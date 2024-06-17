Bear Creek Country Store
Lunch
Sandwiches Combos
- Cheeseburger
Brioche buns, beef patty, cheese With French Fries$11.99
- Double Cheeseburger
Brioche buns, beef patty, cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with french fries$14.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Brioche buns, bacon, cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with french fries$12.99
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Brioche buns, bacon, cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with french fries$15.99
- B.L.T Sandwich
Texas toast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with fries$12.99
- Philly Cheese Steak
Meat, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom, pepper jack cheese, mayo bun option - hoagie or brioche bun, served with french fries$15.99
- Philly Cheese Chicken
Meat, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom, pepper jack cheese, mayo bun option - hoagie or brioche bun, served with french fries$15.99
- Patty Melt
Texas toast, meat, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served with french fries$11.99
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Brioche bun, beef fritter, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with french fries$11.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brioche bun, smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, served with french fries$11.99
- Ham & Turkey Club
Texas toast, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served with french fries$12.99
Bueno Plates
- Chicken Tikka Wrap
Fluffy soft naan, creamy Greek yogurt sauce, chicken tikka, lettuce, tomato
- Gyros
Lamb & beef meat slices, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, served with french fries$11.99
- Quesadilla
Brown crispy flour tortilla, onion, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, seasoned grilled chicken, salsa, homestyle guacamole, sour cream$12.99
- Street Pulled Pork Tacos (3)
Corn tortilla, pulled pork, onion & cilantro$9.99
- Steet Birria Tacos (3)
Corn tortilla, birria meat, onion & cilantro$9.99
- Street Chicken Tacos
Corn tortilla, chicken, onion & cilantro$9.99
- Creek Bowl
Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, seasoned chicken, tomato salsa, guacamole, cheese, and lettuce$12.99
- Catfish Plate
Seasoned fried catfish served with hush puppies and french fries$12.99
- Shrimp Plate
Seasoned shrimp fried and served with hush puppies and french fries$12.99
- Wings & Tenders
8 pieces. Served with french fries. Ranch dip$14.99