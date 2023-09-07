Bear Necessities Cafe 1808 S. Chestatee Street Suite 201
Food
Breakfast
The August
Olive oil, roasted garlic, burrata, avocado, and roasted tomato
Sammies
Egg, ham or bacon, American or cheddar, croissant or bagel
Parfait
Local honey, granola, vanilla yogurt, and fresh berries
Bear Bites
Egg, cheddar, bacon
Frittata
Egg, ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar
Breakfast Flatbread
Fig, havarti, onion, balsamic
Lunch
Thanksgiving
Roasted turkey, havarti, cranberry compote, and herb focaccia
Roast Beast
Roast beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, and deli roll
Tin Roof
Bacon, tomato, cheddar, and farmer's loaf (open face)
Loaded for Bear
Roast beef, turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, deli roll
The Forest Salad
Fresh spring mix, roasted red peppers, burrata, balsamic grace, and micro greens
Shicken Shalad
Diced chicken, celery, tomato, onion, herb mayo, and focaccia
Pimento Cheese
Pimento cheese, crostini, spring mix, fresh fruit
Wrap Ur Way
Roast beef or turkey or ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato or spinach wrap
Flatbread
Pepperoni, burrata cheese, tomato, or basil sauce
Soup
Ask for some of that soup de jour. I bet it's good. (Seasonal)