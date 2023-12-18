Fiesta Box (50) pre order

$200.00

Our boxes of 50 Empanadas are only made in batches of 10 of each flavor that you choose. Choose your 5 flavors here and the box will contain 10 of each of your 5 flavors. If you choose Cubans 2 times you will get 20 Cubans in your box. :) Let us know if you have any questions.