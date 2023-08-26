Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Beanz N Greenz Ice Cream
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Special of the Day
Special of the Day
BBLT (Bologna, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato)
$12.00
Out of stock
Cabbage & Sausage
$12.00
Out of stock
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$12.00
Out of stock
collard green sand
$12.00
Out of stock
green salad with chicken / 1 Side
$12.00
Beanz N Greenz Ice Cream Location and Ordering Hours
(659) 336-0877
26 University Way, Centreville, AL 35042
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement