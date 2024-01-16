Be Mai Thai
Appetizers
- #1 Satay$9.95+
Marinated in a homemade mixture of spices, curry powder, and coconut milk.
- #2 Pot stickers (5)$7.50
Pork and Veggie dumplings deep fried, served with tempura sauce. $7.50
- #3 Egg Rolls (5)$9.95
Cabbage, carrots, sweet potatoes, onions, clear noodles in wonton wrapper, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce.
- #4 Fresh Spring Rolls (GF)$8.50+
Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber and cilantro rolled in a clear rice paper served with our homemade creamy peanut sauce.
- #5 Crab Rangoon (8)$8.95
Deep fried wontons filled with imitation crab, cream cheese and green onion. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- #6 Edamame (GF)$6.25
Steamed soy beans in pod sprinkled with sea salt and butter
- #7 Tofu Todd (8) (GF)$7.25
(Don’t eat the outside)
- #8 Basil Fried Wings (6)$9.95
Bone-in chicken wings tossed with garlic roasted chili oil, lime juice. topped with basil.
Soups
- #9 Tom Yum (Hot and sour)$12.95
Hot and sour soup combines the fragrant flavor of galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, cilantro, and chili paste.
- #10 Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$13.95
A traditional hot and sour soup savory with coconut milk. Packed with herbs; lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom, and cilantro
Pho Soups
- #40Rare Beef$11.50+
Homemade beef-bone broth with rice noodles, cilantro, green onions, yellow onions. Served with side of bean sprout, lime, Thai basil, jalapenos
- #40Rare Beef & Meatballs$11.50+
- #40Chicken$10.95+
- #40Tofu$10.95+
- #40Combination Pho$11.50+
- #40Seafood (One size) - Large$15.95
- # 40 Shrimp$11.50+
Noodles
Fried Rice
- #19 Thai Fried Rice$15.95
Traditional Thai fried rice with egg, onions, chili oil, and tomatoes then topped with cilantro and side of cucumbers.
- #20 Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice. This dish infuses the rice with yellow curry flavor, mixed with pineapples and onions stir-fried with egg then topped with cilantro and side of cucumbers.
- #21 Special Fried Rice$17.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family style, our special fried rice combines yellow curry powder, jasmine rice, egg, chicken, shrimp, squid, scallops, imitation crab, and a mix of onions, pineapples, then topped with cilantro and side of cucumber.
Curries
Chef's Special
- #27 Goong Phad Ped$17.95
Sauteed shrimp in chef's spicy chili sauce with sweet Thai basil and served on a bed of steamed cabbage and carrots. Served with white rice
- #29 Phad Talay$18.50
Prawns, scallops, mussels, salmon, crab stick and stir-fried with chili paste, bell peppers, celery, onions, and fresh basil in brown sauce. Served with white rice.
- #28 Salmon Curry$17.95
Filet of salmon slow simmered in a red curry sauce and garnished with finely sliced kaffir lime leaves. Served with white rice.
- #30 Wild Ginger$16.95
Stir-fried shredded ginger, yellow onions, mushrooms, and pineapples, in brown sauce. Served with white rice.
Entrees
- #31 Thai Cashew Nuts$16.95
- #32 Rama Garden$16.95
- #33 Garlic Lovers$16.95
- #34 Sweet and Sour$16.50
Pineapples, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, onions, and your choice of meat stir-fried in our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with white rice
- #35 Chicken Crispy Cashew Nuts$16.95
- #36 Thai Spicy Basil$16.95
- #37 Barbecue Pork$15.95
- #38 Thai Crispy Basil$16.95
- #39 Teriyaki$15.50+
- #41 Ming's Special$16.95
Stir fried tri colored bell peppers,green and yellow onion with cashews in a chili garlic sauce.
Side Orders
- Jasmine Rice$2.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Sticky Rice$3.00
- Fried Rice$4.50
- Side Steamed Vegetables$4.50
- Peanut Sauce- Small$1.50
- Peanut Sauce- Large$3.00
- Teriyaki-large$1.50
- Teriyaki- small$0.75
- Side curry sauce$3.50
- Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
- Chili Oil$0.50
- Hoisen$0.50
- Sriracha$0.50
- Soy$0.50
- Bun$1.25
- Tempure(potsticker)$0.50
- Pho Broth- Small$5.00
- Pho Broth- Large$7.00
- Side of chicken$9.95
- Side of Pork$9.95
- Side of Beef$9.95
- Side of Tofu$8.95
- Side of Shrimp(5pcs)$5.00
- Side steamed rice noodles$2.50
- Side egg noodles$2.50
- Side steamed veggies$4.50
- Side French fries$3.25