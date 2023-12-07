Bearfoot Bakery
BAKERY
Bread
- Country White$10.00
Sourdough Base
- Rosemary$10.00
- Multi Grain$10.00
hard red, hard white, kamut, spelt, barley, rye, oat, millet
- Sundried Tomato Basil$12.00
sun-dried tomato in oil, basil
- Jalapeno Cheddar$12.00
jalapeno, cheddar cheese
- Sandwich$7.00
- 8 Grain Honey$10.00
- Challah$10.00
egg, milk, wheat
- Dinner Roll$10.00
- French Bread$7.00
- Baguette$7.00
- Bread Bowl$5.00
- Bagel, Plain (6 pack)$15.00
- Bagel, Everything (6 pack)$18.00
sesame seed, garlic, onion, salt
- Rosemary Stuffing Mix$15.00
Pastry
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll, Apple$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll, Pecan$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll, Raisin$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll, Peach$5.00
- Scone$3.00
- Muffin$2.50
- Pretzel$3.00
- Cookie$3.00
- Donut, Glazed$3.00
- Donut, Holes$3.00
- Donut, Chocolate$4.00
- Donut, Berry$4.00
- Donut, Filled$4.00
- Apple Fritter$4.00
- Croissant, Plain$3.00
- Croissant, Almond$4.00
- Croissant, Chocolate$4.00
- Croissant, Ham & Cheese$6.00
- Cruffin$3.00
- Danish$4.50
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.00
- Pie$30.00
Cakes
Refrigerator Case
