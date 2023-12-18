Bay Coffee & Tea Co 5411 Beaumont Center Blvd Suite 705
Hot Drinks
- Coffee$2.50+
Bay Coffee & Tea Co. has popular brewed beverages made from roasted coffee beans. It has a rich, aromatic flavors with varying notes depending on bean origin and roast.
- Teas$2.50+
Bay Coffee & Tea Co. teas are prepared by steeping tea leaves in hot water. We offer various types with a diverse range of blends worldwide.
- Chai Latte$4.00+
Chai latte offers a perfect balance of warmth, sweetness, and spice.
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
Hot chocolate is a beverage made with chocolate syrup combined with milk or water..
- London Fog$4.50+
London Fog is a delicious and comforting hot beverage that typically combines Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.
- Cappucino$3.50+
It is known for its rich and luxurious flavor profile, as well as its distinctive presentation. The basic components of a cappuccino include espresso, steamed milk, and foam.
- Latte$3.50+
Our latte is made with a shot of espresso and steamed milk..
- Seasonal Latte$5.50+
- Americano$3.50+
It is a simple yet flavorful drink that is made by diluting a shot of espresso with hot water. The result is a coffee that has a similar strength to drip coffee but with a different flavor profile.
- Flat White (Australian Recipe)$3.50+
A Flat-White is known for its smooth and velvety texture, achieved through the combination of espresso and steamed milk.
- Espresso Shots$1.50+
Espresso is a concentrated coffee beverage that is brewed by forcing hot water through finely-ground coffee beans.
- Signature Drink Cubano Bay (Afro-Cuban Espresso Dark Roast) *Climate Friendly Coffee*$2.50+
Signature Coffee
- Signature Drink (Solar Dried Honduran Medium Roast) *Climate Friendly Coffee*$2.50+
Signature Coffee
- Specialty Latte$4.50+
Specialty lattes are a delightful and creative twist on the classic espresso and milk combination. These beverages go beyond the standard latte by incorporating a variety of flavors, toppings, and unique ingredients to create a distinctive and indulgent coffee experience.
- Cafe Con Leche$3.50+
Cold Drinks
- Iced Tea$3.50+
Iced tea is a refreshing beverage made from tea leaves that are brewed and then chilled or served over ice.
- Iced Coffee (Iced Coffee Cubes Available)$4.00+
Iced coffee is a refreshing beverage made by brewing coffee and then chilling it with ice. It provides a cool and invigorating alternative to traditional hot coffee, making it especially popular in warm weather or as a refreshing pick-me-up throughout the day.
- Iced Specialty Latte$5.50+
Specialty iced latte is a refreshing and flavorful coffee beverage that combines the rich and smooth taste of espresso with chilled milk and ice. This drink is known for its balanced and harmonious blend of ingredients, creating a delightful experience for coffee enthusiasts.
- Iced Cappuccino$4.50+
An iced cappuccino is a refreshing and indulgent coffee beverage that combines the richness of a traditional cappuccino with the coolness of ice.
- Iced Americano$4.50+
- Iced Chai$4.50+
Iced chai is a refreshing and flavorful beverage that combines the rich and spiced flavors of traditional chai tea with the cooling sensation of ice.
- Iced Mango Chai$5.00+
"Iced Mango Chai" typically refers to a refreshing beverage that combines the rich and spiced flavors of traditional chai tea with the sweet and tropical notes of mango, served over ice.
- Iced Chai Latte$5.25+
An iced chai latte is a refreshing and flavorful beverage that combines the rich, spiced taste of chai tea with the coolness of ice and the creaminess of milk.
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte$6.00+
An iced dirty chai latte is a refreshing and flavorful beverage that combines elements of traditional chai tea, espresso, and milk.
- Chai Latte Frappe$5.50+
An iced chai latte frappe is a refreshing and flavorful beverage that combines the rich and spiced taste of chai tea with the creamy and chilled texture of a frappe.
- Frappe$5.50+
This is a popular iced coffee drink made with coffee, ice, and milk. It's often blended or shaken to create a frothy and refreshing beverage. Some variations include flavored syrups, whipped cream, or chocolate drizzle.
