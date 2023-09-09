Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Small Coffee

$2.25

Cup of freshly brewed black coffee

Medium Coffee

$2.75

Large Coffee

$3.25

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.75

16oz cup of Iced coffee

Large Iced Coffee

$3.25

20oz cup of Iced coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Shots of Espresso

Small Latte

$4.00

12oz espresso with steamed milk & foam

Medium Latte

$4.50

16oz espresso with steamed milk & foam

Large Latte

$4.75

20oz espresso with steamed milk & foam

Small Cappucino

$4.00

12oz espresso with foam & steamed milk

Medium Cappucino

$4.50

16oz espresso with foam & steamed milk

Large Cappucino

$4.75

20oz espresso with foam & steamed milk

Small Americano

$2.25

12oz espresso & water

Medium Americano

$2.75

16oz of espresso & water

Large Americano

$3.25

20oz of espresso & water

X-Large Iced Coffee

$3.75

Tea & Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.25

12oz hot chocolate

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.75

16oz hot chocolate

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.25

20oz hot chocolate

Small Hot Tea

$2.25

12oz cup of Tea

Medium Hot Tea

$2.75

16oz cup of Tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.25

20oz cup of Tea

Bottled Cold Drinks

7-up

$1.50Out of stock

Celsius

$2.50

Sparkling Energy

Coke - Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Coke - Can

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke - Can

$1.50

Diet Coke- Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi - Bottle

$2.00

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Fanta - Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Fiji

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade - Orange

$2.50

Gatorade Zero - Lemon Lime

$2.50

Gatorade - Blue

$2.50

La Croix - Berry

$1.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water

La Croix - Pamplemousse

$1.50

Sparkling Water

Large Bottled Water

$2.50

Ice Mountain Sport Top

Metropolis Cold Brew Can

$4.50Out of stock

Cold Brew coffee Drink

Monster Blue

$2.50

energy lo_cal

Monster Green - Energy

$2.50

energy

Monster Green - Energy Zero Sugar

$2.50Out of stock

energy zero sugar

Monster Java

$2.50Out of stock

energy coffee flavored

Monster White

$2.50

energy zero ultra

Mountain Dew

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi - Bottle

$2.00

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Energy Drink

Red Bull Sugarfree

$2.50

Energy Drink

Small Bottled Water

$1.50

Dasani

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Squirt

$1.50Out of stock

Starbucks Frappucino

$2.50Out of stock

Mocha flavored coffee drink

Vitamin Water - Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Orange flavored

Vitamin Water - Squeezed Zero Sugar

$2.00Out of stock

squeezed zero sugar

Yerba Mate

$2.75Out of stock

Zevia

$2.50Out of stock

Snaple (peach)

$2.00Out of stock

Gold Peak (tea)

$2.00

Koe kombucha

$2.50Out of stock

Bubbler

$2.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$1.80Out of stock

Muscle Milk

$3.00

Nesquick chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.75

Arizona Tea

$2.00

Newspapers

SunTimes

$2.00

Chicago Tribune

$4.00

Food

Breakfast Items

Banana Bread*

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin*

$3.50

Bagel

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Fruit

Donut

$2.00

Danish

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll*

$3.50

Cookie

$3.50

Larabar

$2.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Cliff Bar

$2.50

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Breakfast Bags

PopTart

$1.70Out of stock

Strawberry

Knott's Berry Farm

$1.50

Strawberry Shortbread

Chips Ahoy

$1.50Out of stock

Original

Famous Amos

$1.50

Chocolate Chip

Nonni's Almond Chocolate Biscotti

$2.00Out of stock

Almond Chocolate

Fig Newton's

$1.50Out of stock

Grandmas Cookies

$1.50

Chips

Miss Vickie's

$1.50Out of stock

Sea Salt

Miss Vickie's

$1.50Out of stock

Smokehouse BBQ

Miss Vickie's

$1.50Out of stock

Jalepeno

Miss Vickie's

$1.50Out of stock

Sea Salt & Vinegar

Utz - Original

$1.50Out of stock

Original

Utz / Jay's - Sour Cream

$1.50

Sour Cream & Onion

Utz / Jay's - BBQ

$1.50

Barbeque

Utz - Cheese Curls

$1.50Out of stock

Cheese Curls

Munchies crackers

$1.50

Doritos - Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Doritos- Cool Ranch

$1.50

Cheeto's

$1.50

Candy

LifeSavers

$1.50

BreathSavers

$1.50

Doublemint Gum

$1.50

Snickers

$1.75Out of stock

KitKat

$1.75

MilkyWay

$1.75

Twix

$1.75Out of stock

Rolo

$1.75

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$1.75

Hersey's Plain

$1.75

Hersey's Almond

$1.75

Twizzlers

$1.75Out of stock

