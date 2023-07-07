Bear + Flag at Laguna Seca Raceway 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy
Beer
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Pliny the Elder - DIPA
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Blind Pig - IPA
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Mind Circus - Hazy IPA
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. STS - Pilsner
20oz Draft | Russian River Brewing Co. Happy Hops - IPA
20oz Draft | North Coast Brewing Co. Scrimshaw - Pilsner
20oz Draft | Alvarado Brewing Co. Monterey Beer - Light Lager
24 oz Can | Firestone 805
24 oz Can | Modelo Especial
16 oz Can | Alvarado Brewing Co. Mai Tai
16 oz Can | Alvarado Brewing Co. Howzit Punch
Wine
Champagne - Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
We all know it, we all buy it, we all like it! We can leave it at that, because it's the #1 wine brand in the world! Parker's Picks
Sauvignon Blanc - 2022 Bernardus Griva Vineyard
Monterey wines drinker's very own Coors Light! Crisp, refreshing, delicious! What more do you need from a light white wine!? Bernardus has hit a grand slam with this wine, year after year. Enjoy a glass (or three) and don't worry about a thing! Parker's Picks
Chardonnay - 2019 Alfaro Family Vineyards Trout Gulch
Created by Richard Alfaro and now his son, Ryan, at Alfaro Family Vineyards (go figure). They capture the quality and uniqueness of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Not an over oaked or buttery chardonnay, but a full-bodied, high acid, and clean chardonnay. It will make the opinionated and unopinionated chard drinkers happy. Parker's Picks
Rosé - 2021 Railsback Freres Rascasses
To get a little geeky (cause that's what I do) this winery was created to make a delicious rosé as a tribute to the queen of French rosé, Lulu Peyraud. This rosé's ability to pair with food is incredible. Balanced and structured. Parker's Picks
Red Blend CA - Shebang! by Bedrock
Our "Daily Driver." This red blend was created by people that love wine, for people that love wine. It's a simple, perfect, delicious red that everyone can enjoy. Perfect with out B+F Burger and just as great on its own. SHEBANG!! Parker's Picks