Menu

Soup

Rasam

$5.99

Soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and authentic spice

Saaru

$6.99

Soup made with tomato and other authentic spices

Veg Corn Soup

$6.99

Soup made with carrot, peas and corn and authentic spices

Chicken Corn Soup

$7.99

Soup made with Chicken,Carrot, Peas and Corn and authentic spices

Chicken Hot & Sour Soup

$7.99

Soup made with chicken and authentic spices

Veg Hot & Sour Soup

$6.99

Soup made with Vegetables and authentic spices

Veg Starters

Samosa

$6.49

Crispy fried pastry filled with potatoes and green peas flavored with authentic spices

Cocktail Samosa

$6.49

Small crispy fried pastry filled with potatoes and green peas flavored with authentic spices

Mirchi Bajji

$8.99

Whole jalapeños deep-fried with spicy chickpea flour

Cut Mirchi Bajji

$8.99

Cut pieces of crispy mirchi bajji with sprinkled spices

Chilli Idli

$11.99

Small cubes of idli sautéed with garlic, chillies, and special chilli sauce

Masala Idli

$11.99

Small cubes of idli sautéed with garlic, chillies, and special masala spices

Karampodi Idli

$11.99

Small cubes of idli sautéed with garlic, chillies and special authentic spices

Gobi 555

$12.99

Crispy cauliflower sautéed with special house-made sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Crispy cauliflower sautéed with special house-made Manchurian sauce

Chilli Pepper Corn

$12.99

Crispy baby corn sautéed with chillies and other spices

Baby Corn Manchurian

$12.99

Crispy baby corn sautéed with special house-made Manchurian sauce

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Paneer sautéed with chillies and other spices

Paneer 555

$13.99

Paneer sautéed with special house-made 555 sauce

Paneer Fingers

$13.99

Sliced paneer sautéed with special house-made authentic sauce

Vegetable 555

$13.99

Mix veg balls sautéed with special house 555 sauce

Vegetable Manchurian

$13.99

Mix veg balls sautéed with special house-made Manchurian sauce

Tandoori

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Cheese cubes and onions marinated in a spicy sauce cooked in tandoori

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Chicken cubes and onions marinated in a spicy sauce cooked in tandoori

Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Bone in chicken marinated in a spicy sauce cooked in tandoori

Tangdi Kabab

$14.99

Chicken drumsticks marinated in a spicy sauce along with yogurt cooked in tandoori

Tandoori Mix Kebab

$18.99

Chef choice of mix tandoori kababs

Non-Veg Starters

Chicken 65

$12.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, curry leaves and spices

Karampodi Kodi

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, curry leaves and Indian authentic spices

Chicken Majestic

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with yogurt, Indian spices and cilantro

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies and other spices

Masala Chicken Wings

$13.99

Chicken wings marinated and cooked with homemade masala

Chicken Machurian

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made Manchurian sauce

Chicken 555

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made special sauce

Bawarchi 999

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made spicy sauce

Guntur Chicken

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made guntur sauce

Chicken Pepper Fry

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made authentic Indian spices

Karivepaku Kodi

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, and curry leaves

Natu Kodi Vepudu

$15.99Out of stock

Bone-in-country chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, curry leaves, and authentic spices

Masala Chicken Lollypop

$13.99

Chicken drumstick marinated in spices cooked with Manchurian sauce

Chicken Lollypop

$13.99

Chicken drumstick marinated in spices and served with hot garlic sauce

Mutton Pepper Fry

$14.99

Mutton sautéed with pepper, chillies and authentic spices

Chilli Fish

$16.49

Fish sautéed with chillies and other spices

Apollo Fish

$16.49

Fish sautéed with house-made special sauce

Fish Fry

$16.49

Sliced pompano fish marinated with authentic spices and fried to perfection (bone-in)

Guntur Shrimp

$16.49

Shrimp sautéed with special house-made special sauce

Indian Specialties

Idly

$7.99

Steamed lentil patties served with sambar and chutney

Ghee Karam Idly

$8.99

Idli served with ghee and house-made chili powder

Sambar Idly

$8.99

Idli dipped in sambar

Medu Vada

$8.99

Deep-fried donuts made with lentil flour served with sambar and chutney

Sambar Vada

$9.49

Vada dipped and served with sambar

Idly Vada

$8.99

Idli and vada served with sambar and chutney

Sambar Idly Vada

$9.49

Idli and vada dipped and served with sambar

Kal Dosa

$10.49

Thick white lentil and rice crepe served with sambar and chutney. (2 pieces per order)

Cheese Dosa

$11.49

White lentil and rice crepe topped with cheese served with sambar and chutney

Egg Dosa

$11.49

White lentil and rice crepe topped with egg served with sambar and chutney

Guntur Karam Dosa

$11.99

White lentil and rice crepe topped with guntur spicy powder served with sambar and chutney

Ghee Roast Dosa

$11.99

White lentil and rice crepe smeared with ghee served with sambar and chutney

Spring Dosa

$11.99

White lentil and rice crepe smeared potato, cheese filling and vegetables served with sambar and chutney

