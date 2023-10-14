Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
Menu
Soup
Rasam
Soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and authentic spice
Saaru
Soup made with tomato and other authentic spices
Veg Corn Soup
Soup made with carrot, peas and corn and authentic spices
Chicken Corn Soup
Soup made with Chicken,Carrot, Peas and Corn and authentic spices
Chicken Hot & Sour Soup
Soup made with chicken and authentic spices
Veg Hot & Sour Soup
Soup made with Vegetables and authentic spices
Veg Starters
Samosa
Crispy fried pastry filled with potatoes and green peas flavored with authentic spices
Cocktail Samosa
Small crispy fried pastry filled with potatoes and green peas flavored with authentic spices
Mirchi Bajji
Whole jalapeños deep-fried with spicy chickpea flour
Cut Mirchi Bajji
Cut pieces of crispy mirchi bajji with sprinkled spices
Chilli Idli
Small cubes of idli sautéed with garlic, chillies, and special chilli sauce
Masala Idli
Small cubes of idli sautéed with garlic, chillies, and special masala spices
Karampodi Idli
Small cubes of idli sautéed with garlic, chillies and special authentic spices
Gobi 555
Crispy cauliflower sautéed with special house-made sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Crispy cauliflower sautéed with special house-made Manchurian sauce
Chilli Pepper Corn
Crispy baby corn sautéed with chillies and other spices
Baby Corn Manchurian
Crispy baby corn sautéed with special house-made Manchurian sauce
Chilli Paneer
Paneer sautéed with chillies and other spices
Paneer 555
Paneer sautéed with special house-made 555 sauce
Paneer Fingers
Sliced paneer sautéed with special house-made authentic sauce
Vegetable 555
Mix veg balls sautéed with special house 555 sauce
Vegetable Manchurian
Mix veg balls sautéed with special house-made Manchurian sauce
Tandoori
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Cheese cubes and onions marinated in a spicy sauce cooked in tandoori
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken cubes and onions marinated in a spicy sauce cooked in tandoori
Tandoori Chicken
Bone in chicken marinated in a spicy sauce cooked in tandoori
Tangdi Kabab
Chicken drumsticks marinated in a spicy sauce along with yogurt cooked in tandoori
Tandoori Mix Kebab
Chef choice of mix tandoori kababs
Non-Veg Starters
Chicken 65
Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, curry leaves and spices
Karampodi Kodi
Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, curry leaves and Indian authentic spices
Chicken Majestic
Chicken marinated and cooked with yogurt, Indian spices and cilantro
Chilli Chicken
Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies and other spices
Masala Chicken Wings
Chicken wings marinated and cooked with homemade masala
Chicken Machurian
Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made Manchurian sauce
Chicken 555
Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made special sauce
Bawarchi 999
Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made spicy sauce
Guntur Chicken
Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made guntur sauce
Chicken Pepper Fry
Chicken marinated and cooked with spices and house-made authentic Indian spices
Karivepaku Kodi
Chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, and curry leaves
Natu Kodi Vepudu
Bone-in-country chicken marinated and cooked with chilies, curry leaves, and authentic spices
Masala Chicken Lollypop
Chicken drumstick marinated in spices cooked with Manchurian sauce
Chicken Lollypop
Chicken drumstick marinated in spices and served with hot garlic sauce
Mutton Pepper Fry
Mutton sautéed with pepper, chillies and authentic spices
Chilli Fish
Fish sautéed with chillies and other spices
Apollo Fish
Fish sautéed with house-made special sauce
Fish Fry
Sliced pompano fish marinated with authentic spices and fried to perfection (bone-in)
Guntur Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with special house-made special sauce
Indian Specialties
Idly
Steamed lentil patties served with sambar and chutney
Ghee Karam Idly
Idli served with ghee and house-made chili powder
Sambar Idly
Idli dipped in sambar
Medu Vada
Deep-fried donuts made with lentil flour served with sambar and chutney
Sambar Vada
Vada dipped and served with sambar
Idly Vada
Idli and vada served with sambar and chutney
Sambar Idly Vada
Idli and vada dipped and served with sambar
Kal Dosa
Thick white lentil and rice crepe served with sambar and chutney. (2 pieces per order)
Cheese Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe topped with cheese served with sambar and chutney
Egg Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe topped with egg served with sambar and chutney
Guntur Karam Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe topped with guntur spicy powder served with sambar and chutney
Ghee Roast Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe smeared with ghee served with sambar and chutney
Spring Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe smeared potato, cheese filling and vegetables served with sambar and chutney
Rava Dosa
White farina and rice crepe served with sambar and chutney
Aloo Puri
Puri served with potato and onion masala
Chole Puri
Puri served with garbanzo beans masala
Chole Bhature
Puffed bread served with garbanzo beans masala
Plain Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys
