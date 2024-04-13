Bazár Tapas Bar 31 West 26th Street
Brunch Menu
STARTER
- BAZAR PATATAS BRAVAS (Vegan Version Available)$15.00
Heirloom potatoes, melted Mahon cheese, spicy roasted tomato aioli
- BURRATA POMODORO$18.00
Olive roasted heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, basil oil, garlic bread
- KALE CAESAR$17.00
Crushed hazelnuts, garlic croutons, manchego cheese, sesame-caesar dressing
- OYSTERS Dozen$42.00
Blue point, long island
- OYSTERS Half Dozen$24.00
Blue point, long island
- PAN CON TOMATE (Vegan)$10.00
Toasted bread rubbed tomato, garlic, and olive oil
- PAN ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS (Vegan Version Available)$17.00
Organic maitake, shimeji, goat cheese, fresno chile sauce
- QUINOA SALAD (Vegan)$16.00
Organic tri-color quinoa, avocado, baby arugula, jicama, cucumbers, pumpkin seed, lemon-orange vinaigrette, pomegranate seeds
- TUNA TOSTADA$19.00
Ahi tuna sashimi, avocado, sesame-soy, aji amarillo, wonton
- WATERMELON SALAD$18.00
Watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula,feta,lemon-sherry vinaigrette
TAPAS
- BABY LAMB CHOPS 1pcs$12.00
Mint mustard coulis
- BABY LAMB CHOPS 3pcs$33.00
Mint mustard coulis
- CHAR-GRILLED OCTOPUS$26.00
Tomatoes, olives, capers, celeriac puree
- CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUT (Vegan Version Available)$16.00
Bacon, manchego cheese, balsamic
- GAMBAS AL AJILLO$21.00
Tiger shrimp, garlic confit, toast points
- JUMBO CRAB CAKE$25.00
Apple, cucumber, jicama remoulade
- PIQUILLOS$18.00
Lemon-herbs-ricotta filled with piquillo peppers, balsamic
- STEAK BITES$20.00
Hanger steak, chimichurri
- TRUFFLE-LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$25.00
Mahon bechamel, fresh lobster, penne pasta, truffle oil
- WILD MUSHROOM CROQUETTES$16.00
Truffle aioli
- JAMON SERRANO$16.00
BRUNCH
- 3 EGGS ANY STYLE$18.00
Slab bacon, home fries, green salad
- AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
Guacamole, poach eggs, roasted tomato, pan tostado
- BAZAR OMELETTE$19.00
Mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese, papas bravas & green salad
- CHORIZO SHAKSHUKA$20.00
Baked eggs, smoked chorizo, onions, peppers, tomato sauce, toast points
- EGGS BENEDICT$21.00
English muffin, hollandaise sauce, papas bravas, green salad
- FRENCH TOAST$17.00
Cinnamon raisin brioch, fresh berries, creme chantilly & maple syrup
- FRITTATA$19.00
Egg white, broccolini, Mahon cheese, spinach, green salad, roasted tomato
- MONTADITO$21.00
Grilled chicken sandwich, mustard aoili tomato, arugula, toasted baguettes, fries, salad
- STEAK & EGGS$28.00
Steak bites, eggs any style, green salad & papas bravas
HOUSE SIGNATURE
SIDES
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
Drink Menu
Soda/Juice
Coffee/Tea
- Americano$5.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$6.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Espresso$5.00
- Decaf Latte$6.00
- Decaf Macchiato$6.00
- Decaf Tea$3.00
- Double Espresso$7.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Fresh Ginger Tea$5.00
- Fresh Mint Tea$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Iced Coffee$6.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Latte$6.00
- Macchiato$6.00
- Tea$5.00