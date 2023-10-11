FOOD

Appetizer

Egg rolls

$7.99

Our Delicious pulled pork lightly sauced in an egg roll wrapper & deep fried golden brown. Served with a side of Coleslaw & Moonshine BBQ sauce

5 Chicken Wings

$10.99

5 Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings with a side choice of sauce

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Baked Potato Salad

$3.29

Red Pepper & Garlic Coleslaw

$3.29

French Fries

$3.29

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich Only

$10.00

Brisket & Signature Sausage

$12.99

Tender sliced Brisket & our signature sausage, open faced on a toasted potato bun

3 Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

3 pulled pork sliders topped with our Signature Sausage

The Animal Sandwich

$12.99

1/3 pound SMASHBurger with Pulled Pork and Coleslaw, piled high on a toasted potato bun with our Bearded Guy Spread

1/3 pound Beef Cheddar SMASHBurger

$10.99

Smash Burger on a toasted potato bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Desserts

Funnel fries

$4.99

A dozen funnel cake fries dusted with powdered sugar

Bulk Meat

1 lb. Brisket

$20.00

1 lb. Pork

$15.00

1/2 lb. Brisket

$12.00

1/2 lb. Pork

$9.00

DRINKS

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bearded Guy Signature Drinks

Signature Drinks

Bearded Guy Dew

$3.49

Southern Charm

$3.49

My Jam

$3.49

Beer Brew

$3.49

Rich Mountain High

$3.49

Yellowstone

$3.49

Cherry & Lime Refresher

$3.49

Blueberry Refresher

$3.49

Mandarin Orange & Vanilla Refresher

$3.49

Classic Watermelon Refresher

$3.49

Blue Curaco & Coconut Refresher

$3.49

Peach Refresher

$3.49