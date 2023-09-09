Bean Junction - Barrington 201 South Spring Street
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Small Coffee
Cup of freshly brewed black coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Medium Iced Coffee
16oz cup of Iced coffee
Large Iced Coffee
20oz cup of Iced coffee
Espresso
Shots of Espresso
Small Latte
12oz espresso with steamed milk & foam
Medium Latte
16oz espresso with steamed milk & foam
Large Latte
20oz espresso with steamed milk & foam
Small Cappucino
12oz espresso with foam & steamed milk
Medium Cappucino
16oz espresso with foam & steamed milk
Large Cappucino
20oz espresso with foam & steamed milk
Small Americano
12oz espresso & water
Medium Americano
16oz of espresso & water
Large Americano
20oz of espresso & water
X-Large Iced Coffee
Tea & Hot Chocolate
Bottled Cold Drinks
7-up
Celsius
Sparkling Energy
Coke - Bottle
Coke - Can
Diet Coke - Can
Diet Coke- Bottle
Diet Pepsi - Bottle
Diet Pepsi - Can
Fanta - Orange
Fiji
Bottled Water
Gatorade - Fruit Punch
Gatorade - Orange
Gatorade Zero - Lemon Lime
Gatorade - Blue
La Croix - Berry
Sparkling Water
La Croix - Pamplemousse
Sparkling Water
Large Bottled Water
Ice Mountain Sport Top
Metropolis Cold Brew Can
Cold Brew coffee Drink
Monster Blue
energy lo_cal
Monster Green - Energy
energy
Monster Green - Energy Zero Sugar
energy zero sugar
Monster Java
energy coffee flavored
Monster White
energy zero ultra
Mountain Dew
Pepsi - Bottle
Pepsi - Can
Red Bull
Energy Drink
Red Bull Sugarfree
Energy Drink
Small Bottled Water
Dasani
Sprite
Squirt
Starbucks Frappucino
Mocha flavored coffee drink
Vitamin Water - Orange
Orange flavored
Vitamin Water - Squeezed Zero Sugar
squeezed zero sugar
Yerba Mate
Zevia
Snaple (peach)
Gold Peak (tea)
Koe kombucha
Bubbler
Smart Water
Muscle Milk
Nesquick chocolate
Apple Juice
Arizona Tea
Newspapers
Food
Breakfast Items
Breakfast Bags
Chips
Miss Vickie's
Sea Salt
Miss Vickie's
Smokehouse BBQ
Miss Vickie's
Jalepeno
Miss Vickie's
Sea Salt & Vinegar
Utz - Original
Original
Utz / Jay's - Sour Cream
Sour Cream & Onion
Utz / Jay's - BBQ
Barbeque
Utz - Cheese Curls
Cheese Curls