- Lemonade$3.50+
Lemonade is a refreshing and tangy beverage that is typically made from lemons, water, and sweetener. It is known for its vibrant yellow color and zesty flavor.
- Signature Drink Cubano Bay (Afro-Cuban Espresso Dark Roast) *Climate Friendly Coffee*$2.50+
Signature Coffee.
- Signature Drink (Solar Dried Honduran Medium Roast) *Climate Friendly Coffee*$2.50+
Signature Coffee
Refreshers
Breakfast Selections
- Breakfast Sandwiches$7.50
- Hash Brown Patty$1.50
Breakfast Hash Brown Patty
- Toastada (Grilled Cuban Bread)$2.00
Cuban bread toasted with butter. You can add cheese as well.
- Plain Bagel$3.00
- Croissant$2.50
- Everything Bagel$3.00
- Banana Nut Muffin$2.00
- Blueberry Muffin$2.00
- Egg & Cheese Empanada$5.50
- Egg, Cheese, & Ham Empanada$5.50
- Egg, Cheese, & Bacon Empanada$5.50
- Egg, Cheese, & Turkey Sausage Empanada$5.50
- Potato & Cheese Empanada$5.50
- Spinach, Egg White, Feta Cheese Empanada (vegetarian)$5.50
- Spinach & Feta$5.50
- Vegan Egg w/ Vegan Cheeze & Vegan Chorizo Empanada (vegan)$5.50
- Avocado Toast$4.00
- Pretzel$1.00
Savory Pretzel
- Cookies$0.75
Special Of The Day
Meal Deals
- Small Empanada Meal$9.50
This package includes 1 empanada of your choice, 1 side of your choice, and 1 small coffee or tea (iced or hot) beverage. Side choices are: Small Air Fried Tater Tots Small Yellow or White Rice & Black Bean Soup Small Yellow or White Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup Small Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup, or Small Homemade Vegetable Soup
- Medium Empanada Meal$13.00
Two (2) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.
- Large Empanada Meal$16.50
Three (3) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.
- TCE Authentic Cuban Sandwhich Meal$12.00+
Half or Whole order of Mami's Cuban Sandwich, cold or pressed, with your choice of one side and a drink.
- Family Meal Pack (Large)$52.00
Family pack includes 8 empanadas, 2 large sides and 4 drinks of your choice.
- Empanada Box (12) pre order$48.00
12 Empanadas with up to 4 fillings of your choice.
- Empanada Box (20) pre order$82.00
20 Empanadas with up to 5 fillings of your choice.
- Fiesta Box (50) pre order$200.00
Our boxes of 50 Empanadas are only made in batches of 10 of each flavor that you choose. Choose your 5 flavors here and the box will contain 10 of each of your 5 flavors. If you choose Cubans 2 times you will get 20 Cubans in your box. :) Let us know if you have any questions.
- The Cuban Empanada Authentic Cuban Sandwhich (12)$75.00
- The Cuban Empanada Authentic Cuban Sandwhich (20)$125.00
- The Cuban Empanada Authentic Cuban Sandwhich (50)$325.00
Our boxes of 50 Empanadas are only made in batches of 10 of each flavor that you choose. Choose your 5 flavors here and the box will contain 10 of each of your 5 flavors. If you choose Cubans 2 times you will get 20 Cubans in your box. :) Let us know if you have any questions.
Cuban Sandwhiches
- Herbs Tampa Cuban Sandwhich$7.50+
Herbs Tampa Cuban Includes Cuban bread, salami, ham, sliced pork, bread and butter pickles, Swiss-american cheese. You can add all your favorite condiments.
- The Cuban Empanada Authentic Cuban Sandwhich$7.50+
TCE's Authentic Cuban Sandwhich Includes Cuban Bread, Sorrano Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, and Mayo-Muatard sauce. You can add Gimme Gimme Sauce On The Side!
Lunch Sandwhiches
Empanadas a La Carte
- TCE's Award Winning Cuban Sandwhich Empanada$5.50
This item is what we are known for, Mami's original Cuban Sandwich Empanada!
- Beef Empanada (No Cheese)$5.50
Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) is made with green olives and lots of love.
