Baytown Thai - Baytown
Appetizers
- Stuffing Fried Wonton$7.95Out of stock
Wonton wrappers stuffed with ground chicken and seasonings served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Curry Puff$9.75Out of stock
Minced chicken, potatoes and onions cooked with curry powder and served with sweet cucumber chutney.
- Chicken Satae$9.75
Grilled marinated chicken on bamboo skewers served with creamy peanut sauce and sweet cucumber chutney.
- Thai Dumpling$9.75
Minced Shrimp, Pork, Shitake Mushroom wrapped in a wonton sheet served with tangy sweet soy sauce.
- Moo Ping$9.75
Grilled marinated Thai style pork on bamboo skewers served with Thai Southern style sauce.
- Fresh Rolls$8.75
Mixed fresh Vegetables, bean sprout, mints wrapped in a soft rice paper choice of Shrimp or only vegetables served homemade sweet peanut sauce
- Coconut Shrimps$7.95Out of stock
Shrimps coated with coconut flake then deep fry served with sweet chili sauce.
- Fried Gyoza$7.95Out of stock
Fried pork dumplings served with sweet soy sauce
- Thai Hot Wings$9.75
Breaded chicken wings deep fried with sweet chili sauce
- Egg Rolls$6.75
Crispy Egg Rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fried Tofu$6.75
Fried firm tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Salad
- Larb Gai$11.75
Minced chicken, cilantro, mints, red onion, green onion, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing with a side of sliced cabbage
- Yum Nur$15.75
Sliced beef tossed with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, chili, red onion, cilantro and tomato with spicy lime dressing atop freshly sliced cucumber
- Som Tum (Thai Papaya Salad)$10.75
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, peanut with tamarind lime dressing
- Green Salad$10.75
A Variety of Fresh romaine lettuce with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red onions and Choice of Fried Tofu Served with homemade sweet peanut sauce
- Calamari Salad$14.75
Steamed squid, Thai chili paste, red onion, cilantro and tomato with spicy lime dressing atop
Soup
- Tom Yum Goong$7.75
Our spicy sour soup, with shrimps, mushroom, galanga, kaffir lime leaf, lemon grass and tomato
- Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Soup)$8.75
Chicken in Creamy coconut milk, with tomato, mushroom, galanga, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass and cilantro
- Tofu Soup$6.75
Mixed vegetables, tofu and fried garlic in a vegetable broth
- Wonton Soup$7.75Out of stock
Minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin, broccoli, onions and cilantro
Curry
- Green Curry
Choice of protein in coconut milk, Thai green curry paste, green bean, bamboo, bell pepper, and basil
- Red Curry
Choice of protein in coconut milk, Thai red curry paste, green bean, bamboo, bell pepper, and basil
- Yellow Curry
Choice of protein in coconut milk, Thai yellow curry paste with the spices of turmeric, cumin with potato and carrot
- Panang Curry
Choice of protein stir-fried with panang curry paste, bell pepper coconut milk and kaffir lime leaf
Rice
Noodles & Noodles Soup
- Pad Thai
Stir-Fried thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg in savory and sweet tamarind Sauce served with crushed peanuts
- Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with a choice of protein, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushroom Thai Basil and egg in spicy chili sauce
- Pad Se Eew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with a choice of protein, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli in Thai sweet soy sauce
- Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodle, egg, fresh garlic, broccoli, cabbage, celery, onion and carrot
- Beef Noodles Soup$15.75
Slice beef, thin noodles, scallion, celery, bean sprouts with Thai style herb and spice soup
- Kao Soy Noodles$15.75Out of stock
Steamed & fried egg noodle in yellow curry soup, braised chicken, red onions, pickled cabbage and cilantro
- Tom Yum Noodles Soup$15.75
Tom yum broth base with instant noodles, shrimp, beansprout, cilantro and crushed peanuts atop
Entrée
- Ka Praw
Stir-fried bell peppers, onions, fresh basil, house sauce with choice of protein
- Prik King
Stir-fried Thai ginger curry paste, bell pepper, green bean with choice of protein
- Broccoli
Stir-fried fresh broccoli, garlic, house sauce with choice of protein
- Sweet & Sour
Stir-fried onions, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper and pineapple chunks, our sweet and sour sauce with choice of protein
- Mix Vegetable
Stir-fried broccoli, onions, mushroom, tomato, celery, house sauce with choice of protein
- Ginger
Stir-fried fresh ginger, mushroom, onions, celery, house sauce with choice of protein
- Cashew Lover
Stir-fried thai smoked chili paste, onions, carrot, bell pepper, scallions and cashew nuts with choice of protein
- Eggplant
Stir-fried slice eggplant with thai smoked chili paste, basil and bell pepper with choice of protein
House Special
- Pad Thai Goong Hor Kai$18.75
(Pad Thai with Shrimp Wrapped in Egg) Traditional Thai Dish of Stir-Fried Thin Rice Noodles, egg, bean sprouts, Tamarind Sauce serve with egg wrapped and crushed peanuts on side
- House Pad Ka Praw$15.75
Stir-fried ground beef with bell peppers, onions, fresh basil and fried egg on top
- Crispy Fried Whole Fish
Choice of Tilapia or Red Snapper served with chili basil sauce
- Pork Ribs Sizzling$16.75Out of stock
Deep-fried pork ribs then sautéed in Thai style garlic black pepper and onion
- Sautéed Yellow Curry$18.75
Sautéed seafood in creamy egg, curry sauce ,chili paste, bell pepper onions and celery
- Roasted Duck Curry$18.75
- Crab Fried Rice$18.75