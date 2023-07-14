Basic Burgers

Skinny Beach Burger

$9.95

One smashed patty slapped with American cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Beach Sauce.

Double Decker Beach Burger

$12.95

TWO BEACHES ARE BETTER THAN ONE. Two smashed patties slapped with American cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Beach Sauce.

Big Booty Beach

$15.95

THREE ROUND THINGS IN YA' FACE. Three smashed patties slapped with American cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Beach Sauce.

The "V" Beach Burger

$11.95

V=VEGAN. One smashed patty slapped with Vegan cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Vegan Sauce.

Banned Burgers

Bad Ass Beach Burger

$14.95

Two smashed patties slapped with American cheese, smoky bacon, crispy onions, juicy pineapple & Saucy BBQ Ranch.

Smokin' Hot Beach Burger

$13.95

THIS BEACH IS ON FIRE. Two smashed patties slapped with American cheese, dill slices, hot jalapeños & Smokin' Hot Buff' Sauce.

Nude Beach Burger

$12.95

AS YOU LIKE IT. Two smashed patties topped with American cheese.

Hot Tots

Topless Tots

$4.49

Nothin' on these beaches. Seriously... just the tots here.

Wet Tots

$5.99
Gar-licky Tots

$4.99

Tossed around in garlic & parmesan.

Meaty Tots

$6.99

These saucy tots bring the meat... cheese & bacon that is.

Sloppy Tots

$6.49

If you like it sloppy, put these in ya' face. A hot mess with Bangin' Beach Sauce & cheese.

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.49

Coca Cola Zero Sugar

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Fruit Punch

$3.49

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Pibb Xtra

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49