Onion Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with Onions served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys
Masala Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with masala served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys
Mysore Masala Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with mysore sauce and masala served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys
Chicken Tikka Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with Chicken Tikka served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys
Paneer Tikka Dosa
White lentil and rice crepe stuffed with Paneer Tikka served with sambar and 3 types of chutneys
Rava Dosa
Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and spices
Rava Onion Dosa
Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and onion
Rava Onion Masala Dosa
Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and onion and masala
Rava Mysore Dosa
Rava dosa (also known as Suji ka Dosa) is a quick and popular variant of dosa from the South Indian cuisine. These are crispy, netted and thin crepes made with semolina (rava or cream of wheat), rice flour, all purpose flour and mysore
Plain Utappam
Uttapam is savory pancakes with crispy golden edges and a pillowy soft center
Chilli Onion Utappam
Uttapam is savory pancakes with crispy golden edges and a pillowy soft center topped with Chilli and Onion
Rava Masala Dosa
Veg Entrée
Dal Tadka
Lentils cooked with onion, tomato and spices
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomato and spices
Aloo Gobi
Potato and cauliflower cooked with spices
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in delicious creamy sauce
Chettinadu Kara Kulambu
This is an authentic and traditional dish cooked with onion, authentic and chettinadu spice
Gutti Vankaya
Small eggplants cooked in creamy and spicy sauce
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked with tomato, onion, and spices
Palak Paneer
Spinach and paneer cooked with spices
Kadai Paneer
Paneer cooked with onion and authentic spices
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer cooked with onion, tomato, butter and spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cooked with onion, tomato, capsicum and spices
Methi Chaman
Paneer cooked with onion, fenugreek leaves and spices
Shai Paneer
Paneer cooked with onion and spices
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked with onion and spices
Navaratna Korma
Rich, creamy and flavorful dish that is cooked with various vegetables
Non-Veg Entrée
Egg Masala
Boiled eggs cooked with onion, tomato and spices
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked with in-house vindaloo sauce with potato and spices
Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked with tomato, onion, butter and spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooked with tomato, onion, capsicum and spices
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked with onions and spices
Natu Kodi Pulusu
Authentic country chicken cooked with traditional and authentic spices, and onion
Rogan Gosh
Goat cooked with authentic spices, onion
Nellore Chapala Pulusu
Sliced pompano fish (bone-in) cooked in an authentic style, with onion, tamarind, and traditional spices
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp cooked with chilies, onion and spices
Chicken Shai Korma
Mutton Shai Korma
Chicken Mughlai
MUtton Mughlai
Chicken Chettinad
Mutton Chettinad
Gongura Chicken
Gongura Mutton
Indo Chinese
Hakka Noodles
Noodles sautéed with vegetables
Fried Rice
Rice sautéed with vegetables
Chicken Manchurian Wet
Chicken cooked with onion and spices
Ginger Chicken - Wet
Chicken cooked with onion, ginger, and spices
Schezwan Fried Rice
Rice sautéed with vegetables and Schezwan Sauce
Schezwan Hakka Noodles
Noodles sautéed with vegetables and with Schezwan sauce. Its spicy!
Gobi Manchurian - Wet
Gobi cooked with Manchurian Sauce
Bawarchi Biryani
Avakaya Veg Biryani
Avakaya Chicken Biryani
Avakaya Goat Biryani
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Egg Biryani
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Gongura Veg Biryani
Gongura Goat Biryani
Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani
Paneer Biryani
Ulavacharu Veg Biryani
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
Veg Keema Biryani
Vijayawada Spl Biryani
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Rice
Plain white rice
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat dough made into round shape and cooked in tandoor
Plain Naan
Flat bread cooked in tandoor
Butter Naan
Flat bread cooked in tandoor and served with butter
Garlic Naan
Flat bread cooked in tandoor and served with butter and garlic
Bullet Naan
Flat bread cooked in tandoor and served with butter and chillies
Poori
Puffed whole wheat bread
Bhature
Puffed soft wheat bread
Curd Rice
Rice mixed with yogurt and tampered with chillies and mustard seeds
Masala
Curd
Pav
Sweet Pan
Sambar 16Oz
Ice Cream & Shakes
Milk Shakes
Ice Cream Flavors
Paan Masala
Chikoo
Ferrero Rocher
Strawberry
Kesar Kulfi
Chocolate
Kulfi Falooda
Mango
Mango Kulfi
Sitafal
Rose Petal
Butter Scotch
Thandai
Malai Kulfi
Tuttie Fruttie
Lychee
Blackcurrant
Vanilla
Pista Kulfi
Falooda
Fresh Juice & Beverages
Beverages
Filter Coffee
Coffee made with milk with the infusion obtained by percolation brewing of ground coffee powder in a traditional Indian filter
Fresh Lime Sharbath
Soda made with fresh lime juice and choice of sugar, salt or both
Lassi
Indian drink made from a yogurt base with water, sugar or salt or mango