Rava Dosa

$11.99

White farina and rice crepe served with sambar and chutney

Aloo Puri

$11.99

Puri served with potato and onion masala

Chole Puri

$11.99

Puri served with garbanzo beans masala

Chole Bhature

$11.99

Puffed bread served with garbanzo beans masala

Plain Dosa

$10.49

White lentil and rice crepe served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys

Onion Dosa

$10.99

White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with Onions served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys

Masala Dosa

$11.49

White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with masala served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.99

White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with mysore sauce and masala served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$11.99

White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with Chicken Tikka served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$11.99

White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with Paneer Tikka served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys

Rava Dosa

$11.99

Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and spices

Rava Onion Dosa

$12.49

Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and onion

Rava Onion Masala Dosa

$13.49

Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and onion and masala

Rava Mysore Dosa

$13.49

Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and mysore

Plain Utappam

$11.99

Uttapam is savory pancakes with crispy golden edges and a pillowy soft center

Chilli Onion Utappam

$12.49

Uttapam is savory pancakes with crispy golden edges and a pillowy soft center topped with Chilli and Onion

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.99

Veg Entrée

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Lentils cooked with onion, tomato and spices

Channa Masala

$13.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with tomato and spices

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Potato and cauliflower cooked with spices

Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in delicious creamy sauce

Chettinadu Kara Kulambu

$13.99

This is an authentic and traditional dish cooked with onion, authentic and chettinadu spice

Gutti Vankaya

$13.99

Small eggplants cooked in creamy and spicy sauce

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Okra cooked with tomato, onion, and spices

Palak Paneer

$14.49

Spinach and paneer cooked with spices

Kadai Paneer

$14.49

Paneer cooked with onion and authentic spices

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.49

Paneer cooked with onion, tomato, butter and spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.49

Paneer cooked with onion, tomato, capsicum and spices

Methi Chaman

$14.49

Paneer cooked with onion, fenugreek leaves and spices

Shai Paneer

$14.49

Paneer cooked with onion and spices

Malai Kofta

$14.49

Vegetable balls cooked with onion and spices

Navaratna Korma

$14.49

Rich, creamy and flavorful dish that is cooked with various vegetables

Non-Veg Entrée

Egg Masala

$13.99

Boiled eggs cooked with onion, tomato and spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Chicken cooked with in-house vindaloo sauce with potato and spices

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Chicken cooked with tomato, onion, butter and spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken cooked with tomato, onion, capsicum and spices

Kadai Chicken

$15.99

Chicken cooked with onions and spices

Natu Kodi Pulusu

$17.99Out of stock

Authentic country chicken cooked with traditional and authentic spices, and onion

Rogan Gosh

$17.49

Goat cooked with authentic spices, onion

Nellore Chapala Pulusu

$17.49

Sliced pompano fish (bone-in) cooked in an authentic style, with onion, tamarind, and traditional spices

Shrimp Masala

$17.49

Shrimp cooked with chilies, onion and spices

Chicken Shai Korma

$15.99

Mutton Shai Korma

$17.49

Chicken Mughlai

$15.99

MUtton Mughlai

$17.49

Chicken Chettinad

$15.99

Mutton Chettinad

$17.49

Gongura Chicken

$15.99

Gongura Mutton

$17.49

Indo Chinese

Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Noodles sautéed with vegetables

Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice sautéed with vegetables

Chicken Manchurian Wet

$14.99

Chicken cooked with onion and spices

Ginger Chicken - Wet

$14.99

Chicken cooked with onion, ginger, and spices

Schezwan Fried Rice

$14.99

Rice sautéed with vegetables and Schezwan Sauce

Schezwan Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Noodles sautéed with vegetables and with Schezwan sauce. Its spicy!

Gobi Manchurian - Wet

$13.99

Gobi cooked with Manchurian Sauce

Bawarchi Biryani

Avakaya Veg Biryani

$14.99

Avakaya Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Avakaya Goat Biryani

$17.49

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Gongura Veg Biryani

$12.99

Gongura Goat Biryani

$16.49

Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani

$16.49

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$14.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$17.49

Veg Keema Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Spl Biryani

$15.99

Kids Menu

Cone Dosa

$6.99

Dosa made in the shape of cone

Chocolate Dosa

$7.99

Dosa made with chocolate

Mini Poori

$7.99

Puri served with potato curry

Mini Noodles

$7.99

Flavored noodles cooked with vegetables

Side Orders

Rice

$3.49

Plain white rice

Tandoori Roti

$3.49

Whole wheat dough made into round shape and cooked in tandoor

Plain Naan

$3.49

Flat bread cooked in tandoor

Butter Naan

$3.79

Flat bread cooked in tandoor and served with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Flat bread cooked in tandoor and served with butter and garlic

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Flat bread cooked in tandoor and served with butter and chillies

Poori

$5.49

Puffed whole wheat bread

Bhature

$6.49

Puffed soft wheat bread

Curd Rice

$8.49

Rice mixed with yogurt and tampered with chillies and mustard seeds

Masala

$2.49

Curd

$3.99

Pav

$1.99

Sweet Pan

$2.99

Sambar 16Oz

$5.99

Ice Cream & Shakes

Milk Shakes

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Custard Apple(Sitafal) Milkshake

