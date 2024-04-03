Bay View Sports Bar And Grill - NEW
Bay View Sports Bar and Grill
Appetizer
- Ahi Tuna$19.95
pan seared tuna, wasabi, mayo, teriyaki glaze
- Calamari$14.00
Lightly breaded crispy fried to perfection. Served with a marinara sauce.
- steamed Mussels 1LB$10.95
Sauteed in a garlic wine sauce
- Oysters 1dozen$23.00
- Mexican Ceviche$17.00
- Chicken wings (8)$14.95
- Party$25.00
- Kids$13.00
- Crab Dip$13.95
- clam strips$8.95
- crab pretzel$13.95
Latin Dishes
Sides
Main Dishes
- Island Bonita$26.00
Fried Red Snapper seasoned Caribbean style. Served with fried plantains and salad.
- Seafood Boil$45.00
- Ribeye$34.00
Grilled steak. Served garlic butter fingerlings potatoes, green beans
- Jerk Chicken$20.00
- Steamed Shrimp$12.95+
- SALMON$15.00
- FAJITA OMELETTE STEAK$12.99
- FAJITA OMELETTE CHICKEN$11.99
- MEAT LOVER OMELETTE$12.99
- BACON AND EGGS$10.99
- CRAB EGGS BENEDICT$16.00
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.99
- DESAYUNO TIPICO / TRADICIONAL BREAKFAST$11.00
- FRENCH TOAST$9.99
- FUFFY PANCAKES FROM SCRATCH$8.00
Soups & Salad
Crabs
ALL DAY MENU
Starter
- Tostones (3)$12.00
- Empanada (1)$6.00
- Blu Marina Platter$25.00
- Yaroa$10.00
- Ceviche$14.00
- OLD FASHION BURGER$15.00
- THE BAY VIEW MELT$16.95
- THE FISH SANDWICH$15.95
- SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$14.95
- FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH$19.95
- HONEY GLAZED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.95
- SEAFOOD SLIDER TRIO$19.95
- SOFT CRAB SANDWICH$16.95
- RIB EYE STEAK A LA LOUIE$34.00
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$12.95
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.95
- SALMON OLD BAY CREAM SOUCE$24.00
- coconut shrimp$12.95
- onion rings$9.95
- baby cakes$15.95
Entree
- Tres Golpes$15.00
- Tropical Salmon$25.00
- Tropical steak & rice$17.00
- Island Bonita Fish$26.00
- turkey club$12.95
- fajitas pollo$15.00
- fajita steak$18.00
- fajita mixta$21.00
- nachos steak$15.00
- nachos pollo$13.00
- seafood paella$43.00
- mozzarella sticks$8.95
- seafood linguini$26.45
- fried shrimp$16.95
- fried oyster platter$21.95
- smith island stew$26.95
- jerk chicken$20.00
Latin Sushi
Tropical Burger
Natural Juices
Sushi Menu
Appetizers
Sushi-Nigiri 2 pcs
Sushi Maki
- Avocado$4.00
- Tekka Maki (Tuna)$5.00
- Kappa Maki$5.00
(cucumber)
- California Kani Roll$6.00
- California Lump Roll$9.00
- Alaska Roll$7.00
(salmon & avocado)
- Boston$7.00
(shrimp & cucumber)
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura$9.00
- Soft Shell Roll$12.00
- Vegetarian Futamaki$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Latin Sushi
Special Rolls
Chef Special
Summer Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Mocktails
Draft Beers
Domestic Beer
Liquor Menu
Cocktails
- Classic Mojito$10.00
Mint Leaves, Sugar Cane, Lime Juice & Soda
- Long Island Tea$12.00
- Strawberry daiquiri$10.00
- Blue Hawaiian$10.00
- Jamaican me crazy$9.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
Pineapple, Coconut Cream and Coconut Rum
- Jameson Basil Mule$10.00
Strawberry, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer & Jameson
- Lemon drop martini$8.95
- Bloody Mary$8.95
- Mai Tai$8.95
- Old fashioned$8.95
- Peach Whiskey Smash$9.95
Peach Puree, Mint, Bourbon & Ginger ale
- Red white and blue$5.00
- Rum runner$9.00
- Rusty nail$8.95
- Sake$8.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$8.95
Strawberry Puree, Ginger Beer & Sprite
- Virgin$5.00
- Strawberry Lemon Drop$10.00
- White Sangria$9.00
- Red Sangria$9.00
- Sex On The Beach$10.00
- Mimosa$6.50
- Tequila Sunrise$8.95
FRESH CRUSHES
Whiskey
- Bullett$7.95
- Chivas Regal$8.95
- Crown Apple$7.95
- Crown peach$7.95
- Crown Royal$7.95
- Dewars$7.95
- Drambuie$8.95
- Fireball$7.95
- Glenfiddich$7.95
- Jack Daniels$7.95
- Jamenson$7.95
- Jim Beam$6.95
- Johnny Walker Black Label$8.95
- Johnny Walker Gold BOTTLE$150.00
- Maker's Mark$7.95
- Seagrams 7$7.95
- Southern comfort$7.95
- Tuaca$7.95
- Woodinville$6.00
- Well whiskey$6.00
- Sagamore Rye$6.00
TEQUILA
Beer Domestic
Beer Imports
- Twisted Tea$5.50
- Corona Bottle$5.50
- Yuengling$5.50
- Blue Moon$5.50
- Sam Adams$5.50
- Modelo$5.50
- Smash dream$5.50
- White Claw$5.50
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Shock Top$5.50
- Guinness$4.00
- Dogfish$5.50
- Angry orchard$5.50
- Sapporo$4.50
- Heinekien No Alcohol$4.00
- Smash on the Beach$10.00
- Corona lt$5.50
- Corona premier$5.50
- Half/half twisted$5.50
- Twisted light$5.50
- Bucket Special$15.00
- Oduls$4.50
- Blonde Draft$5.50
- Corona No Alcohol$4.00
Vodka
Scotch
Draft
Shots
White wine
Red wine
Bottle liquor
Special Event Menu
- Grilled Chicken & Beef Kabob$9.00
Jasmine rice, Garlic Honey BBQ Teriyaki sauce.
- 3 Chicken Tacos$12.00+
- Empanadas$6.00
Half moon pastry fried with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shrimp, crab or sweet potato & veggie. Choice of side sauce Aioli, Mild sauce and 3 pepper sauce (hot)
- Mexican Ceviche$14.00
- Nachos$12.00
Crispy tortilla, cheese dip, fresh salsa, sour cream & jalapeno. Topped with choice shredded chicken
- Fried Fish$15.00
- Seafood Platter$35.00
calamari, shrimp, crab balls, fish balls, fries & tostones.
- Dominican Platter$45.00
Fried pork belly, grilled steak, Dominican sausage, Cassava rolls, tostones.