai Idli$9.99
Steamed rice and lentil patties served with chilli powder & ghee
- Idli Vada$9.99
One rice cake & one lentil doughnut served with sambar & chutneys
- Medu Vada$8.99
Steamed rice and lentil patties served in Sambar
- Sambar Vada$8.99
Fried lentil donuts served in a bowl of sambar
- Curd Rice$8.99
NAAN
- Batura$3.99
- Puri(2 pieces)$4.99
- Chapati$2.99
- Plain Naan$3.99
Naan
- Butter Naan$4.49
- Garlic Naan$4.99
- Tandoori Roti$4.49
- Onion Kulcha$4.99
- Onion Cheese Kulcha$4.99
- Peshawar Naan$4.99
- Malabar Parotta$3.99
- Bullet Naan$4.99
- Haleem Large$15.99Out of stock
- Haleem Combo$19.99Out of stock
- Haleem Small$8.99Out of stock
- Paneer Kulcha$4.99
KIDS & EXTRA RICE
KIDS MENU
- Kids Veg Roll$5.99Out of stock
Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions in a crispy wonton wrapper
- Kids Egg Roll$6.99Out of stock
Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions and egg in a crispy wonton wrapper
- Kids Chicken Roll$7.99Out of stock
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, green onions and chicken in a crispy wonton wrapper
- Kids Chocolate Dosa$5.99Out of stock
savoury crepe topped with chocolate sauce
EXTRA RICE
- Bucket Chicken Dum Biryani$36.99
- Bucket Boneless Chicken Biryani$37.99
- Bucket Avakai Chicken Biryani$37.99
- Bucket Temper Chicken Biryani$37.99
- Bucket Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$37.99
- Bucket Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$37.99
- Bucket Goat Dum Biryani$37.99
- Bucket Avakai Goat Biryani$39.99
- Bucket Temper Goat Dum Biryani$39.99
- Bucket Goat Keema Biryani$39.99
- Bucket Boneles Goat Biryani$39.99
- Bucket Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$39.99
- (FMP)Chicken Dum Biryani$36.99
- (FMP)Boneless Chicken Biryani$37.99
- (FMP)Avakai Chicken Biryani$37.99
- (FMP)Temper Chicken Biryani$37.99Out of stock
- (FMP)Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$37.99
- (FMP)Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$37.99
- (FMP)Goat Dum Biryani$37.99
- (FMP)Avakai Goat Biryani$39.99
- (FMP)Temper Goat Dum Biryani$39.99
- (FMP)Keema Biryani$39.99
- (FMP)Boneles Goat Biryani$39.99
- (FMP)Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$39.99
- (FMP)Thalapakatti goat$37.99Out of stock