- Beef & Cheese$5.50
Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) made with green olives and lots of love with creamy american cheese.
- Mojo Chicken (No Cheese)$5.50
Juicy chicken chunks in Mami's creamy mojo sauce.
- Chicken & Cheese$5.50
Mami’s original mojo chicken with creamy american cheese.
- Egg & Cheese$5.50
Empanada with Egg and Cheese.
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$5.50
Empanada with Ham, Egg, and Cheese.
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.50
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Empanada!
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.50
BACON! TCE's savory bacon empanada is a must try!
- Spinach Egg White & Feta$5.50
A Healthy spinach egg white and feta cheese empanada.
- Spinach & Feta Cheese (vegetarian)$5.50
Vegetarian's Choice. Spinach with Feta Cheese. Yummy!
- Buffalo Chicken (No Cheese)$5.50
Buffalo chicken Empanada with no cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken & Cheese$5.50
Buffalo Chicken Empanada with Cheese.
- Pork & Greens$5.50
Pork with Greens Empanada.
- Potato & Cheese (vegetarian)$5.50
Potato with Cheese Empanada.
- Mac & Cheese$5.50
Our creamy, homemade Mac & Cheese is perfect by itself, but can also be made hot with buffalo sauce!
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese$5.50
Our creamy, homemade Mac & Cheese is perfect by itself, but can also be made hot with buffalo sauce!
- Queso (Cheese)$5.50
Say cheeeese, for our perfectly fried fresh queso empanada.
- Vegan Cuban Sandwhich (v)$7.50
Mami's mojo pulled jackfruit, smoky vegan ham pieces, creamy Chao slices, vegan MayoMustard sauce & pickles.
- Vegan Porq & Greens (v)$7.50
Mami’s famous mojo vegan pork and savory greens.
- Vegan Beeph & Cheez (v)$7.50
Vegan picadillo using beefless grounds & creamy vegan cheez.
- Vegan Chick'n No Cheez (v)$7.50
Juicy mojo vegan chikn.
- Vegan Chick'n & Cheez (v)$7.50
Vegan Chick'n & Cheez Empanada
- Vegan Buffalo Chick'n No Cheez (v)$7.50
Juicy mojo vegan chikn.
- Vegan Buffalo Chick'n & Cheeze(v)$7.50
Vegan Buffalo Chikn & Cheez
- Potato & Vegan Cheez (v)$7.50
Chunks of perfectly tender seasoned potatoes and creamy vegan cheez.
- Vegan Special (Ask Us About Our Special Vegan Empanada Of The Week) (v)
This weeks Vegan special empanada. Ask one of our associates about this weeks special.
- Lemon Blueberry$5.50
Lemon Blueberry Empanada.
- Apple$5.50
Sweet apple empanada.
- Guava & Cream Cheese$5.50
Enjoy the sweet flavor of a desert empanada. A delicious blend of guava and cream cheese.
- Flanada (Flan Empanada)$5.50
Authentic Flan made into a delicious empanada.
- Blueberry Cheesecake$5.50
Blueberry Cheesecake empanada.
- Mango Cheesecake$5.50
Mango Cheesecake empanada.
- Cookie Dough Cheesecake$5.50
Cookie Dough Cheesecake Empanada
- Brownie Cheesecake$5.50
Brownie Cheesecake Empanada
Sides
- Air Fried Tater Tots$3.00+
Add a side of air fried tater tots!
- Black Bean Soup$3.50+
Your choice of savory yellow or fluffy white rice scooped into Mami's famous black beans. *Please note that only the beans with white rice are vegan/vegetarian*
- Gimme Gimme Sauce$0.50+
TCE's Cuban authentic cilantro, lime, and garlic aioli sauce. Add this to your meal to spice it up!
- Garbanzo Bean Soup$3.50+
This hearty chickpea soup is perfect for any lover of flavorful stews. Naturally vegan/vegetarian & gluten-free!
- Homemade Soup Of The Day$4.50+
Try our homemade soup of the day. It's delicious!
- Island Rum Maduros (Plantains)$5.00+
Sweet plantains. These platanos maduros (sweet plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. Naturally vegan!
