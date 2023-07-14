Beachin Burgers Destin, FL
Basic Burgers
Skinny Beach Burger
One smashed patty slapped with American cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Beach Sauce.
Double Decker Beach Burger
TWO BEACHES ARE BETTER THAN ONE. Two smashed patties slapped with American cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Beach Sauce.
Big Booty Beach
THREE ROUND THINGS IN YA' FACE. Three smashed patties slapped with American cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Beach Sauce.
The "V" Beach Burger
V=VEGAN. One smashed patty slapped with Vegan cheese, dill slices, dicey onions & our Bangin' Vegan Sauce.
Banned Burgers
Bad Ass Beach Burger
Two smashed patties slapped with American cheese, smoky bacon, crispy onions, juicy pineapple & Saucy BBQ Ranch.
Smokin' Hot Beach Burger
THIS BEACH IS ON FIRE. Two smashed patties slapped with American cheese, dill slices, hot jalapeños & Smokin' Hot Buff' Sauce.
Nude Beach Burger
AS YOU LIKE IT. Two smashed patties topped with American cheese.
Hot Tots
Topless Tots
Nothin' on these beaches. Seriously... just the tots here.
Wet Tots
Gar-licky Tots
Tossed around in garlic & parmesan.
Meaty Tots
These saucy tots bring the meat... cheese & bacon that is.
Sloppy Tots
If you like it sloppy, put these in ya' face. A hot mess with Bangin' Beach Sauce & cheese.