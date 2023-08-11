Bayshore Bagel & Coffee Company 1804 Bayshore Rd Unit 2
Bagels
Garlic
$2.00
DOZEN
$21.00
1/2 DOZEN
$11.00
Egg
$2.00
Blueberry
$2.00
Poppyseed
$2.00
Plain
$2.00
Everything
$2.00
Onion
$2.00
Pumpernickel
$2.00
Cinnamon Raisin
$2.00
Asiago
$2.00
sesame
$2.00
half butter half cream cheese
$4.00
cinn raisin walnut cream cheese
$3.75
Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese
$3.75
Roasted Red Pepper Cream Cheese
$3.75
Plain Cream Cheese
$3.50
Veggie Cream Cheese
$3.75
Jalapeño Cream Cheese
$3.75
Butter
$2.75
Bayshore Butter
$3.75
Tub of plain Cream Cheese
$6.50
Tub of butter
$4.50
Tub of Bayshore Butter
$6.00
Tub of Specialty Cream Cheese
$7.00
Bagel and Egg
$6.00
Bagel, Egg, and Cheese
$7.00
Bagel, Egg, Cheese, and Meat
$8.00
Bagel, Lox, and Cream Cheese
$12.00
Regies Eggies
$10.00
Egg Whites, Turkey bacon, and avocado, on a pumpernickel bagel
The 1804
$12.00
2 Fried Eggs, pepper jack cheese, oven roasted turkey breast, hot sauce on your choice of bagel
Station 60
$12.00
3 fried eggs, 3 slices of cheese, and triple meat
bagel and meat (no egg)
$6.50
