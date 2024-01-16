Beau Jo's Pizza- Denver Denver- Beau Jo's Pizza
Appetizers
- Traditional Wings$13.00+
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Boneless Wings$13.00+
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella
- Honey Cheese Bread$7.00
Ciabatta with Honey, topped with Cheddar
- Gluten-Free Cheese Bread$9.00
Gluten-free Hoagie with Garlic butter, Topped with Mozzarella
- Gluten-Free Honey Cheese Bread$9.00
Gluten-free Hoagie with Honey, topped with Cheddar
- Chips and Salsa$7.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa. Choice to add Queso
- Hearty Arty$8.00
Wheat Bread Bowl filled with Artichoke Dip, side of Tortilla Chips, Celery, and Red Peppers. Choice to add Garlic Bread
- Baked Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Mushrooms Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Spinach, topped with Provolone
- Green Chili Cup$6.50
Green Chili, topped with Cheddar
- Nachos$8.00
Tortilla Chips, Queso Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, topped with Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Scallions, Black Olives, Cotija, Crema, Cilantro , Available with choice of Meat/Add Green Chili
- Sausage Link Skillet$10.00
Sausage links, in marinara with fresh mozzarella, served with garlic bread
- Meatball Skillet$10.00
Meatballs, in marinara with fresh mozzarella, served with garlic bread
Salads
- House Salad Full$14.00
Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing and Add Chicken
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing with Chicken
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$14.00
Lettuce Mix, Candied Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Choice of Add Chicken
- Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine Lettuce, Turkey, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Choice of Dressing
Pasta/Calzones/Skillets
- Beaughetti$14.00
Bread bowl, Choice of Cavatappi or Linguini, Marinara or Alfredo, Add meat
- Adult Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi in Cheese Sauce, served in Bread Bowl. Add your choice of pizza toppings
- Classic Calzone$15.00
Marinara, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta
- Meat Calzone$16.00
Marinara, Hamburger, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta
- BYO Calzone$15.00
Choice of Sauce, up to 3 toppings, Cheese
- Green Chili Mac$14.00
Cavatappi mixed with green chili queso and topped with cheddar/mozzarella Add choice of toppings
Sandwiches
- Canadian Club$14.00
Turkey, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Mayo. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
- Italian Turkey$14.00
Turkey, Salami, Turkey Pepperoni, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Italian Dressing. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
- Meatball Sub$13.50
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
- Chicken Florentine$14.50
Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone, Side of Garlic Cream
- Beau Grinder$14.50
Ground beef in queso, cheddar cheese, topped with chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini, side Mayonnaise Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
- Chuck Wagon$14.00
Turkey, Salami, Turkey Pepperoni, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Italian Dressing. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
- Sausage Link Sub$13.50
Sausage Link, Marinara, Provolone Cheese. Side of Chips
Sides
Kids
- Mac N Cheese$7.00
Mac n Cheese with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Corn Dogs$7.00
6 Corn Dogs with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Kid Chicken Finger$7.00
6 Chicken Nuggets with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Kid Gluten-Free Chicken Finger$8.00
3 Gluten-free Chicken Strips with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Kids Beaughetti$7.00
Indv Bread Bowl, with Lingiuni Noodles and choice of Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter. Choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Kids Cheese Pizza$7.00
Kids Cheese Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Kids Sausage Pizza$7.00
Kids Sausage Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Kids Pepperoni$7.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
- Kids CYO Pizza$7.00
Kids Pizza with choice of Toppings