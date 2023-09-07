Food

Breakfast

The August

Olive oil, roasted garlic, burrata, avocado, and roasted tomato

Sammies

Egg, ham or bacon, American or cheddar, croissant or bagel

Parfait

Local honey, granola, vanilla yogurt, and fresh berries

Bear Bites

Egg, cheddar, bacon

Frittata

Egg, ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar

Breakfast Flatbread

Fig, havarti, onion, balsamic

Lunch

Thanksgiving

Roasted turkey, havarti, cranberry compote, and herb focaccia

Roast Beast

Roast beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, and deli roll

Tin Roof

Bacon, tomato, cheddar, and farmer's loaf (open face)

Loaded for Bear

Roast beef, turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, deli roll

The Forest Salad

Fresh spring mix, roasted red peppers, burrata, balsamic grace, and micro greens

Shicken Shalad

Diced chicken, celery, tomato, onion, herb mayo, and focaccia

Pimento Cheese

Pimento cheese, crostini, spring mix, fresh fruit

Wrap Ur Way

Roast beef or turkey or ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato or spinach wrap

Flatbread

Pepperoni, burrata cheese, tomato, or basil sauce

Soup

Ask for some of that soup de jour. I bet it's good. (Seasonal)

Bakery

Scones

$5.00

Muffins

$3.50

Cookies

$5.00

Danish

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Pop Tarts

$6.00

Cake Slice

$6.00

Small Scones

$3.50

Banana Bread

$3.50

Biscotti

$5.00

Drink Case

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Bear

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Celsius

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

12 Oz Drip Coffee

$2.50

16 Oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

12 Oz Americano

$3.25

16 Oz Americano

$3.75

Machiato

$3.50

Classic 2 oz

Cortado

$4.00

4 oz

Cappuccino

$4.50

8 oz

12 Oz Latte

$5.00

16 Oz Latte

$5.50

16 Oz Cold Brew

$5.00

Non Coffee

16 Oz Dirty Chai Latte

$7.25

12 Oz Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

16 Oz Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

12 Oz Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

16 Oz Hot Cinnamon Sunset Tea

$3.50

12 Oz Hot Cinnamon Sunset Tea

$3.00

16 Oz Peppermint Herbal Tea

$3.50

12 Oz Peppermint Herbal Tea

$3.00

16 Oz Vanilla Comoro Tea

$3.50

12 Oz Vanilla Comoro Tea

$3.00

16 Oz Cherry Blossom Tea

$3.50

12 Oz Cherry Blossom Tea

$3.00

16 Oz Kid's Steamer

$3.00

12 Oz Kid's Steamer

$2.50

16 Oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12 Oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16 Oz Chai Latte

$5.75

12 Oz Chai Latte

$5.00

Specialties

12 Oz Bear Latte

$6.00

12 Oz Overnight Hiker

$6.00

12 Oz Star Gazer

$6.00

12 Oz Toasted Marshmallow

$6.00

16 0z 0vernight Hiker

$6.75

16 Oz Bear Latte

$6.50

16 Oz Star Gazer

$6.75

16 Oz Toasted Marshmallow

$6.75