$5.99

Mango Milkshake

$5.99

Banana Milkshake

$5.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Chikoo Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Lychee Milkshake

$5.99

Ice Cream Flavors

Paan Masala

$3.99+

Chikoo

$3.99+

Ferrero Rocher

$3.99+

Strawberry

$3.99+

Kesar Kulfi

$3.99+

Chocolate

$3.99+

Kulfi Falooda

$3.99+

Mango

$3.99+

Mango Kulfi

$3.99+

Sitafal

$3.99+

Rose Petal

$3.99+

Butter Scotch

$3.99+

Thandai

$3.99+

Malai Kulfi

$3.99+

Tuttie Fruttie

$3.99+

Lychee

$3.99+

Blackcurrant

$3.99+

Vanilla

$3.99+

Pista Kulfi

$3.99+

Falooda

Falooda

$6.99

Fresh Juice & Beverages

Beverages

Filter Coffee

$4.99

Coffee made with milk with the infusion obtained by percolation brewing of ground coffee powder in a traditional Indian filter

Fresh Lime Sharbath

$3.49

Soda made with fresh lime juice and choice of sugar, salt or both

Lassi

$3.99

Indian drink made from a yogurt base with water, sugar or salt or mango

Badam drink

$5.99

Mango lassi

$4.49

Rose milk

$5.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Frotti

$2.99

Limca

$3.49

Thumsup

$3.49

Salt Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Indian Tea

$4.49

Sprite

$2.99

Fresh Juice Menu

Watermelon

$6.99

Pineapple juice

$6.99

Pastry & Desserts

Pastry

Pineapple pastry

$3.99

Black Forest

$3.99

Pistachio

$3.99

Butter Scotch pastry

$3.99

Chocolate Truffle

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Mango pastry

$3.99

Chocolate Mousse

$3.99

Strawberry*

$3.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Traditional deep-fried milk pastry served in rose honey syrup

Rasmalai

$5.99

Homemade cheese patties served in cold sweetened milk, garnished with pistachios

Gajar Ka Halwa

$5.99

Halwa having a combination of nuts, milk, khoya, and ghee with grated carrot

Family & Jumbo Packs (Take-Out Only)

Family Pack (Take-out Only)

Avakaya Vegetable Biryani Family Pack

$30.99

Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani Family Pack

$30.99

Gongura Vegetable Biryani Family Pack

$30.99

Hyderabad Vegetable Biryani Family Pack

$28.99

Paneer Biryani Family Pack

$30.99

Avakaya Chicken Family Pack

$33.99

Avakaya Goat Family Pack

$36.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Family Pack

$33.99

Ulavacharu Goat Family Pack

$36.99

Gongura Chicken Family Pack

$33.99

Gongura Goat Family Pack

$36.99

Boneless Chicken Biryani Family Pack

$34.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani Family Pack

$34.99

Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani Family Pack

$34.99

Vijayawada Spl Chicken Family Pack

$35.99

Egg Biryani Family Pack

$30.99

Jumbo Pack (Take-out Only)

Hyderabad Veg Dum Jumbo Pack

$48.99

Paneer Jumbo Pack

$53.99

Avakaya Veg Dum Jumbo Pack

$52.99

Ulavacharu Veg Dum Jumbo Pack

$52.99

Gongura Veg Dum Jumbo Pack

$52.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Jumbo Pack

$53.99

Hyderabad Goat Dum Jumbo Pack

$57.99

Avakaya Chicken Dum Jumbo Pack

$57.99

Avakaya Goat Dum Jumbo Pack

$61.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Jumbo Pack

$57.99

Ulavacharu Goat Dum Jumbo Pack

$61.99

Gongura Chicken Dum Jumbo Pack

$57.99

Gongura Goat Dum Jumbo Pack

$61.99

Boneless Chicken Jumbo Pack

$57.99

Vijayawada Spl Chicken Jumbo Pack

$57.99

Egg Biryani Jumbo Pack

$51.99

Puffs & Chats

Puffs

Vegetarian Puff

$3.49

Paneer Puff

$3.49

Egg Puff

$3.49

Chicken Puff

$3.49

Chaat Menu

Bhel Puri

$7.99

Dhahi Puri

$7.99

Sev Puri

$7.99

Pani Puri

$7.99

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.99

Vada Pav

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Papadi Chaat

$7.99

Specials

Kunda Chicken Biryani

$22.99

Kakinada Chicken Fry with Pulav

$16.99

Dungeness Crab(Peetalu) Pepper Masala with Pulav

$26.99

Bakery

Apricot Delight

$7.99

Cookies

$9.99

8 Inch Cake

$35.00

Gulabjamun Cheese Cake

$5.99

Tresle Che Milk Cake

$5.99

Fruit cake

$9.99

Plum cake

$14.99

Dil Pasand

$7.99

Bun Pav

$4.99

Kesar Badam Cake

$5.99

Caramel Custard

$5.99

Freshly Baked Milk Rusk

$6.99

Fruit Custard

$5.99

Double ka Meeta

$5.99