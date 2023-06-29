BB-Rads coastal BBQ

BB Rads

Original Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket on a brioche bun, with pickles and your choice of sauce

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Pulled pork on a pot bun

Smoked Chicken

$9.49

Chopped smoked Chicken on a pot bun

Smoked Turkey

$11.99

Sliced smoked turkey one pot bun

Smoked Sausage

$10.99

Smoked Sausage on a hot pot bun

Burnt Ends

$11.49

Pork and Brisket chopped

Original Platters

St. Louis Style Ribs full rack

$28.99

Full rack 12 bones w/corn bread

St. Louis Style Ribs half rack

$18.99

half rack 6 bones w/corn bread

Burnt Ends

$17.49

8oz chopped & miked pork & brisket w/corn bread

Smoked Sausage

$16.79

2 5oz smoked sauage links w.cornbread

Smoked Turkey

$16.99

8oz smoked Turkey Sliced w/cornbread

Smoked Chiclen

$15.49

8oz smoked chicken chopped with corn bread

Pulled pork platter

$16.00

8oz smoked pulled pork with corn bread

Brisket Platter

$18.00

8oz smoked brisket with corn bread

Custom Sandwiches

Sliders

$11.99

pork,chicken, brisket, or turkey

The Poser

$11.99

Plant based protein

The Big Kahuna

$12.99

pulled pork w/ slaw

The Hang Five

$12.99

pulled pork w/ corn pudding and slaw

The Longboard

$11.99

Smoked sausage w/ slaw

The Officer

$9.99

Combo Platters

Twin Fin

$22.99

2 meats, 2 sides, 2 cornbread

Tri Fin

$32.99

3 meats, 3 sides, 2 cornbread

Quad Fin

$42.99

4 meats, 4 sides, 4 cornbread

Kids Meals

Mac n Cheese

$6.99

plus one side and drink

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

plus one side and drink

Slider

$6.99

plus one side and drink

Salad

Green Room Salad

$7.99

BBQ Salad

Ceaser Salad

$7.99

A La Carte

Sandwiches

Sides

Standard Sides

Sauce Side

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.89

24oz Coca Cola products

Speciality

$1.99

Bootle of Cheerwine

Water Bottle

$1.99

Dessert

The Hula Girl

$4.99

Dole Pineapple Whip

Key Lime

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Side Hustle

3 Sides

$6.99

Merch

Shirts

Black

$20.00

Teal

$20.00

Grey

$20.00

Tan

$20.00