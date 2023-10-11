Bearded Guy Barbecue and eats 414 Mena St
FOOD
Appetizer
SIDES
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich Only
$10.00
Brisket & Signature Sausage
$12.99
Tender sliced Brisket & our signature sausage, open faced on a toasted potato bun
3 Pulled Pork Sliders
$11.99
3 pulled pork sliders topped with our Signature Sausage
The Animal Sandwich
$12.99
1/3 pound SMASHBurger with Pulled Pork and Coleslaw, piled high on a toasted potato bun with our Bearded Guy Spread
1/3 pound Beef Cheddar SMASHBurger
$10.99
Smash Burger on a toasted potato bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$8.00
Bulk Meat
Bearded Guy Signature Drinks
Signature Drinks
