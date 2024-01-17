Who said dessert is bad for you! Definitely not us.
Bear and the Honey Specialty Bakery 777 E Thunderbird Road Suite 100
Bear and the Honey Menu
Cakes
OG Cookies & More
- OG Cookies$3.00
Crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside, salty and sweet. All the best characteristics of a perfect cookie.
- Zona Tarts$3.00
Arizona shaped poptarts made with a buttery flakey crusts and filled with raspberry or blackberry jam
- Brownies$4.00
Rich and decadent chocolate brownies
- CinnRolls$6.00
Always vegan and always delicious, always a favorite
BH Original Pies
BH Cake Donuts
Brunch Bundles
- Petite Brunch Bundle$65.00
Our Weekend Brunch Bundles are perfect for bachelorette/bachelor parties, family gatherings or just giving someone or yourself a break in the kitchen. Choose one quiche and half dozen pastries (feeds 6-8)
- Feast Brunch Bundle$125.00
Our Weekend Brunch Bundles are perfect for bachelorette/bachelor parties, family gatherings or just giving someone or yourself a break in the kitchen. Choose two quiche and two dozen pastries(feeds 12-16)
Croissants & Breads
Quiches & Sando's
Danishes
Coffee Menu
Hot Coffee
Cold Coffee
Bear and the Honey Specialty Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 688-2649
Closed • Opens Friday at 6AM