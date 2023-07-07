Bear + Flag at Laguna Seca Raceway 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy


Beer

20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Pliny the Elder - DIPA

20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Pliny the Elder - DIPA

$15.00
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Blind Pig - IPA

20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Blind Pig - IPA

$15.00
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Mind Circus - Hazy IPA

20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Mind Circus - Hazy IPA

$15.00
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. STS - Pilsner

20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. STS - Pilsner

$15.00
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Happy Hops - IPA

20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Happy Hops - IPA

$15.00
20oz Draft | North Coast Brewing Co. Scrimshaw - Pilsner

20oz Draft | North Coast Brewing Co. Scrimshaw - Pilsner

$12.00
20oz Draft | Alvarado Brewing Co. Monterey Beer - Light Lager

20oz Draft | Alvarado Brewing Co. Monterey Beer - Light Lager

$10.00
24 oz Can | Firestone 805

24 oz Can | Firestone 805

$10.00
24 oz Can | Modelo Especial

24 oz Can | Modelo Especial

$10.00
16 oz Can | Alvarado Brewing Co. Mai Tai

16 oz Can | Alvarado Brewing Co. Mai Tai

$10.00
16 oz Can | Alvarado Brewing Co. Howzit Punch

16 oz Can | Alvarado Brewing Co. Howzit Punch

$12.00

Wine

Champagne - Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

Champagne - Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$30.00

We all know it, we all buy it, we all like it! We can leave it at that, because it's the #1 wine brand in the world! Parker's Picks

Sauvignon Blanc - 2022 Bernardus Griva Vineyard

Sauvignon Blanc - 2022 Bernardus Griva Vineyard

$13.00

Monterey wines drinker's very own Coors Light! Crisp, refreshing, delicious! What more do you need from a light white wine!? Bernardus has hit a grand slam with this wine, year after year. Enjoy a glass (or three) and don't worry about a thing! Parker's Picks

Chardonnay - 2019 Alfaro Family Vineyards Trout Gulch

Chardonnay - 2019 Alfaro Family Vineyards Trout Gulch

$15.00

Created by Richard Alfaro and now his son, Ryan, at Alfaro Family Vineyards (go figure). They capture the quality and uniqueness of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Not an over oaked or buttery chardonnay, but a full-bodied, high acid, and clean chardonnay. It will make the opinionated and unopinionated chard drinkers happy. Parker's Picks

Rosé - 2021 Railsback Freres Rascasses

Rosé - 2021 Railsback Freres Rascasses

$15.00

To get a little geeky (cause that's what I do) this winery was created to make a delicious rosé as a tribute to the queen of French rosé, Lulu Peyraud. This rosé's ability to pair with food is incredible. Balanced and structured. Parker's Picks

Red Blend CA - Shebang! by Bedrock

Red Blend CA - Shebang! by Bedrock

$15.00

Our "Daily Driver." This red blend was created by people that love wine, for people that love wine. It's a simple, perfect, delicious red that everyone can enjoy. Perfect with out B+F Burger and just as great on its own. SHEBANG!! Parker's Picks

Non-Alcoholic

Pepsi - 20 oz

Pepsi - 20 oz

$4.00Out of stock
Diet Pepsi - 20 oz

Diet Pepsi - 20 oz

$4.00
Sierra Mist - 20 oz

Sierra Mist - 20 oz

$4.00
Gatorade - 20 oz

Gatorade - 20 oz

$4.00
Aquafina - 20 oz

Aquafina - 20 oz

$3.00
Rockstar - 16 oz

Rockstar - 16 oz

$5.00Out of stock
Bubly Lime - 16 oz

Bubly Lime - 16 oz

$3.00
Coffee - 12 oz

Coffee - 12 oz

$4.00
Hot Cocoa - 12 oz

Hot Cocoa - 12 oz

$4.00

Iced Coffee - 16oz

$5.00Out of stock
Monster Energy - 16oz

Monster Energy - 16oz

$5.00
Pepsi - 12oz

Pepsi - 12oz

$3.50
Pepsi Zero - 12oz

Pepsi Zero - 12oz

$3.50
Tejava - 16oz

Tejava - 16oz

$4.00

Lemonade - 16oz

$5.00Out of stock