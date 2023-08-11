Bagels

Garlic

$2.00

DOZEN

$21.00

1/2 DOZEN

$11.00

Egg

$2.00

Blueberry

$2.00

Poppyseed

$2.00

Plain

$2.00

Everything

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Pumpernickel

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Asiago

$2.00

sesame

$2.00

half butter half cream cheese

$4.00

cinn raisin walnut cream cheese

$3.75

Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.75

Roasted Red Pepper Cream Cheese

$3.75

Plain Cream Cheese

$3.50

Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.75

Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$3.75

Butter

$2.75

Bayshore Butter

$3.75

Tub of plain Cream Cheese

$6.50

Tub of butter

$4.50

Tub of Bayshore Butter

$6.00

Tub of Specialty Cream Cheese

$7.00

Coffee

Regular Bayshore Blend

$2.50

Large Bayshore Blend

$3.75

Regular Dark Roast

$2.50

Large Dark Roast

$3.75

Regular Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Cold brew

$5.50

Cold Brew Latte

$6.25

Espresso Lattes

$6.00

single shot of espresso

$3.00

double shot of espresso

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel and Egg

$6.00

Bagel, Egg, and Cheese

$7.00

Bagel, Egg, Cheese, and Meat

$8.00

Bagel, Lox, and Cream Cheese

$12.00

Regies Eggies

$10.00

Egg Whites, Turkey bacon, and avocado, on a pumpernickel bagel

The 1804

$12.00

2 Fried Eggs, pepper jack cheese, oven roasted turkey breast, hot sauce on your choice of bagel

Station 60

$12.00

3 fried eggs, 3 slices of cheese, and triple meat

bagel and meat (no egg)

$6.50

Lunch Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Oven Roasted Turkey

$12.50

Bayshore BLT

$11.00

Chicken Salad Tub

$7.50

Tuna Salad Tub

$6.50

Baked Goods

rice crispy

$2.50

cinn bread

$3.00

brownies

$3.00

banana bread

$2.50

coffee cake

$4.00

cupcake

$3.50

muffins

$3.25

misc- $3

$3.00

misc-$4

$4.00

misc-$5

$5.00

Cookies

$2.00

Poptarts

$3.50

carrot cake

$5.00

cream puff

$4.00

drinks

gatorade

$2.75

choc milk

$3.50

water

$2.50

soda can

$1.75

apple juice

$2.75

orange juice

$2.75

energy drink

$2.99

cran juice

$3.00

Extras

Chips

$1.89

Fruit cups

$3.99

Specials

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$6.50