- Toastada/Con Queso$2.00
Toastada, Fresh Cuban bread that can be topped with butter or cheese.
- White Rice$3.00+
Add a side of white rice.
- Yellow Rice$3.00+
Add a side of yellow rice.
Grab & Go
- Fruit & Granola Parfait$3.50
Choose from TCE's selection of blueberry, strawberry, or mixed berry parfaits.
- Naan & Hummus$3.50
Naan bread paired with Hummus.
- Salami & Cheese$3.50
Salami & Cheese on the go.
- Grapes & Cheese$3.50
Grapes & Cheese On The Go
- Salads$8.50
TCE's Fresh Salad On The Go!
- String Cheese$0.65
String Cheese On The Go
- Crackers$1.25+
Choose from an assortment of crackers.
- Flan$4.50
Try some of Tia's flan that is rich with sweet flavors.
- Box Water$2.50
- Just Water$3.00
- Vitamin Energy Hydration$2.00
CLEAN ENERGY WITHOUT THE SUGAR CRASH : Zipfizz energy drink powder is loaded with health boosting vitamins, antioxidants, & electrolytes. Each tube contains vitamin B12 + 100mg of caffeine that's naturally sourced from Green Tea & Guarana.
- Chips$1.00
Choose from our selection of chips.
- Biscotti$1.25
- Oreo$1.25
Oreo Cookies
- Vegan Beef Jerky Pack (Vegan)$4.99
Vegan Beef Jerky
- Belgian Waffle$1.50
Enjoy A Belgian Waffle. You Can Have It Warmed Up If You Like!
- Red Bull$2.50
Red Bull Drink
- Red Bull Special$3.00
- Reign Drink$4.00
Reign Drink
- Minute Maid Drink$3.50
Catering
- Mini Cubans Party Tray$38.00+
Mami's cuban sandwich cut into your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. Perfect for catered events and parties.
- Mini Empanadas Party Tray$30.00+
Up to 5 different empanada flavors split evenly between your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. If you only want 3 or 4 flavors add the remainder to the flavor(s) you want the most of! :)
- Black Beans Tray$38.00+
Mami's famous savory black beans. Half Tray feeds 10-12 people Full Tray feeds 20-24 people
- White Rice Tray$22.00+
Perfectly fluffy white rice. (Our white rice is vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.
- Yellow Rice Tray$22.00+
Savory saffron yellow rice. (Please note that the yellow rice is NOT vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.
- Cuban Bread Tray$14.00+
Soft, warm, sliced Cuban bread, add a side of pats of butter for $4. Half tray serves 10-12 people Full tray serves 20-22 people
- Garden Salad Tray$28.00+
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheese, with your choice of up to two (2) sides of dressing. Half tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.
- Caesar Salad Tray$28.00+
Crisp hearts of romaine topped with shaved parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons. Comes with one side of Creamy Caesar dressing and one side of Caesar Vinaigrette. Half Tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.
- Picadillo Tray$58.00+
Ground beef in a savory tomato sauce with green olives (can be removed upon request). Half Tray feeds 15-18 people; Full Tray feeds 30-35 people.
- Cuban Mojo Baked Chicken Tray$40.00+
Mami’s juicy, bone-in, baked mojo chicken, choose your preferred cuts (thigh, leg & breast options). Half tray feeds 10-12 people, Full tray feeds 22-24 people.
- Cuban Mojo Chopped Chicken Tray$50.00+
- Mojo Chicken & Yellow Rice Tray$40.00+
Our savory yellow rice topped with Mami’s mojo chicken. Choose your tray size and cuts. Half Tray feeds 8-10 people, Full Tray feed 16-18 people.
- Cuban Mojo Roast Pork Tray$55.00+
Roast Pork Tray
- Island Rum & Brown Sugar Maduros Tray$30.00+
Sweet plantains. These platanos maduros (sweet plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. Naturally vegan!
- Mac & Cheese Tray$38.00+
Yummy Mac & Cheese tray!
- Whole Tia's Flan$24.00
Tia's full size flan will feed 12-14 people.