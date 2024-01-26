Bebo's Sports Grill
Appetizers
- French Fries - Basket$7.00
French Fries - Basket
- Sweet Potato Fries -Basket$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries -Basket
- Onion Rings -Basket$7.00
Onion Rings -Basket
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip served with Tortilla Chips
- Pretzel Stix$10.00
Soft Pretzel Stix served with house Queso
- Mozzarella Stix$11.00
Mozzarella Stix served with Marinara
- Chili & Chips$11.00
House Chili served with Chips
- Popcorn$2.00
Seasoned Popcorn -Buttered and Seasoned
- Potato Skins$12.00
House made Potato Skins topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Scallions. Served with Sour Cream
- Nachos$12.00
Nachos topped with Queso & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos & Sour Cream.
- Nachos w chicken$14.00
Nachos w Chicken topped with Queso & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos & Sour Cream.
- Nachos w chili$15.00
Nachos w Chili topped with Queso & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos & Sour Cream.
Burgers
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Pizza
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chix Sandwich$13.00
Crisy OR Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce& topped with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese dressing
- BEBOS CBR Sandwich$13.00
Crispy OR Grilled Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Bebo's Sauce, & Ranch Dressing
- Cheese Steak Sandwich$15.00
Seasoned shaved steak, peppers & onions, American cheese, & provolone cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Seasoned white flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, peppers & onions, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, & sour cream
Soups & Salads
- Chowder -Cup$7.00
Clam Chowder -Cup Home / House made Fresh Chowder
- Chowder -Bowl$8.00
Clam Chowder -Bowl Home / House made Fresh Chowder
- Soup -Cup$6.50
Soup of The Day -Cup Home / House made Fresh Soup
- Soup -Bowl$7.50
Soup of The Day -Bowl Home / House made Fresh Soup
- House Salad$10.00
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Peppers & Tomato
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Specials
- Baked Mac & Cheese$10.00Out of stock
- Baked Ziti$10.00Out of stock
- Calzone$10.00Out of stock
- Chicken Alfredo$10.00Out of stock
- Meatball Sub$10.00Out of stock
- Meatloaf w Bacon$10.00Out of stock
- Pulled Pork$10.00Out of stock
- Sausage, Pepper and Onion Ziti$10.00Out of stock
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$10.00Out of stock